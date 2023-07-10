1 / 24 <p><em>Yellowstone’s</em> Kevin Costner is currently going through a nasty divorce with his wife, fashion designer Christine Baumgartner. She filed to divorce Costner on Monday, May 1, 2023, according to documents obtained by <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/kevin-costners-wife-christine-baumgartner-files-for-divorce/"><em>Us Weekly</em></a>. Since the filing, there have been reported disputes between the couple. From rumors that Christine didn’t approve of Costner’s work schedule on <em>Yellowstone</em> and <em>Horizon</em>, to Costner accusing her of refusing to vacate their family home and violating their prenup, we’ve covered <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/676883/kevin-costner-divorce/">Kevin Costner’s divorce timeline</a> in depth. Costner and Baumgartner were engaged in 2003 and married in 2004 at Costner’s 165-acre ranch near Aspen, Colorado. The couple have three children: Sons Cayden (age 15) and Hayes (age 14) and their daughter Grace (age 12).</p>

2 / 24 <p><em>Chicago Fire</em> heartthrob <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/667096/taylor-kinney-dating/">Taylor Kinney is currently in a relationship with model Ashley Cruger</a>. Kinney and Cruger were first linked in April 2022 after they were photographed together at an event for the charity Operation Smile in Park City, Utah. Cruger even made a guest appearance as an extra on <em>Chicago Fire</em> in Season 11, Episode 1, “Hold on Tight,” which saw her toasting the Firehouse 51 firefighters at Molly’s Bar. Cruger went Instagram official with Kinney in June 2022 after she <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CfUwbsMvFKm/">posted a photo</a> of them in Nice, France.</p>

3 / 24 <p><em>Grey’s Anatomy</em> star <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/672329/ellen-pompeo-husband/">Ellen Pompeo is married to Chris Ivery</a>, a music producer. The <em>Grey’s </em>actress met Ivery in a Los Angeles grocery store in 2003, according to <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/pictures/ellen-pompeo-chris-iverys-relationship-timeline/"><em>People</em></a>. The couple started dating after six months of friendship. “One night she just looked different to me,” Ivery told <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/ellen-pompeo-dishes-on-her-wedding-plans/"><em>People</em></a> in December 2006 in a joint statement with Pompeo. He proposed to Pompeo on her 37th birthday in November 2006. “Chris and I have been together for four and a half years, so I was completely surprised, but not that surprised. We’ve been together a while,” she replied. The couple have three children together, including Stella Luna (age 13), Sienna May (age 9) and Eli Christopher (age 6).</p>

4 / 24 <p><em>NCIS</em>‘ <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/678240/mark-harmon-children/">Mark Harmon is married to fellow actress Pam Dawber</a>, his wife of 36 years. They tied the knot in March 1987. Dawber has starred in sitcoms like <em>Mork & Mindy </em>and <em>My Sister Sam</em>. She even played the role Marcie Warren, an investigative journalist, for seven episodes of <em>NCIS</em> back in 2021. Dawber told <a href="https://www.tvinsider.com/993845/ncis-pam-dawber-husband-mark-harmon-gibbs/"><em>TV Insider </em></a>in April 2021 that she finally agreed to come on her husband’s show. “I’ve been asked to do <em>NCIS </em>before over the years. It just wasn’t the right character or the right time. With Marcie, it was so funny because when they were casting, Mark goes, ‘Who you’re really looking for is my wife.’ They said, ‘But she’s always turned us down!” I read the script and I’m going, ‘Oh no.’ My fear rockets flew off.” The couple welcomed their first son, Sean Harmon (age 35), in April 1988, followed by their second son, Ty Harmon (age 31), in June 1992.</p>

