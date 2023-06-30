Credit: ABC (2), CBS screenshot, Peacock screenshot, Jill Johnson/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI (2)

June is Pride Month not only in the United States but in several other major countries and cities around the world. The month was selected in the U.S. back in 2000 as a way to remember the Stonewall riots, which began in New York City on June 28, 1969, and continued through July 3, sparking the beginning of the gay rights movement. In honor of Pride Day, we are rating current LGBTQ+ representation on daytime.

Bold & Beautiful

The sole LGBTQ+ character in recent years on Bold & Beautiful was Rick Forrester’s now-ex-wife Maya Avant, who was revealed well after her introduction to be a trans woman, shocking viewers and the show’s characters alike. Sadly, after marrying the Forrester heir and leaving L.A. for Paris along with their daughter (born through surrogacy), Maya eventually returned briefly to reveal that Rick had filed for divorce off screen.

The only two other queer characters the show has featured were Caroline Spencer’s adoptive parents, Danielle and Karen Spencer. They never really had a storyline of their own (not after Bill’s sister was revealed to be a lesbian), haven’t been seen in over a decade and may never appear again, considering that Caroline is dead. (Unless, that is, Caroline decides to stage a coup at Spencer Publications.)

For a show centered on fashion, Bold & Beautiful is bizarrely bereft of characters from the LGBTQ+ community, even if only a minor character. And yes, we know that is a stereotype, but if the shoe or, in the case, the dress fits…

The show had a chance to change the status quo with this twosome, but viewers freaked the freak out. Now, our only hope of diversifying the canvas lies with this character.

Grade: F. There is zero representation on the show. Hell, even Yellowstone, set on a freakin’ cattle ranch, has at least one non-straight character (John’s assistant, Clara).

Days of Our Lives

Before its move to Peacock, NBC made history with daytime’s first legal same-sex wedding between Sonny Kiriakis and Will Horton, aka “WilSon.” Even though they have both left Salem, the door always remains open for them to return for visits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Tinker (@zach_atticus)

Currently, Leo Stark, played by openly gay actor Greg Rikaart (who is also Kevin on Young & Restless) and Chanel Dupree are the only queer characters on the show. Chanel, who prefers not to be labeled in regards to her sexuality, was involved in a notable love triangle with twins Johnny DiMera and Allie Horton, the latter of whom came out as bisexual. Allie, like her older brother Will, has left Salem, but being a Horton means there is always a possibility for her to return. Chanel most recently was involved with Talia Hunter, but that was a ruse orchestrated by her boyfriend Colin Peterson, who was bent on revenge against Chanel and blamed her for his parents’ untimely deaths. Poor Chanel hasn’t been the luckiest in love, but her ex Johnny continues to remain by her side.

Leo also remains single, though truthfully, there aren’t many options for him in Salem. His last romance shocked the town as it was with Craig Wesley, who up until then had been secretly living in the closet for decades while remaining married to Nancy. However, when it was revealed Leo was already married to Darius Rose, who claimed Leo was out to marry Craig for his money, he lost the man of his dreams. Well, one of them, as Leo’s also been known to lust after Xander Cook, Chad DiMera and Sonny Kiriakis. He can be pretty skeevy about it, but I mean, can you blame him?

Grade: C+. But we might reconsider raising that grade, should “Wilson” return, “Challie” be reactivated or the romance of legacy characters Andrew Donovan and Paul Narita get the frontburner treatment that it deserves.

General Hospital

ABC’s soap currently has the most representation in regards to the LGTBQ+ community, though sadly many are minor roles. Kristina Corinthos-Davis is the one major character, but until recently hasn’t been in a frontburner storyline for a while. She identifies as bisexual but hasn’t had a romance since her ill-fated relationship with her former professor Parker Forsyth years ago. The show briefly teased something between her and Valerie Spencer, but the cop hasn’t been seen or mentioned since 2020. She just simply vanished. Currently, Kristina is working to open a youth shelter for LGBTQ+ kids in need of aid, which could always bring her into a chance encounter with someone who could become the love of her life.

More: Kristina Corinthos-Davis through the years

General Hospital made history when in 2018, it introduced Elizabeth’s childhood male friend Dr. Terry Randolph, who had moved to Port Charles and, much to Elizabeth’s surprise, transitioned into a woman. The character, who is currently chief of staff at the hospital, is also played by openly trans actress Cassandra James, a first for daytime. After a few years of Terry basically serving as Elizabeth’s best gal pal, the show finally teased a relationship between Terry and Chet Driscoll. Sadly it abruptly ended when his sister Amy, disapproving of the relationship due to Terry being the boss with whom she didn’t get along, managed to land Chet his dream job working with disabled vets in Chicago. The couple amicably split, and since then, Terry has moved on and is dating Yuri Tamashevich. The adorable duo pops up here and there together at various events, but we’d welcome seeing a lot more of them on screen, to be honest.

The power of the @GeneralHospital fans support of me & Dr. Terry is not lost on me. You are part of the positive change we are so desperately needing. It’s ALL about the Love. 🥹🏳️‍⚧️🥰💖 https://t.co/ZoRRUp8tOp — Cassandra James (@cassandrajames_) March 23, 2023

Other notable gay characters include nurse Felix DuBois, played by openly gay actor Marc Anthony Samuel, and his character’s former boyfriend Brad Cooper. Brad was once married to Dr. Lucas Jones, who also had a relationship with Felix at one point. But like Valerie, Lucas has vanished into the background after his messy divorce from Brad, which involved a baby swap, thus proving that even gay couples aren’t immune to well-known soap tropes.

Grade: B, if only for the amount of representation. If the show wants to score that A, it’ll need to better utilize its LGBTQ+ characters and drop them into romances that are as messy as those of its straight characters.

Young & Restless

The CBS soap currently features daytime’s only prominent same-sex couple, Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter. As with previous LGBTQ+ soap characters, Mariah had a history of dating only men, as did Tessa, who was initially Mariah’s brother Noah’s girlfriend. Sisters falling for their brothers’ girlfriends has definitely been a trend on soaps these past few years. The couple quickly became fan favorites and were married on screen in a romantic wedding celebrated by their friends and family. They recently adopted a child, though sadly, the entire process occurred off screen.

Congratulations to @camryngrimes & #CaitFairbanks for being our “Fan Favorite LGBTQ Daytime Couple”! Thanks to all the fans who participated in our IG & FB Survey. #Teriah Fans overwhelmingly voted for their favorite #YR couple. #PrideMonth #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/GNf65pzvA7 — SpectrumCeleb 🏳️‍🌈✨ (@SpectrumCeleb) June 15, 2023

Aside from “Teriah,” Fenmore Baldwin, son of Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin, recently and briefly returned to Genoa City. Imagine everyone’s surprise, and lackluster reaction, when he brought a boyfriend with him — yet another relationship that started off screen and then was sent “straight” back off screen. (Ironically, the character is portrayed by Zach Tinker, who also is the most recent actor to portray Sonny on Days of Our Lives.) And the show has completely forgotten that, when the need arose, not only did Adam Newman seduce his male attorney but dad Victor was totally accepting of the idea that his son might be gay.

More: Teriah’s love story in photos

Grade: B, mainly because the show has not only daytime’s only same-sex couple but its only happy one — that’s important.

Before you go, check out the photo gallery below. It’s a Who’s Who and a history of the most important LGBTQ+ characters on soaps.