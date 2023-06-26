Credit: Getty Images

It’s canceled… again. NBC announced that its crime drama Magnum P.I is ending after Season 5, Part 2 — which is only one season after the show was initially dropped by CBS. Why is Magnum P.I. canceled? Here’s the real reason why the beloved show is ending after five seasons.

Magnum P.I. is the NBC drama television show that stars Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a private investigator and former Navy SEAL who solves crimes in Hawaii. The show is a reboot of the original series of the same name that starred Tom Selleck from 1980 to 1988. It premiered in September 2018 on CBS and aired for four seasons before it was canceled in 2022. On June 30, 2022, Magnum P.I. was picked up by NBC for two seasons. In June 2023, NBC announced that the fifth season was going to be the final installment of the series. Season 5 was split into two parts, with the first half airing this mid-season and the second half slated for mid-season 2024.

Magnum P.I., created by Peter M. Lenkov, is also set in the same universe as Hawaii Five-O and MacGyver, which is also developed by Lenkov. In addition to Hernandez, Season 5 of Magnum also stars Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, Tim Kang, Bobby Lee and more. The show is a co-production of Universal TV and CBS Studios; Eric Guggenheim, Justin Lin, John Davis, and John Fox are executive producers.

In an interview with Collider in April 2023, Hernandez spoke about the possibility of a sixth season and what he wanted to see on-screen. “In terms of next season, one of my hopes is that we actually add more serialized aspects to the show. After living with an audience for five seasons, they’ve earned it and I think they’re comfortable with it. There’s a shorthand. It’s those touches that keep people tuning in and interested,” he said. “For me, as an actor on the show where I’ve shot almost 100 episodes, it’s more interesting. So, that’s one thing that I’d like to add. And then, there are a number of other suggestions that I have, and we’ll see if I get to implement them. There are always creative conversations between me and Eric Guggenheim, the showrunner. I definitely have some ideas.”

Hernandez continued: “If we do get the opportunity to come back, I think the next season will probably be one of our best. If we get to do it, we’re gonna make it worth it, like we did this season. I think this was one of the strongest seasons that we’ve had so far, and the network and the studio both agree. It’s a living, breathing thing. These shows evolve, and the characters evolve. It’s been fun watching that happen and watching Magnum’s evolution, and I’m curious and excited to see what happens next season, if we get one.”

So, why is Magnum P.I. canceled after five seasons? Keep reading to find out.

Why is Magnum P.I. canceled?

Why is Magnum P.I. canceled? NBC announced that it will not order additional episodes of the series beyond the 20-episode fifth season. According to Deadline, NBC had three scenarios: First, to renew Magnum for a sixth season; second, to extend the options on the cast (which was due on June 30); and third, to release the actors and end the show entirely. Ultimately, NBC chose the latter. Due to the ongoing writer’s strike, networks have been hesitant to do scripted pickups because it’s unknown when the shows can go into production.

The cast of Magnum P.I. were quick to share the news on social media. Zachary Knighton, who plays Orville “Rick” Wright in the series, paid tribute to the show on Twitter. “It’s been a helluva ride!” he penned. “Thanks to all the fans for five incredible years. Love you all. Excited for what’s next!”

It’s been a helluva ride! Thanks to all the fans for 5 incredible years. Love you all ❤️ excited for what’s next! https://t.co/EH0BqkmHwM — zaChknighton (@ZachKnighton) June 24, 2023

Knighton’s costar, Stephen Hill (Theodore “TC” Calvin) also shared a statement on his Instagram story. “That was a STRONG run. Changed my life. Thank you to everyone for watching! Thank you to all of the cast and crew! Thank you, Hawaii! I can’t wait for you to see the rest of season 5. Mahalo nui loa! Aloha aku no, aloha mai no,” he wrote.

Leading actress Perdita Weeks, who portrays Juliet Higgins on Mangum P.I., shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her costar Jay Hernandez. “After one hell of an encore it’s time for us at Magnum PI to ride off into the sunset. Thank you so much for all the support and huge thanks to the whole cast and crew for half a decade of fun. Mahalo nui loa,” she said in the caption with a heart emoji. Hernandez, who is also a producer on the series, has not yet commented on the news.

Martin Martinez, who played Cade Jensen in Season 4 of the series, also shared his thoughts on the show’s cancellation on Twitter. “Damn. Can #MagnumPI be saved again?!? I just wanted to say thank you to the entire team for having me as part of this Ohana, I’ve gotten so many messages on how Cades’ storyline has resonated with so many. Grateful to the cast and crew for the journey. And the LOVE from the fans,” he said.

Damn. Can #MagnumPI be saved again?!?

I just wanted to say thank you to the entire team for having me as part of this Ohana, I’ve gotten so many messages on how Cades’ storyline has resonated with so many. Grateful to the cast and crew for the journey. And the LOVE from the fans https://t.co/TDjtZiplFs — Martin Martinez (@itsmartymart) June 24, 2023

Despite the cancellation news, the drama continues to bring in strong viewership numbers. Season 5 viewership matched up with some of the NBC scripted series that were picked up next season. According to TV Series Finale, the first half of Season 5 averaged 3.35 million viewers and a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demo. Additionally, the show has earned a huge fan following since its debut five years ago. When the show was canceled by CBS, it relocated to NBC shortly after. Now, unless a streaming platform tries to save it (like Netflix did with the last season of Manifest), it looks like we’ll be saying goodbye to Magnum P.I. for good.

Magnum P.I. Seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 is available to stream on Peacock.