5 / 24 <p><em>The Good Doctor’s</em> <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/669199/freddie-highmore-wife/">Freddie Highmore secretly got married</a> to an unnamed English woman in 2021 – who we now know as Klarissa Munz. The lead actor revealed the exciting and shocking news in an appearance on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNUwRQ6V8hE"><em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em></a> in September 2021. “I’m as happy as a Brit could be… I’m married to a very wonderful woman now.” When Kimmel asked if she’s a Brit as well, Highmore responded: “She is… I just still can’t get over the terminology and the vocab,” Highmore told Kimmel at the time. Highmore has chosen to keep his and Munz’s relationship out of the public eye. Parade reported that Munz is believed to be a web designer who most likely attended Cambridge University with Highmore.</p>

6 / 24 <p><em>Chicago Fire’s</em> <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/672987/jesse-spencer-wife/">Jesse Spencer is married to neuroscientist Kali Woodruff Carr</a>. It’s reported that the couple met at a Chicago music festival in 2014 and dated for five years before Spencer popped the question to Carr in 2019. The Australian actor asked Carr to marry him while they were hiking in the Peruvian Andes. On June 27, 2020, they got married in a secret, intimate ceremony in Carr’s hometown of Neptune Beach, Florida. Spencer and Carr have one kid together; they welcomed their first child in April 2022. Although there are not many details about Spencer’s family told <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2023/04/05/chicago-fire-drama-matt-casey-returns-jesse-spencer-reveals-all/11594735002/"><em>USA Today</em></a> in April 2023 that changes in his family life impacted his decision to leave Chicago Fire. “I got married and had a toddler. So, things shifted in my life,” Spencer said.</p>

7 / 24 <p><em>Chicago P.D.</em> vet <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/chicago-pd-cast-dating/">Jason Beghe was married to actress Angie Janu</a> from 2000 to 2020. They share two children: sons Bix and Bo Bear. Beghe filed for divorce from Janu in 2017, claiming the two separated in 2016. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. In a divorce filing obtained by <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/902751/chicago-p-d-s-jason-beghe-files-for-divorce-after-17-years-of-marriage"><em>E! News</em></a>, Beghe agreed to pay spousal support but requested to keep an inherited property in Oklahoma, as well as inherited mineral rights from properties in the state and Texas. He also requested to keep the proceeds from the sale of another property in Washington D.C. </p>

8 / 24 <p><em>Law & Order: SVU</em> star <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/670543/mariska-hargitay-husband/">Mariska Hargitay is married to fellow actor Peter Hermann</a>, who is best known for his roles in <em>Younger, Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods</em> and the soap opera <em>Guiding Light</em>. In early 2002, Hermann was introduced to Mariska on the set of <em>SVU</em> in Season 3, when he guest-starred as defense attorney Trevor Langan. They dated for two years before tying the knot in Santa Barbara, California, in 2004. Two years later, Mariska and Peter welcomed their first child, son August Miklos Hermann, on June 28, 2006. They adopted their next two children, daughter Amaya Josephine Hermann and son Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann, in 2011.</p>

9 / 24 <p><em>Chicago Med’s</em> <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/673125/nick-gehlfuss-wife/">Nick Gehlfuss is married to Lilian Matsuda</a>, the Director of Advocacy for the Illinois Action for Children, which provides support and resources for childcare and early learning programs. We couldn’t find information about how the couple met, but we know that they have been dating since Gehlfuss started on <em>Chicago Med</em> eight years ago. In May 2016, Gehlfuss told <em><a href="https://people.com/tv/nick-gehlfuss-marries-lilian-matsuda/">People</a> </em>that he and Matsuda eloped in a “big wedding in Ohio.” The pair has one child together –but we don’t know the child’s name or when they were born – as the couple has chosen to keep their family life out of the public eye.</p>

