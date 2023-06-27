New Wheel of Fortune Host Announced as Pat Sajak Exits: ‘Full Circle Moment’
Breaking news: Ryan Seacrest will be replacing Pat Sajak as the new host of Wheel of Fortune! When does Ryan Seacrest start on Wheel of Fortune? Keep reading to find out more.
Wheel of Fortune is ABC’s popular game show that’s been on the air continuously since January 1975. In the hangman-based competition created by Merv Griffin, contestants can spin the giant carnival wheel and call a consonant, buy a vowel for $250 or solve the puzzle. Each contestant is worth the cash value of what the wheel lands on. They can continue spinning the wheel until they miss a letter, spin a bankrupt or lose a turn. Wheel of Fortune is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, who have led the nighttime version since its debut in 1983.
Seacrest shared that he will be the new host of Wheel of Fortune in an Instagram statement on June 27, 2023. “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” the longtime American Idol host wrote.
Seacrest continued: “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.” The TV personality also shared that he was once a gameshow host back in the day, making this a “full circle moment.” “Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity,” he added.
After hosting Wheel of Fortune alongside Vanna White for four decades, Sajak revealed that Season 41 will officially be his last. “Well, the time has come,” Sajak said in a statement on June 12, 2023. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”
In his statement, Seacrest also said that he’s excited to work alongside Vanna White. “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.” This is good news for White, especially after reports that the show was considering “eliminating” her role after Sajak leaves.
The news that White is returning for Season 42 is a relief, especially after Puck News reported on June 23, 2023, that some executives at Sony TV have suggested “eliminating” Vanna White’s role because it might no longer be necessary if the show replaces Sajak with an established name. The alleged conversations occurred during negotiations for White to return to the show beyond the upcoming season. Puck News reported that her current salary is about $3 million annually, which is allegedly five times less than what Sajak makes. The Wheel co-host has reportedly hired celebrity litigator Bryan Freedman to address the pay discrepancy.
So, when does Ryan Seacrest begin his hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune? We have the answer below.
When does Ryan Seacrest start on Wheel of Fortune?
When does Ryan Seacrest start on Wheel of Fortune? Ryan Seacrest will assume full hosting duties of Wheel of Fortune for Season 42, which will likely premiere in the fall of 2024.
Since we learned that Sajak was leaving Wheel, Seacrest’s name has been floating around as a potential replacement for Sajak. Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw tweeted that Ryan Seacrest has been “talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune” to take over the hosting gig. “Some sources say he’s the frontrunner. Others say he is just one of many interested,” Shaw also said. Meanwhile, some fans are pushing that Vanna White fully take over the program once Sajak retires. “Vanna White should be Wheel Of Fortune’s next host,” one user tweeted.
Other names on the Wheel of Fortune hosting shortlist included Whoopi Goldberg, Sajak’s daughter Maggie Sajak, Andy Cohen and Mario Lopez. Ultimately, the show went with Seacrest.
Seacrest’s vast hosting portfolio makes him a clear runner-up to succeed Sajak. The TV personality hosted American Idol since 2002 (and stayed with the show when it moved from Fox to ABC). He’s also the host of his KIIS-FM radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special. In April 2014, Seacrest stepped down as co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan after six years on the show.
