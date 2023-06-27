Dancing With the Stars Pro Expecting First Child Months After Quitting Show: ‘We’re Making a Tiny Human’
A baby is coming! Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas is going to be a first-time dad. Who is Mark Ballas’ wife? See who the DWTS pro is married to and check out the couple’s adorable pregnancy announcement below.
Mark Ballas is a now-retired Dancing With the Stars professional dancer. He first became involved with the celebrity dancing competition in 2007. He competed for 10 seasons before taking a break after Season 25 in 2017. He returned a few years later in 2022 to win the competition in Season 31. Ballas has earned three Mirrorball trophies: The first in Season 6 with Olympic figure skater Kristie Yamaguchi; the second in Season 8 with Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson; and the third in Season 31 with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.
After 20 seasons, Ballas announced he was leaving Dancing With the Stars at the show’s final date for Season 31 at the Palm Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 13, 2023. “I started this journey when I was 21, 22. Honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans. Thank you,” Ballas said in a video recorded by a fan, noting that his parents, in-laws and wife, BC Jean, were in the audience for the DWTS tour’s final date. “So, I just wanna finish by saying this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance.”
In an Instagram post after his Dancing With the Stars Season 31 win with Charli D’Amelio, Ballas revealed that he was “leaning towards saying no” to joining season 31 after five seasons off of the show. “I was extremely hesitant about joining this season & was leaning towards saying no as I felt this chapter of my life had come to a close. After receiving the offer & thinking about it a while, for some strange reason I took the leap & said yes,” he wrote. Ballas also hinted at his retirement from Dancing With the Stars in an interview with Us Weekly in November 2022 after his win on season 31. “I don’t know [if I’m coming back],” he said. “You know the older I get, I try to stay very present in the moment, you know, and I think that was like a big part of creating these dances.”
Now back to Mark Ballas’ wife. Who is the professional dancer and musician married to? Plus, check out the creative way Ballas revealed that the couple will be parents for the first time.
Who is Mark Ballas’ wife?
Who is Mark Ballas’ wife? Mark Ballas is married to BC Jean, a singer-songwriter. Jean comes from a musical family; her grandparents worked with legendary musicians Perry Como and Fred Waring and her father was a trumpet player. Jean told Broadway Wix in 2017 that she developed a love for music at a young age. “I have always loved music and I always would sing and it was always in me since I was very little. When I was five or six I would write poems,” she explained. Jean is also an accomplished songwriter; she penned’s Beyoncé hit single, “If I Were a Boy,” which Jean wrote about a personal breakup. “I wrote from such personal experiences, I never imagined that someone else would ever want to sing about my ex-boyfriend!” Jean told Songwriting Magazine in November 2019.
Jean met Ballas at a singer-songwriter night at a mutual friend’s house. “Right when I got there, the whole room was just watching this girl on stage, and she was killing it,” Ballas recalled to Riff Magazine in March 2022. “Her voice gave me the feels of a Janis Joplin. I was just blown away.” At the event, Ballas and Jean exchanged numbers and they started officially dating in 2012. Four years later, the duo announced their engagement in January 2016 and got married that November.
Ballas and his wife also started a band, Alexander Jean, which is a combination of their middle names. The couple explained that the band started as a passion project, which eventually turned into releasing an EP, going on tour and signing with a label. “We’re becoming more self-sufficient. We finally learned to press the buttons and produce our music from home,” Jean also told Riff. “It’s been rewarding to be able to put our ideas down without having to wait for a session.”
The latest exciting news from the couple? They’re going to be first-time parents! Mark Ballas shared the announcement on his Instagram page on Monday, June 26, 2023. He posted a reel that showed the couple’s latest adventures, from beach days and music sessions to a Disneyland trip. The video ultimately ended with the news of Jean’s pregnancy. “Life Lately,” Ballas captioned the reel with a sun emoji.
“Lately we’ve been…making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach, car rides with our best mate, Boba tea, made more music,” the Reel says. “Also we’ve been making…. a tiny human.”
Dancing With the Stars is available to stream on Disney Plus.
