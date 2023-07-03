Credit: ABC via Getty Images

More than co-stars? Shondaland fans want to know if Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jay Hayden are dating from Station 19 in real life after their romantic vacation together in Italy.

Station 19 is ABC’s drama series that follows the personal and professional lives of firefighters at the Seattle Fire Department’s fictional Station 19. The series, which premiered in 2018, is a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, which follows interns, residents and attending surgeons at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington.

Ortiz and Hayden are both original cast members on Station 19 and have starred on the series since Season 1. Ortiz plays Andrea “Andy” Herrera, a lieutenant at Station 19 and the daughter of Captain Pruitt Herrera. Hayden plays Travis Montgomery, an openly gay firefighter at Station 19 and a widower whose husband, Michael, a fellow firefighter, died in the line of duty.

Hayden revealed in an interview with Tell Tales TV in 2018 that he had auditioned for several Rhimes shows, including Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, before he was cast in Station 19. “Getting in front of [casting director] Linda Lowy is not easy. She is in that upper echelon of casting directors,” Hayden said. “So I started auditioning for her and I thought she hated me, to be honest because she is really studying you. She’s nice… ish, but she’s directing you and workshopping these moments with you, and giving you direction and watching you do it.”

He continued, “And I would audition for Grey’s Anatomy, and then Scandal, and then How to Get Away with Murder, or whatever, and I thought she hated me because I would do it and she would give me an adjustment, I would do it and she would be like, ‘Thanks. Thanks, Jay.’ And I would never hear anything.”

Throughout Station 19’s run, Andy and Travis have had more than a few rollercoaster relationships, and while they’ve never dated each other, there could be a real-life relationship brewing between the actors who play them. So… are Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jay Hayden dating from Station 19? Read on for what we know about Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jay Hayden’s real-life dating rumors.

Are Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jay Hayden dating from Station 19?

July 2023: Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jay Hayden vacation in Italy

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jay Hayden reignited dating rumors in July 2023 when the Station 19 co-stars shared a series of Instagram photos of them on vacation together at Lago Specchio di Pantellerìa Island off the coast of Italy. A post shared by Hayden showed the co-stars in swimsuits and covered in mud after a dip in the lake.”God! All actors with their partners this season. The spilled beans,” commented Instagram user @vikshhh_iyer_ks. Instagram user @amymainz wrote, “Are they a couple?!” “Tis the season of spilled beans,” Instagram user @mihaelamars commented.

Ortiz also shared a photo of them covered in mud on her Instagram Story. “Probably one of the most amazing experiences of my life!” Hayden was featured in the snap, but that’s the only time he’s appeared on her social media during the trip,” she wrote. Two days before Ortiz and Hayden’s posts of them in Italy, Ortiz shared a TikTok video of her on vacation in Greece. While Hayden wasn’t in the TikTok, fans believed that he was behind-the-scenes recording the video. “Greece so far. Opa!” Ortiz captioned the video.

Ortiz and Hayden’s Italy posts came after their Station 19 co-star Danielle Savre — who plays Maya Bishop — confirmed she was dating Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd, who plays Owen Hunt. Savre and McKidd sparked dating rumors in June 2023 when they were photographed kissing and holding hands on a deck in Lake Como in Italy. McKidd confirmed their relationship three weeks later with a romantic video of them in Zambia, Africa. The confirmation came a week after McKidd finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Arielle Goldrath, after five years of marriage.

December 2021: Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jay Hayden spark dating rumors

2022 here we come pic.twitter.com/d5S4C3T55Y — Jay Hayden (@jayhayden00) January 1, 2022

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jay Hayden first sparked dating rumors in December 2021 when Hayden posted a photo on Twitter of Ortiz kissing him on the cheek on New Year’s Eve. “2022 here we come,” he captioned the tweet.

April 2021: Jay Hayden divorces wife

Jay Hayden and his wife, Nicole Danielle Moore, divorced after 16 years of marriage in April 2021. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Nicole filed for divorce on February 13, 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The former couple married in June 2005 and share two children: a daughter named Amelia and a son named Hasey.

Nicole officially removed Hayden’s last name from her social media accounts in April 2021 and announced on Instagram that she would go by “Nikki Marie Bloss” in honor of her late grandmother. “Moving into this new chapter of my life I am honored to take the name of one of my inspirations❤️ My grandma … AKA my Nanny,” she wrote. “Her name is Ione Bloss. She was an orphan, a feminist and a leader in her time here on earth. She overcame heartbreaking trauma in her life and her accomplishments in the feminist movement keep me going and inspire me everyday.”

She continued, “I am blessed to have her as an angel. 🙏🏻Nanny, I promise, Nikki Marie Bloss will continue to move forward, heal and help women in your name. I love you.”

Nicole, who starred with Hayden in a 2018 episode of Station 19, requested spousal support from Hayden and to terminate the court’s ability to award support to her ex-husband. She also requested that Hayden pay for her attorney fees.

Jay, for his part, filed a response to Nicole’s divorce filing on April 21, 2020, citing their date of separation as January 4, 2020. In his filing, Jay asked for legal joint and physical custody of their children and requested separate property and community property of assets and debts to be determined at the time of a trial or settlement.