10 / 24 <p><em>Fire Country’s</em> <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/668122/max-thieriot-wife/">Max Thieriot is married to Lexi Murphy</a>, who is a private figure and currently works for the actor’s winery. The couple met when they were teenagers on vacation in the Caribbean and were high school sweethearts. (Check out this <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BGIM6BVN6tc/">throwback photo</a> of them together attending the junior prom.) He proposed to Lexi in 2012 in the Caribbean, where they first met, and they got married one year later in June 2013 in Arizona. “Best weekend of my life. Married the most beautiful and amazing woman in the entire world,” <a href="https://twitter.com/maxthieriot/status/341719695147286528">he tweeted</a> after the ceremony. The couple have two kids together: Beaux Thieriot (age 7) and Maximus Thieriot (age 4).</p>

11 / 24 <p><em>FBI</em> frontrunner <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/668488/missy-peregrym-husband/">Missy Peregrym is married to Australian actor Tom Oakley</a> (<em>American Horror Story</em> and <em>Black Comedy</em>). They tied the knot on December 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. “It was an intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends,” a source told <a href="https://people.com/tv/missy-peregrym-marries-tom-oakley/"><em>People</em></a> at the time, adding that, “of course,” Peregrym’s Goldendoodle, Charly, was included in her wedding. Missy and Tom welcomed their first son, Otis Paradise Oakley, on March 21, 2020, and their daughter, Mela Joséphine Oakley, two years later on June 6, 2022. The actress took her second maternity leave from<em> FBI </em>at the end of Season 4 to the beginning of Season 5.</p>

12 / 24 <p><em>Chicago Fire’s</em> <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/669576/david-eigenberg-wife/">David Eigenberg’s wife is Chrysti Eigenberg</a>, a private figure who has largely remained out of the public eye aside from a few appearances with her husband. The couple met in 2001 at a gala event in Virginia. In an interview with <em><a href="https://www.theday.com/movies--tv/20211017/david-eigenberg-on-his-long-journey-to-chicago-fire/">The Day</a> </em>in October 2021, the actor said he fell in love with her instantly. “It just hit me at the core,” he told the platform. He added that meeting her allowed him to “commit … to being engaged with somebody else.” He proposed to Chrysti a few months after they started dating, and they tied the knot at the Russian Samovar in Manhattan in 2002. David and Chrysti welcomed their first child, Louie Steven Eigenberg, in January 2009, and their daughter, Myrna Belle Eigenberg, in January 2014.</p>

13 / 24 <p><em>Chicago P.D.’s</em> Jesse Lee Soffer is currently single, but the actor has dated two primetime stars in the One Chicago universe. <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/669619/why-sophia-bush-jesse-lee-soffer-break-up/">Soffer and his <em>Chicago P.D. </em>costar, Sophia Bush</a>, broke up in June 2015 after almost a year of dating, according to <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/pictures/sophia-bushs-dating-history/"><em>Us Weekly</em></a>. They first met on the set of Chicago-based drama and started seeing each other shortly after the first season came out in 2014. A few years later in 2018, Soffer was romantically linked with <em>Chicago Med</em> star Torrey DeVitto, who portrays Dr. Natalie Manning. DeVitto confirmed the relationship when she shared a photo of the pair vacationing in Scotland in August 2018. Soffer told <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/jesse-lee-soffer-confirms-torrey-devitto-relationship/"><em>Us Weekly</em></a> in September 2018 that his relationship with DeVitto was going well. “It’s great. It’s awesome,” the actor said. But the relationship was short-lived. <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/torrey-devitto-jesse-lee-soffer-split-after-8-months/"><em>Us Weekly</em></a> reported in May 2019 that <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/676124/why-jesse-lee-soffer-torrey-devitto-break-up/">Soffer and DeVitto broke up</a> after just eight months together. </p>

