As one of the ’90s most famous heartthrobs, it’s understandable why viewers have so much interest in Scott Speedman’s soon-to-be wife and who Grey’s Anatomy‘s Nick Marsh is about to marry in real life.

Speedman plays Dr. Nick Marsh, a transplant surgeon, in Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s medical drama following the personal and professional lives of attendings, residents an interns at the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. Speedman joined as a guest star in Season 14 before he was promoted to a series regular role in Season 18. Before his time on Grey’s Anatomy, in which he played the love interest to original character Meredith Grey, Speedman was best known for playing Ben Covington in The WB’s Felicity from 1998 to 2002.

In an interview with InStyle in 2022, Speedman explained how Grey’s Anatomy fans were “protective” of Meredith, whose husband Derek Shepherd died in Season 11, when she and Nick started dating. “I don’t really know how [Dr. Marsh] measures up to her past romantic partners. But viewers, especially with her, they’re very protective of that character and whoever she’s linked with,” Speedman said. “I don’t think I’ve ever done anything with this much fandom. Or maybe, over the years, I just haven’t been doing shows where there’s such a link between the show and their fans and how fierce they are on social media and all that kind of stuff. So, it’s been interesting and fun.”

But what about Speedman’s love life off screen? Read on for what to know about Scott Speedman’s soon-to-be wife and who Grey’s Anatomy‘s Nick Marsh is set to marry in real life.

Who is Scott Speedman’s soon-to-be wife?

Who is Scott Speedman’s soon-to-be wife? Speedman is engaged to fashion designer Lindsay Rae Hofmann. Hofmann announced their engagement in an Instagram post on June 28, 2023. The Instagram included a slideshow of photos of Speedman and Hofmann laughing and kissing as she showed off her new diamond ring. “yes,” she captioned the post along with an infinity symbol emoji.

Hofmann is the co-founder of the swimwear brand, Juillet. Speedman and Hofmann were first linked in 2017 after Hofmann posted an Instagram photo of them together at an event in Limoneira, California. “magical night #lizdownloverslane,” she captioned the post. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman, in October 2021 via a home birth.

Speedman announced the birth of their daughter in an Instagram post in November 2021. “Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe,” he captioned a photo of him and Lucia laying in bed.

Weeks before Lucia’s birth, Speedman told People about how “ready” he was to become a father. “I’m tremendously excited,” he said. “I probably wasn’t ready as a younger guy, and now I’m ready to sort of give over to it. The timing just feels great.”

He also told the magazine about how “amazing” of a mother he knew Hofmann would be. “I’m aware that I don’t have to do the heavy lifting so I’m a coach and support team for my girl. We’re just trying to get everything ready,” he said. As for balancing his first child with his schedule on Grey’s Anatomy, Speedman told People, “We’ll see how it goes, work life while trying to be as present as possible with a kid.”

He continued, “I have no idea what’s coming. But everybody says that having kids changes your life. And whatever that means, I’m excited to find out.”

Speedman also opened up about how he was preparing for fatherhood in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show in October 2021. “I know any day now. So I’m checking my phone all the time when I’m away and all that stuff,” he said. He continued, “We are doing it at home, we are going to try to do home birth for this one. So we had to go pick up the tub from who just happens to be our neighbour, we don’t know these people. I just knocked on the door and this guy just delivered this tub and now I am in charge of blowing it up and getting water in and all of that stuff. It’s kind of a weird experience, I am not going to lie.”

Speedman also told host Drew Barrymore about Hofmann warned him about Grey’s Anatomy‘s fans before he joined the series. “They warned me that the fans are quote, unquote passionate, I didn’t really know what that meant until the show premiered,” he said. “My girlfriend was showing me stuff on Twitter and it was all very positive and then I made the mistake of going over to the Instagram page for Grey’s Anatomy. I just decided to take a peek at the comments section and that was like Shelley Duvall in The Shining finding Jack Nicholson’s writing, just it was like 12,000 comments of diatribes against me. All caps, NO, NO, NO. They are very passionate.”

Almost two decades before his relationship with Hofmann, Speedman dated his Felicity co-star while the two were filming the series from 1998 to 2002.

“We were actually dating at the time and I had been such a disaster of a boyfriend up until [then] and I knew I had to put on a good show. I knew I was going to see her new haircut and I was like, ‘Come on man, you got to bring it home. You gotta do it,’” Speedman said in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017. “And I got to work and she turned around the corner and my face sort of froze in a half panic, half smile sort of situation. I just didn’t pull it off and she called me out.” He continued, “It was a Chia head sort of look. But it grew into something great. We all recovered.”

Speedman’s engagement also came at the same time as his Grey’s Anatomy character Nick Marsh’s breakup with his love interest, Meredith Grey, who left the series at the end of Season 19. In an interview with TV Line in 2023, Grey’s Anatomy‘s showrunner Krista Vernoff hinted that Nick and Meredith could get back together in the future. “What I can say is that I still have hope for them as a couple,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of good there, and fans will have to wait and see.”

Ellen Pompeo, who played Meredith from Season 1 to Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, also teased her return to the series in an interview with Variety in June 2023. will be making some appearances hopefully next year, if I can find some time,” Pompeo said. “It’s not a complete goodbye. And I think we’ve got an interesting story to tell.”

