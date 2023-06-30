Credit: Disney General Entertainment Con

It’s been more than half a decade since she left, but fans are still asking, “Is Arizona Robbins coming back to Grey’s Anatomy?” and if Jessica Capshaw is returning.

Grey’s Anatomy is ABC’s procedural medical drama following the personal and professional lives of interns, residents and attending surgeons at the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. Capshaw played Dr. Arizona Robbins, an attending pediatric and fetal surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, from Season 5 to Season 14.

In an interview with Rose and Ivy Journal in 2020, Capshaw opened up about leaving Grey’s Anatomy and the impact Arizona and her ex Callie Torres, made as one of network TV’s few LGBTQ+ couples at the time. “I think people always talk about transitions right? And transitions are challenging,” Capshaw said. “It was challenging for sure but now that it’s been two years, the thing I feel the most looking at is the work that I did and the stories that I got to tell on the show I was so grateful for. The thing that I felt leaving was the thing that I never would have thought. It was what that character meant to our progression as a kind, loving and gentle world in which LGBTQ youth and adults can live. Knowing that for some or many that there was representation.”

So is Arizona Robbins coming back to Grey’s Anatomy? Read on for what Jessica Capshaw said about returning to Grey’s Anatomy and if Arizona could come back.

Is Arizona Robbins coming back to Grey’s Anatomy?

Is Arizona Robbins coming back to Grey’s Anatomy? The answer is no — at least, not yet. However, Jessica Capshaw — who played Dr. Arizona Robbins from Season 5 to Season 14 — sparked rumors she was coming back after current cast member Camilla Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson, posted an Instagram video of them on vacation together in Paris, France, in June 2023. “When you wake up in paris and have rooms next to each other..,” Luddington captioned the post.

After the video, Luddington’s post was flooded with comments from Grey’s Anatomy fans asking for Capshaw to return. “someone kidnap jessica and make her come back to greys,” commented user @nqcturne. User @teddybearhugs21 wrote, “Is this a sign Arizona is coming back?!” After Luddington’s post, Capshaw also shared her own Instagram video from the trip, with the caption: “Paris is always a good idea.”As expected, Capshaw’s comments were also filled with requests for her to come back to Grey’s Anatomy. “AIRZONA WE WANT YOU TO COME BACK,” commented user @lautiherrera_. User @norupoliver wrote, “Come back to save Greys.”

Demand for Capshaw’s return to Grey’s Anatomy comes after original cast member Ellen Pompeo — who starred as Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy from Season 1 to Season 19 — left the series after more than 18 years in May 2023. According to a 2018 report by The Hollywood Reporter, Pompeo made $575,000 per episode on Grey’s Anatomy, as well as a seven-figure signing bonus and two full backend equity points on the series, which earned her more than $20 million per year. (The equity points alone earned her $6 million to $7 million.) Kelly McCreary, who played Dr. Maggie Pierce since Season 10, and showrunner Krista Vernoff also left the series in Season 19.

With Pompeo no longer a main series regular on Grey’s Anatomy, that should allow for a budget for former longtime cast members— such as Capshaw — to come back. Demand for Capshaw’s return also come after Deadline reported in May 2023 that all current longtime cast members on Grey’s Anatomy: James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber); Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey); Kevin McKidd (Oen Hunt); Kim Raver (Teddy Altman); Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson); and Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd) were confirmed to come back for Season 20.

Deadline also reported that new cast members Harry Shum Jr. (Benson Kwan); Alexis Floyd (Simone Griffith); Adelaide Kane (Jules Millin); Midori Francis (Mika Yasuda); and Niko Terho (Lucas Adams) were also likely to return.

Capshaw’s Paris vacation with Luddington isn’t the first time she’s sparked rumors she was coming back to Grey’s Anatomy. In March 2022, Luddington posted an Instagram photo of her with Capshaw after they ran into each other on the set of Grey’s Anatomy. “Hi. This happened today. And my heart is full because of it.. @jessicacapshaw #greysanatomy,” Luddington captioned a photo of her hugging Capshaw while in costume as Jo.

Luddington was asked about the photo in an interview with Extra in 2022. “She was outside the gate… We have strict COVID rules, so she couldn’t get onto the set that day. She was just driving by and was like, ‘I’m outside,’ and… I ran out,” Luddington said, adding that she’s “crossing” her fingers that Capshaw will return.