14 / 24 <p><em>The Good Doctor’s</em> <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/good-doctor-cast-dating/">Richard Schiff has been married to his wife</a>, actress Sheila Kelley, since 1996. The pair met in the early ‘90s before their respective TV careers had taken off. They share two children together: son Gus, born in 1994, and daughter Ruby, born in 2000. In addition to starring in <em>L.A. Law</em>, <em>Sisters</em> and <em>Lost</em>, Kelly played a very special role as Schiff’s love interest in<em> The Good Doctor.</em> She portrayed Debbie Wexler, a former barista at St. Bonaventure Hospital who was formerly married to Schiff’s character, Aaron Glassman. We first saw Debbie on the show in Season 1, when she developed a relationship with Glassman. They got married in Season 3, but by Season 4, Debbie walked out on Dr. Glassman right before his home burned down.</p>

15 / 24 <p><em>Yellowstone </em>favorite <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-yellowstone-actors-real-life-partners/kelly-reilly-kyle-baugher-getty-images/">Kelly Reilly has been married to Kyle Baugher</a>, a financier, since 2012. The couple tied the knot in Somerset, England. The pair met in 2012 and were engaged and married in the same year. Before Kelly, Reilly was engaged to actor Jonah Lotan (<em>24, The Jacket, Generation Kill</em>) from 2007 to 2009. The English actress and her husband currently live in New York City, although she has said that “England is always home.” “I suffered terrible homesickness at first—for English people, pubs, humor, all my family and friends—but I love New York, it’s my favorite city,” she told <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/theobserver/2011/jan/02/kelly-reilly-above-suspicion-interview"><em>The Guardian</em></a> in 2014.</p>

16 / 24 <p><em>Law & Order: SVU </em>and <em>Organized Crime</em> star Christopher Meloni has been married to production designer Sherman Williams since 1995. In October 2022, Meloni revealed to <a href="https://people.com/tv/christopher-meloni-reveals-secret-to-his-27-year-marriage-to-wife-sherman-williams/"><em>People</em></a> the secret to his 27-year marriage to his wife. “It’s her patience with me, and I really mean that. She’s allowed me to grow at my speed, because she’s always been more mature and more levelheaded in many ways,” he stated. “She paints and I go in her studio, and it just makes me happy. We have her work all over the house. She wants to buy art, and I’m like, ‘I don’t want that. I want yours.'” Meloni and Williams welcomed two children, a girl and a boy, in 2001 and 2004, respectively.</p>

17 / 24 <p><em>9-1-1: Lone Star</em> actor Rob Lowe has been married to makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff since 1991. The couple met on a blind date in 1983 and reunited again on the set of Lowe’s 1990 film <em>Bad Influence</em>. The pair share two sons, Matthew Edward Lowe (age 29) and John Owen Lowe (age 27). Recently, in April 2023, Lowe spoke about his over 30-year marriage to Berkoff in the iHeartPodcast, <a href="https://www.iheart.com/podcast/867-table-for-two-105373224/episode/rob-lowe-112203910/">Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi</a>. “[Marriage] is hard anywhere, it is not just Hollywood – it’s everywhere,” he told the host, Bruce Bozzi. “Sheryl was and is my best friend. So if you marry for anything other than the fact that is your best friend, you’re at a disadvantage from the jump, because that will sustain when the other stuff ebbs and flows.” He added that forgiveness allows a relationship to move forward: “People say marriage takes work. I’m not sure if it takes work, but what it does take is forgiveness, and being really cognizant of what hill you’re willing to die on.”</p>

18 / 24 <p>Although <em>The Rookie’s</em> <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/669303/nathan-fillion-dating/">Nathan Fillion has proposed multiple times to three different women</a>, he’s never been married and is currently single. In an interview with <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/sex-and-love/a19984933/nathan-fillion-interview/"><em>Women’s Health</em></a> in September 2010, when asked what his exes would say about him if they were all together in one room, he responded, “Oh, boy. I’m still in touch with about 90 percent of my exes… They would describe me as being unlucky in love.” Fillion was previously in relationships with model Krista Allen and actresses Christina Ocha, Mikaela Hoover, Perrey Reeves and Vanessa Marcil.</p>

