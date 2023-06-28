Credit: Getty Images

We’ll always root for #Burzek. The couple has endured ups and downs over the years – and with Adam Ruzek’s life on the line – we are crossing our fingers for a happy ending. It’s no secret that Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger’s chemistry on-screen is electric. Are Burgess and Ruzek together in real life? Keep reading to learn the answer.

Chicago P.D. is NBC’s drama series following the personal and professional lives of patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives at the Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District. The show is a spinoff of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago Justice, which exist in the same universe. Patrick John Flueger plays Adam Ruzek, an officer in the CPD Intelligence Unit on the Chicago-based crime procedural. Meanwhile, Marina Squerciati plays Officer Kim Burgess, a former-flight attendant-turned-patrol-officer who later becomes a detective in the Intelligence Unit.

In Season 10, Ruzek got back together with Burgess, his ex-fiancé who he’s had 10 seasons of up-and-down romance. The pair were previously engaged to be married, were engaged to other people at a time, almost had a baby together and have now adopted a child. But Ruzek’s life is on the line after the Season 10 cliffhanger; Ruzek was shot and the last we saw him, he was rushed into emergency surgery. However, the actor hinted in an Instagram post that he’ll return to the procedural in the fall. “05/24/2023 Finale time…Till we meet again y’all,” Flueger wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the season, Ruzek has been aiding Burgess through her therapy sessions and helping her embrace the trauma she’s been dealing with. In Season 10, Episode 14 “Trapped,” Burgess faced the post-traumatic stress she experienced in Season 8, Episode 16, in which she was kidnapped, shot and left for dead by two criminals she was investigating. In addition to helping Burgess, Ruzek is also raising his daughter while being undercover at the same time. Ruzek getting shot at the end of Season 10 has only added another layer of stress on their relationship.

Chicago P.D. star LaRoyce Hawkins, who portrays Kevin Atwater, told Us Weekly in June 2023 that he is “absolutely” rooting for Burgess and Ruzek to come together in Season 11. “You gotta imagine Atwater’s probably tired of hearing both of them talk about each other,” Hawkins said, adding that his character would likely say: “Now y’all really just need to get a room and get a life with each other!”

Hawkins added that the couple should get married when Season 11 returns (hopefully, writer’s strike pending) this fall. “This is something a lot of people don’t know about me … I’m certified to marry people,” he also told Us, noting that he’s officiated a few weddings in his family during the past two years. “I consider Burgess and Ruzek to be family, and I think Atwater should get first right refusal to actually marry [them]. That’s what we wanna see.”

In a separate interview with Us in March 2022, Squerciati described what a #Burzek wedding could look like in the future. “I think, like, they would invite Voight [Jason Beghe] over to marry them and then have some chips and then, like, never talk about it again and just be together,” she explained at the time. “They would do something unconventional or something. I just feel like they’re best friends. They’re kind of married already.”

Are Burgess and Ruzek together in real life? The answer is no, the actors who play Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek are not together. Below, learn about Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger’s partners in 2023.

Marina Squerciati

Martina Squerciati is married to attorney Eli Kay-Oliphant. According to Hello! magazine, Squerciati and Oliphant married in 2016 and met while they were students at Northwestern University. Oliphant works as a partner at Sparacino PLLC, a commercial litigation law firm based in Washington D.C. “Eli J. Kay-Oliphant has litigated the most complex of issues for almost two decades,” his biography on the firm’s website reads. “He has represented defendants and plaintiffs in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in arbitrations and mediations.”

The couple has one child together, a daughter, who was born in May 2017. They have chosen not to reveal their daughter’s name, but Squerciati has occasionally shared a few photos of her on social media. On June 17, 2023, Squerciati posted a rare Instagram photo of her and her daughter hiking in matching dresses at the Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington.

“One last stroll in the forest for these city slickers. We’ll miss you @suncadia! (Next time, I’ll wear better hiking footwear. No need to say anything about it in the comments, friends. I learned my lesson,” she captioned the post. “Anyway, this place is the greatest. #familyvacation #suncadiarestort #suncadiavacationhome #cityslickers.”

Patrick Flueger

Who is Patrick Flueger dating? The Chicago P.D. star’s girlfriend is Reem Amara, an Arab-American actress and model. Flueger shared the first photo of his girlfriend in April 2019 on Instagram. His girlfriend even made a cameo in an episode of Chicago P.D. in 2020. In Season 7, Episode 14, “Center Mass,” Amara played an ICU nurse in the hospital that Ruzek frequently visited for his police duties. When the the episode aired, Flueger shared a screenshot on Instagram of his girlfriend’s character Chicago P.D. “Does anybody know who played the hot nurse on last night’s episode of @nbcchicagopd …I need to know. Cause I’m pretty sure I need to take her out on a date,” he gushed in the caption.

According to the actress’ official IMDb page, Amara was born on September 25, 1995, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and was raised in Amman, Illinois, Erbil, and Cairo. The aspiring actress moved to Los Angeles to beginher acting career in 2019, which is the year we suspect that she first starteddating Patrick. In addition to Chicago P.D., Amara has also acted in the TV series Zen Room, the 2023 film Hidden Exposure and the short films Written By and Modulation Nowhere.

Flueger loves documenting his travels with Amara. After the Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale, the pair vacationed to Rome, Italy, where they met up with Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton in Chicago P.D. The couple also traveled to London and stayed in a B&B in Crewkerne, a town in Somerset, England, so they could visit Stonehenge. Next, they went to Naxos Island, Greece, and Patrick was pictured relaxing in the ocean with Station 19 actor Jay Hayden.

Chicago P.D. is available to stream on Peacock.

