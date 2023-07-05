Credit: Getty Images

Justice is served. After the brutal death of a Chicago Fire set designer, one of the people responsible is heading to prison for a very long time. See the details of the sentencing below.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported on June 30, 2023, that 34-year-old Jonathan Owens was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Cook County Judge Steven Rosenblum, according to court records. Back in October 2022, a jury convicted Owens of murder for the fatal beating of David Chikerotis. Owens’ then-girlfriend Stacy Krisik and their friend Jessica Doherty were also charged with the beating; Krisik was sentenced to 12 years in prison in November 2022, while Doherty was sentenced to 20 years in prison in May 2022.

On March 23, 2019, 31-year-old Chikerotis was found severely beaten in an apartment in Southwest Suburban Park. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Law where he was rushed into emergency surgery, but he later died of his injuries, according to the publication. “Every bone in his face was broken. That’s how many punches and kicks he had taken,” his father told the Sun-Times of his son’s injuries.

David’s brother, Luke Chikerotis, received a call from David’s cell phone in the morning. In the background, Luke heard his brother saying: “Don’t come, Luke. It’s a trap.” Luke called 911 and officers responded to the 8700 block of South Francisco in Evergreen Park. When Luke arrived at the scene, David was in the ambulance and Owens, Krisik and Doherty were in custody.

Chicago Fire is NBC’s drama series following the personal and professional lives of firefighters, paramedics and other rescue personnel at the Chicago Fire Department’s fictional Firehouse 51. The series — which premiered in 2012 and is created by Dick Wolf, the same mind behind the Law & Order and FBI franchises — is the first show in NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

Chikerotis was working as a set designer on Chicago Fire alongside his father, Steve Chikerotis, who is a retired Deputy District Chief with the Chicago Fire Department. His father is credited for helping create the NBC firefighter drama and has advised and produced many episodes (including two episodes of Chicago Med). He was a technical adviser from 2012 to 2017, an associate producer from 2017 to 2022 and is now a consulting producer.

Steve even helped write two episodes of Chicago Fire and appeared as an actor as well. Steve portrayed CFD District Chief Steve Walker for 20 episodes of Chicago Fire, a role that was largely based on himself (he served for 36 years in the Fire Department before retiring to work on the show). Steve became first involved in the movie business as an adviser for the 1991 thriller/drama Backdraft.

The Chicago Fire family is currently grieving the death of beloved actor Trent Williams, who played Kelly Severide’s father, Benny Williams, on the show. Williams died in a motorcycle accident on June 12, 2023. Taylor Kinney, who played Treat William’s on-screen son, spoke to People after the news of William’s death. “My thoughts and prayers are with Treat’s family,’ Kinney wrote in an exclusive statement. “He played my father on Chicago Fire, and was a father figure to everyone on set. I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed.”