19 / 24 <p><em>Blue Bloods’</em> <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/668982/tom-selleck-children/">Tom Selleck is married to British actress Jillie Mack</a>. He was first introduced to Mack when she starred in <em>Cats in the West End</em> in 1984. Selleck told <em><a href="https://www.aarp.org/entertainment/style-trends/info-2015/tom-selleck-aarp-magazine.html">AARP</a> </em>in November 2015 that he’d met Mack backstage at the show, but had to build up the confidence to ask her out. “She had to go on [stage]. I was hemming and hawing, and she finally asked, ‘Do you want to meet for a cocktail?’” The couple got married in August 1987, and to keep their wedding private, they only allowed Polaroid photos at the wedding. In 1987, Tom Selleck adopted Kevin Selleck (originally born “Kevin Shepard”), his ex-wife Jacqueline’s son from a previous relationship. He has one daughter, Hannah Margaret Selleck (age 34), with his current wife.</p>

20 / 24 <p><em>9-1-1</em> powerhouse Angela Bassett is married to her husband and fellow actor Courtney B. Vance. Vance has starred in<em> Law & Order, Scandal, Revenge</em>, the FX limited series <em>The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story</em> and more. The pair have known each other for a long time. According to <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a42027306/angela-bassett-husband-courtney-b-vance/"><em>Cosmo</em></a>, they both attended the Yale School of Drama in the ‘80s. They got married on October 12, 1997, and had fraternal twins, Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance, in January 2006, via surrogate.</p>

21 / 24 <p><em>Yellowstone</em> favorite <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/yellowstone-cast-children/">Cole Hauser has been married</a> to former actress and model Cynthia Daniel since December 22, 2006. Not much is known about how the couple first met. His wife, who is known for playing Elizabeth Wakefield in the ‘90s series <em>Sweet Valley High</em>, is currently a photographer with her own company, <a href="http://www.fivearrowsphotography.com/">Five Arrows Photography</a>. The duo have three children together. They had their eldest Ryland Hauser in 2004, Colt Hauser in 2008 and their youngest and only daughter, Steely Hauser, in 2013.</p>

22 / 24 <p><em>Law & Order: SVU</em> actor and rapper <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/law-and-order-svu-cast-children/4-ice-t-kids/">Ice-T is currently married to model Coco Austin</a>. During a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BgFt2Yc3SY&t=23s">2017 interview</a> with Mario Lopez, he revealed that the pair first met on the set of a music video. He recalled asking her, “‘Would you ever consider dating a gangster rapper?’ “to which she responded that she would if he was nice. “I said, ‘Well, baby, if you take the ‘n’ off ‘nice’, you get ‘Ice,’ ” he recounted. They did long distance before officially getting married on January 1, 2002, at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. “We got married pretty fast,” Coco wrote on her blog at the time, according to <a href="https://people.com/tv/ice-t-coco-austin-relationship-timeline/"><em>People</em></a>. “He became my best friend and this instantly was someone I didn’t want to live without. We just knew we wanted to be together, we were like yin and yang, like peanut butter and jelly. LOL.”</p>

23 / 24 <p><em>S.W.A.T.</em> lead <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/669101/shemar-moore-children/">Shemar Moore is dating his girlfriend</a>, Jesiree Dizon, who is an actress and model. We weren’t introduced to Dizon until after the actor announced that they were expecting his first child together. On T<em>he Jennifer Hudson Show</em> in January 2023, Moore announced that he is having his first child. He later <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CnM0srUqCuC/">posted a video</a> of the sex reveal party on January 9, 2023, where he also introduced the world to Dizon. His girlfriend’s appeared on various TV shows, including <em>True Blood, Hawaii Five-O</em> and the soap opera <em>Days of Our Lives</em>. Now, she’s a makeup artist who started her own company. Her Instagram profile. <a href="https://www.instagram.com/j_birdbeauty/">@j_birdbeauty</a>, is dedicated to her business.</p>