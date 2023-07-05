Credit: Getty Images

Cuteness overload. While LaRoyce Hawkins is known for fighting crime as Kevin Atwater on Chicago P.D., to his family at home, he’s simply known as Dad. Who are LaRoyce Hawkins’ kids? Read on to find out.

Chicago P.D. is NBC’s drama series following the personal and professional lives of patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives at the Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District. The show is a spinoff of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago Justice, which exist in the same universe. Chicago P.D. wrapped up its 10th season in May 2023 and will return in the fall for Season 11 sometime this fall, our sister site Variety reported in April 2023. The ongoing writer’s strike might push the premiere date back (but we’ll keep you updated on how the strike will affect your favorite Chicago shows).

Hawkins has played Officer Kevin Atwater on Chicago P.D. for a decade. The actor hinted in a April 2023 interview with CinemaBlend that he’ll return for Season 11. “We’re excited about that already. I can’t wait to get back to work… It was a great relief,” he said of the Season 11 renewal news. “I think it helps you end the season on a high note, you know, something to look forward to. It’s always good for morale, especially when you’re ten seasons deep. It’s good to know that we still got it.”

The actor hails from Chicago, where Chicago P.D. is based and filmed. He was born and raised in the south Chicago suburb of Harvey, Illinois. In addition to Chicago Fire, Hawkins is known for his recurring role on the HBO Max comedy South Side and the BET+ film North of the 10. More TV credits include House of Payne, Detroit 187, UnderEmployed and Mark Wahlberg’s HBO show Ballers.

According to multiple outlets, as of July 2023, Hawkins is dating esthetician BT Anderson. In an interview with Rolling Out in Feburary 2016, Hawkins revealed that he had a new girlfriend. “LaRoyce is dating someone,” he said at the time. “She’s dope! I’ve very recently tried to start investing my romantic energy in just one person, versus dating multiple people. I’m still young right now, I’m only 27, but everyone has to grow up. So, I’m really enjoying it so far.”

Hawkins also told the magazine at the time what he looks for in a partner. “She has to be funny, a sense of humor is pretty big,” he said. “Naturally, I love to be laughed at, because I think I’m hilarious.” He continued, “But, when I can genuinely get a laugh from a honey, it really means a lot. Also, she has to have a strong faith; believing in herself and in God is always attractive. Physically, I have a fetish for pretty feet.”

Roman (Ro) John Hawkins

Birthday: April 13, 2017

Hawkins and Anderson welcomed their son, Roman John Hawkins, in April 2017. In April 2023, he shared a series of snapshots on Instagram celebrating his son’s sixth birthday. Hawkins posed with his son in front of a colorful balloon display; the party also had hula hoops, a trampoline, swings and a foam pit. The actor also talked about his son in a video to Cove Chicago in February 2023. “I hope to leave my son with a legacy that helps him recognize his light through his gifts. I can’t teach him anything I haven’t gone through or accepted for myself,” he said in the clip posted on Instagram.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly published on July 4, 2023, Hawkins told the magazine that his son is following in his acting footsteps – and Roman has already made quite the impression at his school. “He definitely has the acting bug,” he said. “That little boy is an entertainer.”

As for Roman’s school performance, he explained: “They basically just strung together a bunch of Disney songs, but he was the best part. And he does his own stunts. He took, like, one of his little homegirls and spun her around and it was crazy,” the actor recalled. “Other kids were spinning on the stage too, but you [could] only see Roman John spinning. He did, like, big spins. He was so strong.”

Hawkins also shared that his son loves watching him on Chicago P.D. at sleepovers. “The other day he was spending the night [at] one of his homies’ cribs, and I just called him to say goodnight. And his little homie’s dad was, like, ‘Yeah, they’re watching you on TV right now. It’s gonna be hard for me to get him in the conversation,’” he recalled. “[When] he got on the phone, he was like, ‘Dad, are you coming up in this next part?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know even know what episode he was watching.’ But I was like, ‘I’m pretty sure I’m in there somewhere, bro!’”

The actor added that his son’s love of Chicago P.D. is one of the reasons he continues to act. “I think early on I became intentional about wanting to portray roles that will help us preserve Black boy joy and protect Black women, you know, uplift the image of the Black man. I think you can do that playing any role, it’s just the intention that you put on it,” he explained. “Plus, like I said, my son and his friends, they watch me at their sleepovers. So, I obviously want to do things that they’ll be proud of [and] that can inspire them, because that’s just the pocket that I’m in. And I love that. I love that responsibility and that awareness.”

