This actor is getting political. Is The Good Doctor’s Hill Harper running for senate? Here’s everything that we know about Harper’s reported plans to launch a Congressional campaign in the near future.

The Good Doctor is ABC’s medical drama following Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon, who relocates from the small town of Casper, Wyoming, to take a job at the esteemed San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The popular series debuted in September 2017 and was recently renewed for a seventh season at ABC. For the last six years, Harper’s portrayed Dr. Marcus Andrews, an attending plastic surgeon and president of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

In an interview with BT.com in March 2021, Harper spoke about the importance of accurately portraying healthcare workers on The Good Doctor. “Whenever doctors are rating the accuracy and truth-telling of the shows, of all the medical dramas, our show always rates number one. I think our writers take it very seriously. I think our actors, we take it very seriously,” he explained to the site. “Those first two episodes of the season in many ways represent an homage to our frontline healthcare workers, to say thank you for putting your lives on the line for us, particularly during the early days of the pandemic when there was so little information.”

The 57-year-old actor is also best known for his roles as Dr. Sheldon Hawkes in CSI: NY and Agent Spelman Boyle in the CBS comedy-drama Limitless. He won three NAACP Image Awards for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for CSI: NY. As for film, he’s appeared in Concussion, All Eyez on Me, A Sun Is Also A Star and more.

In his personal life, Harper finalized the adoption of his son, Peirce Harper, in 2017. “It’s the greatest decision I ever made in my life,” Harper told KTLA 5 Morning News in August 2022. “It’s been a great journey, and I’m so proud he chose me to be his dad,” the father added. “Every parent knows it’s simultaneously the most difficult and the most beautiful thing. There are so many kids out there that need homes, that need love, that need connection. If you even have a little intuition that you want to adopt, whether you’re a single man or whatever your family looks like or however it’s composed, don’t allow any thoughts or doubts or fears to stop you.”

So, is The Good Doctor’s Hill Harper running for senate? Read on for the latest update on his congressional campaign.

Is The Good Doctor’s Hill Harper running for senate?

Is The Good Doctor’s Hill Harper running for senate? According to a July 3, 2023, report by Politico, Harper is currently finalizing plans to launch his Senate campaign in Michigan “in the coming weeks.” A source told the site that The Win Company – the Democratic firm that produced ads for Sen. John Fetterman in 2022 – also made Harper’s launch video.

Harper has never run for political office before. In Michigan, he’s expected to run to the left of Elissa Slotkin, a moderate Democratic House member whose represented the swing district for three terms. Insiders close to Harper’s team also say the Democratic hopeful is preparing for his kickoff event. He was originally going to launch the event back in April, but the announcement was delayed.

Politico reports that if Harper does follow through with his senate race, he’ll face an uphill battle. According to campaign finance reports, Slotkin earned $2.3 million at the end of March and “is expected to win the support of much of the Democratic Party statewide and nationally.” She’s also received endorsements from EMILY’s List, VoteVets, End Citizens United, Rep. Haley Stevens and the Michigan Building Trades Council. But supporters of Hill believe that Harper will be able to build a coalition of progressive and Black voters. They also refer to his ties to potential big-time donors in Hollywood.

Harper will also have to face off against several other Democrats in the race, including Michigan State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh, former state Rep. Leslie Love, businessperson Nasser Beydoun and attorney Zack Burns.

The Good Doctor star earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University, his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his master’s degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School. He also holds honorary doctoral degrees from Howard University, Winston-Salem State University, Cheyney University, Le-Moyne Owen College, Westfield State College, Dillard University and Tougaloo College.

In 2011, Harper was appointed by President Obama to serve on the President’s Cancer Panel, and he was named the Honorary Co-Chair of Redevelopment of Black Wall Street by Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. The actor previously founded the Manifest Your Destiny Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved youth. Additionally, he’s a successful entrepreneur that own multiple businesses; he owns the New Orleans hotel International House, the Detroit coffee franchise The Roasting Plant, and the health and wellness company The Architect & Co.

