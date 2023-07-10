Lovebirds! See Your Favorite Primetime Stars and Their Off-Screen Partners
You’ve watched our favorite primetime stars for hours, memorized their storylines, dealt with the agony of cliffhangers season after season and prayed that they wouldn’t get killed off in a bus or plane crash. (Yes Shonda Rhimes, we’re talking to you.)
But in their personal lives, many primetime stars are married or in serious relationships — and their spouses get to see a different side of the characters that we’ve grown to adore on screen. And, in some cases, like with One Chicago actor Jesse Lee Soffer (who dated P.D.‘s Sophia Bush and Med’s Torrey DeVitto), a cast member might fall in love on set, which makes everything even more romantic.
And yes, sometimes marriages don’t work out (we’ve seen our fair share of bitter divorce battles). But there have been plenty of primetime relationships that do last (think: Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery, or Richard Schiff and Debbie Wexler). Dozens of nigh-time stars have celebrated decades of happiness with their forever partners.
From One Chicago to the Law & Order franchise to The Good Doctor and Yellowstone, we’re diving into the top primetime stars’ off-screen romances. Who are primetime stars dating and married to in real life? Click on the gallery below to find out.