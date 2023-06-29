General Hospital Star Shares an Update On the Possible Actors’ Strike — Plus, What It Would Mean to All Four Soaps
Yikes. Is the ticking of the clock suddenly sounding… louder? Could well be, based on what General Hospital leading lady Nancy Lee Grahn tweeted on June 28. “I believe my union has only two more business days to negotiate before our SAG/AFTRA contract is up,” she shared. “I’ve no idea what’s happening because we are not privy to negotiations, but hope whatever we may or may not accept helps the writers because we as actors live or die by their word.”
As you no doubt already know, the Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2. As a result, many of your favorite primetime series won’t return as usual this fall; their premieres will have to be delayed. To keep churning out new episodes, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and Days of Our Lives have had to take these steps.
Would an actors’ strike shut down the soaps? Not according to an insider, who explains that because of the way daytime actors’ contracts are drawn up, despite the fact that they are union members, they would continue to be able to report to work. In fact, answering a fan’s question, Grahn noted that “soap actors are indeed allowed to picket. I have. We work under Netcode, a different contract than most SAG actors. We are required to work or sued for breach of contract.”
