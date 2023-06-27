Credit: Courtesy of Hallmark

Mystery 101 is no more. Hallmark has decided to cancel the beloved TV series – and fans are far from happy. Some are even threatening to stop watching the network altogether. Why is Mystery 101 canceled by Hallmark? Here’s everything that we know.

Mystery 101 is a series of mystery TV movies created by Robin Bernheim and Lee Goldberg for the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel. The films star Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha and Robin Thomas. From 2019 to 2021, there have been seven Mystery 101 movies, beginning with Mystery 101 and ending with Mystery 101: Deadly History.

More: Mystery 101 – Killer Timing Sets Amy and Travis Out on Their Most Dangerous Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Case Yet

In an interview with TV Fanatic in March 2021, lead actress Jill Wagner spoke about what she likes about Mystery 101 and playing Amy. “There’s so much I love about this series. I mean, there’s everything from the writing of the show. I think is really good. I think that just being with my castmates who I adore. Kris, I really like him,” she explained, adding that Kris is “a great co-star, and we get along really well, and I think more than anything, we have great on-screen chemistry. I think that’s really hard to find, and it’s not necessarily something you can always create just by casting two people, so I think Hallmark got really lucky with that.”

She continued: “The fact that we do have that chemistry really helps sell the show, I think. The crew, we have an amazing crew. We often get to work with the same people. I think it’s just the machine in general and everything around it.

So, why is Mystery 101 canceled after seven films? Keep reading to find out.

Why is Mystery 101 canceled by Hallmark?

Why is Mystery 101 canceled by Hallmark? On April 23, 2023, the official Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Facebook page shared a photo of Kristoffer Polaha, who plays Travis in the movies. The photo was promoting Mystery 101: Playing Dead, the second film that was airing as part of a marathon. When passionate viewers inquired about the future of the fan-favorite series, the network responded to one comment saying: “We loved making ‘Mystery 101’ and we’re so glad you enjoyed sleuthing along with us. We want to let you know that our talented sleuths have solved the last mystery and are off the case. In the coming weeks and months there are exciting new mysteries on the way that we know you’ll love!”

After the news, fans flooded the comments with disappointment, mainly because the last movie concluded on a major cliffhanger. At the end of Deadly History, there was a 11-month time jump that showed Travis arriving at the crime scene of a murder with his partner. He sees Amy there and it’s her finance who is the victim in the case. “Never missed a Mystery 101 movie ca. Disappointed with them the way it ended. They left everyone hanging concerning Travis being engaged to someone other then Amy. If it’s being canceled at least do one more to bring the series to a proper end…,” one user wrote.

Another person penned similar thoughts: “Very disappointing, been a longtime Hallmark fan mostly because of this series. To end a series on a cliffhanger without resolution and given the support of the series and the intriguing plot, this was really a let down truly to learn that the series was cancelled in favor of unknown projects that may or may not even compare.”

Another Facebook user suggested that they would “give up” the channel as a result. “I just don’t understand why they keep cancelling good programs. This was a good one. I am about to give up on Hallmark.”

Well kids, looks like the cat’s out of the bag. #Mystery101 has solved its last mystery. You are the most incredibly supportive fans ever! We LOVE you! @JillWagner @robinthomas101 & I had the most amazing time entertaining you by bringing Travis, Amy, & Graham to life. But…😉 pic.twitter.com/eCDI4GH0ty — Kristoffer Polaha (@KrisPolaha) April 24, 2023

After the news, Polaha took to Twitter to share his thoughts with the Mystery 101 audience. “Well kids, looks like the cat’s out of the bag. #Mystery101 has solved its last mystery,” he tweeted. “You are the most incredibly supportive fans ever! We LOVE you! @JillWagner @robinthomas101 & I had the most amazing time entertaining you by bringing Travis, Amy, & Graham to life.” The actor added a wink face at the end – so we may see Polaha resume a different role in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in the future.

One of his followers asked if they could remove the last scenes from the seventh film since there won’t be an eighth. Polaha responded with some optimism: “Or shoot a wedding scene. We love a happy ending.”

In June 2023, Hallmark CEO Wonya Lucas spoke with the US Sun about the cancellation news at the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame ceremony red carpet. “Well, we hadn’t done it in a long, long time, right? And we just brought the mysteries back. So, we’re just looking at mysteries a little differently now,” she said. “We’ve created some new mysteries, in addition to some that we’ve had in the past. So, it’s just an evolution of our mysteries. We’re just doing a lot of new things.”

The CEO also added that the network is working on bringing back Signed, Sealed, Delivered. “We’re pretty excited about that,” she said. The franchise started in 2014 with an 11-episode first season, followed by 11 movies. The latest one, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made, aired in 2021.

For more on Hallmark Murder & Mysteries, check out our comprehensive list of all the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries in order.