At a panel for the First Responders Reunion Convention in June 2023, Luddington and Capshaw were asked about what it would be like if Arizona, who was an attending pediatric and fetal surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and Jo, who is an OB/GYN resident, worked together again. “Joyous! You better say, ‘Joyous,’ fast,” Capshaw told Luddington when asked what a reunion between Jo and Arizona would be like. Luddington responded, “We would think it’s joyous, but they’re not really friends. I think Jo went, ‘Hi.'” Though Jo and Arizona don’t have much of a relationship, Luddington did open up about what it would be like to act with Capshaw again. “First off, I don’t think we would be able to get through a scene together,” she said. “We laugh too much. It would be amazing. I think Jo would look up to Arizona.” Capshaw responded, “She’s just trying to say I’m older.” Luddington went on, “Just ignore her. So she’s a fetal surgeon. I think Jo could hopefully be a fetal surgeon one day.”

Capshaw continued, “I think it would be a scene where I look much younger and happier to see and she looks evidently comme ci comme ça to see me. I’m joking. I think their characters were never so close on the show until the end. Because of the marriage coming up and the connection that we had, I think there would be a lot of possibility.”

Capshaw also told the panel where she thinks Arizona is now since she left Grey’s Anatomy.”What do I imagine Arizona’s life is like. It’s very funny. Someone here asked me a similarly tough question today,” Capshaw said. “I don’t have an answer. I don’t know! I’m curious what you all think. I’m curious what Shonda thinks. I was less pitching story when I was there. I was just sort of reading scripts and being like, ‘OK. That’s what I’m doing!’ So I think there’s part of me that loved being along for the ride, so I think I would love to see what the next script is. It would be a wonderful surprise to see what the writers’ thought would be next for her. That would be very interesting.”

Why did Arizona Robbins leave Grey’s Anatomy?

Why did Arizona Robbins leave Grey’s Anatomy? Capshaw joined Grey’s Anatomy in a recurring role as as Dr. Arizona Robbins in Season 5. She was promoted to a main cast member in Season 6. She left the series in Season 14, along with cast member Sarah Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner.

“For the past ten years I have had the rate privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins but also being madly in love with playing her. Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce and really good at her job,” Capshaw wrote in a Twitter statement at the time. “She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on network television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever. Forever. I am grateful that I had gotten to bring her to life and for the life that she has brought to me.”

She continued, “I am sad to see her go but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations. Shonda, thank you for the ride on this incredible rollercoaster. With a heart full of love, Jessica.”

As for why Capshaw left Grey’s Anatomy, sources told Deadline in March 2018 that Capshaw and Drew’s exits were based on creative direction for the series, which showrunner Krista Vernoff also hinted at in her statement. “The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey’s Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew,” Vernoff said. “As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses.”

Creator Shonda Rhimes also thanked Capshaw and Drew for their time on Grey’s Anatomy in her own statement. “It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters,” Rhimes said. “Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic — both the LBGTQ and devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV. I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performance and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family.”

That same month, Vernoff also responded to claims that Drew and Capshaw were let go of Grey’s Anatomy due to Ellen Pompeo’s salary raise. “The suggestion in the Deadline article that our cast changes are in any way related to Ellen Pompeo’s salary renegotiation is wrong and hurtful and misguided,” she wrote in a Twitter statement. “It smacks of an old, broken, patriarchal notion that women must be pitted against each other and that one woman’s success will be costly to others. Ellen Pompeo has not only advocated passionately for her fellow cast members, she has taken the time to educate women worldwide as to how to advocate for themselves and that must not now be twisted.”

She continued, “The decision to make changes to our cast was a creative one. The only thing as constant on Grey’s Anatomy as Ellen Pompeo is our penchant for reinvention. It is a part of our success and what keeps the show exciting. We love these actresses and we love these characters and it felt true and right creatively to wrap up their stories. And that is the whole story.”

Pompeo also responded to the claims in her own tweet. “We R grateful all of you are so passionate but if you knew these two women the way I know them they would not approve of all this nastiness,” Pompeo wrote. “They both are super shiny happy people. I know you’re angry but you’re representation couldn’t be further from who these women actually are.”

Grey’s Anatomy is available to stream on Hulu.

