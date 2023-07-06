Credit: ABC

If you’ve noticed her absence in recent episodes, you may be wondering where Mayim Bialik is on Jeopardy and when she’s coming back.

Mayim Bialik is an actress who is best known for playing Amy Farrah Fowler on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory from Season 3 to Season 12. She joined as a guest host on Jeopardy in May 2021 after the death of the game show’s former host, Alex Trebek, wo died pancreatic cancer in November 2020.

Bialik continued to host Jeopardy and its primetime specials and spin-offs until 2022 when she and former contestant, Ken Jennings, were announced as the permanent hosts of the series following the resignation of producer Mike Richards, who was hired as Trebek’s replacement in August 2021 but resigned a week later after sexual harassment and wrongful termination allegations.

Bialik told The Wall Street Journal in 2022 about how she prepares for Jeopardy, which airs five days a week. “We do five episodes in a day, and I’m given the clues to prepare the day of filming,” she said. “So I have to review all those clues, practice pronunciations, look things up that I don’t know, and honestly try to get as much rest as I can the night before because they are long days, and I’m on my feet and talking all day.”

She also told the publication about her relationship with Jennings, who hosts the first half of Jeopardy‘s seasons while Bialik hosts the second half. “It’s been really nice to get to know him. He’s a cultural icon. He’s incredibly smart. He knows so many things, in a way that Jeopardy champions do. Pick anything and he likely knows about it,” she said. When asked what topics she would “feel OK about” answering Jeopardy questions to, Bialik noted her degrees in “neuroscience, and in Hebrew and Jewish studies.”

After just a few months of filming, Bialik was suddenly replaced by Jennings as the host of Jeopardy in July 2023. So where is Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy and when is she coming back? Read on for what we know about where Mayim Bialik is on Jeopardy and what happened to her.

Where is Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy?

Where is Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Deadline reported in May 2023 that Bialik — who was scheduled to film the second half of Jeopardy Season 39 — refused to host the final week of filming in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America Strike. Deadline reported that Jennings took over as host for the final week of filming Season 39 after Bialik left. Though filming happened in May 2023, the episodes didn’t air until July 2023.

Jeopardy, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television, is a Writers Guild of America Show and features contributions from WGA writers for its questions and other show segments. Deadline reported, however, that the questions for Jeopardy Season 39 were written in advance of the season and the writers strike, which is why the game show could continue to film amid the strike.

In an interview with Variety in May 2023, Jeopardy writers Michele Loud, Jim Rhine and Billy Wisse explained why they were striking and the importance of writers on the game show. “Our words are on the screen every night,” Loud said. “There is no Jeopardy without writers. Without us it’s just an empty blue screen.” Wisse told Variety that the strike was part of a bigger fight to be “fairly compensated for the labor you give.”

Rhine also criticized Jeopardy for turning writing into a “gig economy.” “They’re asking some people to work day-to-day,” Rhine said. Wisse added, “They never tried to make it a gig economy before. There was always some sense that writers were partners in it.”

Bialik and Ken Jennings were announced as the new permanent hosts of Jeopardy in July 2022. Jennings hosted the first half of Season 39, which filmed from July to December 2022, while Bialik hosted the second half of the season, which filmed from January to May 2023.

“We have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed,” executive producer Michael Davies said in a statement to Deadline in July 2022.

Deadline reported that the schedule was created so Bialik could film Jeopardy while also filming her FOX series Call Me Kat, which was canceled after three seasons in May 2023. For Jeopardy Season 39, Bialik hosted the game show’s National College Championship, while Jennings hosted the game show’s inaugural Second Chance competition. Bialik also is the solo host of Celebrity Jeopardy, which aired its first season from September 2022 to February 2023.

According to The Atlantic, Jeopardy is filmed around three months in advance. Though Bialik started filming the second half of Season 39 in January 2023, her first episodes didn’t air until later in the year. This also meant that, while Bialik quit filming Jeopardy Season 39 in May 2023 due to the writer’s strike, her final episodes didn’t air until July 2023 when she was replaced by Jennings.

After Jennings replaced Bialik in July 2023, several fans tweeted about how they preferred Jennings as Jeopardy’s host over Bialik. “No question, Ken is more spontaneous, fluid, and quick-witted #jeopardy,” one user tweeted. Another user wrote, “Ken Jennings is back hosting Jeopardy. All seems right in the world. #Jeopardy.”

“Ken Jennings is soooo much better than Mayim Bialik as Jeopardy host. Please don’t let her back on the air,” tweeted another user. One more user wrote, “Can we just make Ken Jennings the permanent Jeopardy host already?! He’s way more personable than Mayim Bialik.” Another added, “When a Contestant gives an answer to a question, Ken Jennings is right on it, not like the somewhat delayed response from Mayim Bialik.”

When is Mayim Bialik coming back to Jeopardy?

When is Mayim Bialik coming back to Jeopardy? ABC hasn’t announced when Bialik will return to Jeopardy, however, if she does come back for the next season, it’s expected that Season 40 will follow the same filming schedule as Season 39 with Jennings filming the first half of the season and Bialik filming the second half.

For Jeopardy Season 39, Jennings hosted the first half from July 2022 to December 2022, while Bialik hosted the second half from January 2023 to May 2023. If she does come back for Jeopardy Season 40, Bialik is expected to return as the host in spring 2023.

Jeopardy airs Mondays to Fridays at 7 p.m. on ABC.

For more on primetime shows, check out our photo gallery of primetime stars and their real-life families.