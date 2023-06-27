Credit: ABC via Getty Images.

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 take Africa. Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre vacationed together in Zambia days after he finalized his divorce with his wife, Arielle Goldrath.

McKidd (who plays surgeon Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy) and Savre (who plays firefighter Maya Bishop on Station 19) shared a joint video on their Instagram accounts of them in Zambia on June 26, 2023, less than a week after McKidd and Goldrath finalized their divorce on June 20 after half a decade of marriage.

The video showed McKidd and Savre on a safari through Lower Zambezi National Park as they watched animals, fished and enjoyed the sunset together. The video also included clips of McKidd and Savre kissing and hugging. “A million thank you’s to everyone @chiawasafaris & @howelltalentrelations for the trip of a LIFETIME! Your hospitality, knowledge, heart and humor made our trip to the Lower Zambezi beyond our expectations,” McKidd captioned the post. “Our adventure was breathtaking, awe inspiring, humbling and uplifting, all because of you guys. Simon, Juliet, Nobby, Derrick, Eric and everyone else we met made us feel like family. We miss you and we will be back! Thank you!”

After the post, many of McKidd and Savre’s followers commented their support of the Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 stars’ relationship. “OH DANI LOOKS SO HAPPY. CRYING REAL TEARS,” commented Instagram user @calinreesx. User @marshcap wrote, “Now, there’s some happy smiles! There’s not a single frame of this video that doesn’t look absolutely perfect.” User @charlotte.mcox added, “i cannot explain how HAPPY this makes me. look at the big smiles.”

The post came a month after McKidd and Savre were photographed together for the first time in Lake Como and Bellagio, Italy, in early June 2023. Photos showed the Shondaland stars kissing on a deck in Lake Como and walking around the town of Bellagio holding hands.

The Grey’s Anatomy star’s post also came six days after McKidd and Goldrath finalized their divorce after five years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by People. Per the filing, McKidd and Goldrath were declared legally single on June 20 and plan to abide by their prenuptial agreement.

Goldrath filed for divorce in December 2022 after five years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by People at the time. She also requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Aiden and Nava, as well as requested to determine the division of their assets in mediation. She also petition the court to restore her maiden name: Arielle Leigh Goldrath. McKidd and Goldrath married in November 2017. McKidd also announced the divorce in an Instagram statement at the time.

“I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship,” he wrote. “We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us.”

He continued, “Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She’s one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I’ve ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other,” he said. “We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It’s not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family.”

He included his statement, “It feels good to share this part of my life and let you all know that even with challenges, it is possible to reach happy conclusions if we show up for each other and stay open,” he added. “Arielle and I will always be there for one another. I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends.” Before his marriage to Goldrath, McKidd was married to Jane Parker from 1999 to 2017. They share two children: Iona and Joseph.

McKidd’s divorce from Parker also came the same year as his Grey’s Anatomy character Owen Hunt’s divorce from his wife, Amelia Shepherd in Season 13. “Owen’s been very weighed down — he was the Chief, the helicopter crash happened, everything that happened with Cristina — I think he’s weighed himself down with feeling badly for many years and feeling like things are his fault and that he has something to make up for in some way in his life,” McKidd told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 of Owen and Amelia’s split. “It’s quite a deep-rooted psychological issue that he has that has definitely shifted, so we’ll see Owen give himself a break and have some fun.”

McKidd also explained how Owen’s sister Megan influenced his decision to divorce Amelia. “It’s a combination of things [that prompted Owen to listen to Megan about his marriage]: it’s brother and sister history and her knowing the person that Owen is and the mental traps that Owen sets for himself,” he said. “She can see more clearly than anyone the rabbit hole that he and Amelia have gone into. Spending time with his sister and seeing her know what she needs and wants for her life, whether it’s right or wrong, is really cleansing for Owen. For Owen to work through all those things that happened in the past on the day his sister went missing; he suffers from a lot of guilt because he feels he left his sister and she releases him from that guilt and that makes him look at his whole life in a different aspect.”

Grey’s Anatomy is available to stream on Hulu.

