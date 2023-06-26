Chicago Fire Star Comes Out on Pride Month: ‘Signs Were Always There’
Chicago Fire’s Hanako Greensmith just came out as queer! See the ultra-special way the actress announced that she was queer during pride month below.
Chicago Fire is NBC’s drama series following the personal and professional lives of firefighters, paramedics and other rescue personnel at the Chicago Fire Department’s fictional Firehouse 51. The series — which premiered in 2012 and is created by Dick Wolf, the same mind behind the Law & Order and FBI franchises — is the first show in NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. Chicago Fire was renewed for a 12th season, which is slated to return in the fall of 2023. However, the ongoing writer’s strike could push the premiere back a few months (follow our updates here).
The 26-year-old actress, whose portrayed paramedic Violet Mikami in Chicago Fire since Season 8, came out as queer in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 25, 2023 – the same day as NYC’s annual Pride March. “The signs were always there… happy pride baby,” Greensmith wrote in the slideshow.
Her Chicago Fire costar and bestfriend Daniel Kyri, who plays gay firefighter Darren Ritter, commented in support of the young actress. “Cutieeeee happy prideeee,” he wrote in the post. Greensmith and Kyri have an extremely close relationship on-screen and off. The duo even traveled together to Greece in the summer of 2022 before Season 11 of Chicago Fire started airing on NBC.
Greensmith also shared a few snaps from a fun night out with Kyri and fellow Chicago Fire actress Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Stella Kidd in the NBC firefighter drama. In a September 2021 interview with Greensmith, Kyri and Alberto Rosende (who portrays Blake Gallo) for Tell-Tale TV, they expanded on their off-screen friendship. “We’re close enough that I literally had the most fun I’ve had in a while playing Yahtzee with them,” Greensmith said. “We have movie nights,” Gallo added. “We also went to Greece together, so that was a pretty significant thing,” Kyri also added.
Greensmith was born on November 11, 1996. She is the only daughter and child of classical cellist Clive Greensmith and violinist and Chamber Music Dolomiti faculty member Chizuko Ishikawa. She attended Pace University and graduated with a BFA in Musical Theater in 2018. She revealed in a podcast interview with Meet Us at Molly’s in April 2021 that her way to acting was through musical theatre.
“I really wanted to be, like, daddy’s girl and learn how to play cello,” she said in the interview. “I just don’t have the temperament or the focus for like four to six hours of practice every day. When I recognized that, I got more into singing and I loved that, and I got into musical theatre through that.” In her youth, she was part of the Clocktower Players’ Teen Troupe, where she performed in musicals like Cabaret and Into The Woods. She also appeared at 54/Below in New York with theatrical troupes like Hangar Theatre company.
As for her introduction to Dick Wolf’s universe, Greensmith told the podcast that she had been going into the casting office that casts FBI and Chicago Fire. She recalled that the casting directors swore to her that “one day something will happen, we promise.” She briefly starred in FBI, but later got the role of Violet in Chicago Fire. She auditioned once for the role without a callback. As for the quick audition process, she said, “Maybe it’s because they needed someone pretty last minute, I don’t even know.” In addition to Chicago Fire, Greensmith is also known for appearing on Chicago Med, Bull and the short film Cave XR.
