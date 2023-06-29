Credit: CBS via Getty Images

A CBS crossover! Max Thieriot will be on Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 3, and we’re one step closer to seeing Fire Country‘s Bode on another CBS drama.

Secret Celebrity Renovation is CBS’ home renovation series in which celebrities, along with a home improvement and interior design teams, gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who has helped guide them to success. Thieriot — who plays firefighter Bode Donovan on CBS’ Fire Country — isn’t the only CBS personality to be featured on Secret Celebrity Renovation. The series is also hosted by Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner, and the contractor on the series is Survivor alum Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, who has competed on multiple seasons of both Survivor and The Amazing Race.

In Fire Country, Bode is a young convict with a troubled past who volunteers for the California Conversation Camp Program — in which inmates assist the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire — as a way to redeem himself and shorten his prison sentence. The program assigns Bode to his hometown in Northern California, where he must work alongside former friends and inmates to put out some of the biggest fires that plague the region. Before Fire Country,

Thieriot also starred on CBS’ SEAL Team, in which he played Clay Spenser, from Seasons 1 to 6. Read on for what to know about Thieriot’s next CBS show in which he’ll be playing… himself. Here’s when fans can expect Max Thieriot on Secret Celebrity Renovation.

When is Max Thieriot going to be on Secret Celebrity Renovation?

When is Max Thieriot going to be on Secret Celebrity Renovation? Thieriot’s episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation hasn’t been confirmed yet. However, CBS announced that the Fire Country star will be one of several celebrities featured in Season 3 along with NFL player Damar Hamlin; The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan; and comedian J.B. Smoove.

Thieriot teased his handyman skills in a video on his Instagram in June 2023 of him and sons, Beau and Maximus, helping him around the house. The video showed Thieriot, Beau and Maximus planting a tree, mowing the lawn, fixing pipes and ceilings, and painting. “Spending time in the sunshine and getting our work done,” Thieriot over the video. He captioned the post, “I know… I’ve been off the grid a bit lately. We were just busy gettin our hands dirty. #teachthemyoung #workworkwork” Thieriot shares Beau and Maximus with his wife, Lexi Murphy, whom he married in 2013.

Thieriot told Men’s Health in 2021 that he hasn’t always been as physically fit as he is now. He explaine that his fitness journey started in 2010 when he saw Ryan Philippe on the cover of Men’s Health, which inspired him to get in better shape. “Honestly, that’s how it all started for me. Ten years ago that magazine came out, and I said if this guy can do this, so can I,” he said.”When that article came out in 2010, I weighed 145 pounds.”

Thieriot also started to take his fitness more seriously after he booked CBS’ SEAL Team, in which he played Special Warfare Operator First class Clay Spenser, in 2016. “It was the perfect opportunity for me to have the excuse to really focus on my training and my diet, working out and putting on size,” he said. “I focused all my energy on it.” Thieriot also confirmed that SEAL Team didn’t provide him with a personal trainer, so most his transformation as on his own. “I had to put in the work and put in the time,” he said.

Five years after he was cast in SEAL Team, Thieriot shared a photo of his transformation on Instagram in 2021. “Pre SEAL Team vs. headed into season 5… the work doesn’t stop when you leave set. I have pushed myself mentally and physically for this TV show,” he captioned a side-by-side photo of his fitness journey. “I’ve literally bled for it, more than once. Many things in life are beyond your control… physically being in shape is not! Took me five years to get where I am… @ryanphillippe on the cover of @menshealthmag was the tipping point for me strangely enough.”

He continued, “At the time I thought he looked great and decided I too could look like that and be on that cover. I believe I’ve accomplished 1/2 of my goal. 5 years and tons of @redcon1 shakes later, here I am…. now it’s time to put my head down and get back to work! #transformationtuesday #redcon1 #hardestworkerintheroom #cantstopwontstop #nobodycaresworkharder #5yeartransformation #fitness #gymlife #sealteam #dadbod #ownyourlife #setgoals #setgoalsandcrushthem #liftstrong.”

When does Secret Celebrity Renovation come back?

Secret Celebrity Renovation comes back for Season 3 with a two-hour episode on August 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on CBS. Season 3’s returning cast members include host, Entertainment Tonight reporter Nischelle Turner; home improvement contractor, Survivor alum Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano; and interior designer, former Trading Spaces star Sabrina Soto.

Fire Country is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Check out our photo gallery below on why Fire Country‘s Max Thieriot looks so familiar and other popular movies and TV shows he’s been in.