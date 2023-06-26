Credit: Getty Images

New boo alert! This Chicago Med star hard launched her new relationship on Instagram. Who is Torrey DeVitto’s boyfriend? See the first photos of the new couple below.

Chicago Med is NBC’s medical drama following the personal and professional lives of doctors and nurses in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series — which premiered in 2015 and is created by Dick Wolf — is the third spin-off in NBC’s One Chicago franchise. Torrey DeVitto played Dr. Natalie Manning, an emergency department pediatrician, from Seasons 1 to 7 of Chicago Med. Natalie returned for a surprise appearance in the Chicago Med Season 8 finale, “Does One Door Close and Another One Open?”

In an interview with told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2023, DeVitto opened up about what it’s like starring on the Chicago-based medical show for more than half a decade. “Being on a show as a series regular for six seasons, there are a couple feelings you get. You can’t not feel grateful — to even have [a show get ordered], it’s like the luck of the draw sometimes. And then to have a show that actually gets picked up for a second season — people’s attention spans are so short, people don’t allow things to breathe and grow,” she explained. “It’s like, if you don’t like it automatically, it’s out. That’s really scary as an actor, because if you look at some of the best shows from the past, some of those first seasons weren’t that great.”

In addition to Chicago Med, the actress has starred in TV shows like One Tree Hill, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries and more. She’s also a familiar face on the Hallmark Channel; her lead titles include Write Before Christmas, The Christmas Promise, Rip in Time and more.

Who is Torrey DeVitto’s boyfriend?

Now back to the actress’ dating life… who is Torrey DeVitto’s boyfriend? Here’s everything we know about her latest love interest. Plus, see who the Chicago Med star has been romantically linked to in the past.

Jared Apine (2023)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torrey DeVitto (@torreydevitto)

On June 25, 2023, DeVitto posted an Instagram photo with her new boyfriend: Jared Apine. She commented: “Michigan Poppies and Pride #HappiestPlaceOnEarth.” Based on her boyfriend’s Instagram page, it looks like the couple has been dating since at least June 2023. We don’t know much about Jared or his current line of work. From his Instagram page, it looks like he lives a relatively normal life; he poses with his dog, goes on vacations and posts skateboarding videos.

David Ross (2021-2022)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torrey DeVitto (@torreydevitto)

In April 2023, DeVitto was pictured in Cincinnati, Ohio cheering on the Chicago Cubs. But in an Instagram slideshow, she drew a heart over Cubs manager Davis Ross, alluding that they were in a relationship. A few months later, she shared a photo of them kissing on the beach. “Anywhere, everywhere, anytime with you,” DeVitto captioned a photo. The former baseball player was previously married to Hyla Ross. Davis and Hyla were married from 2005 to 2020. They have three children together: Cole, Landri and Harper. In an appearance on Anna Faris’ podcast Unqualified in March 2023, DeVitto shared that the pair broke up recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torrey DeVitto (@torreydevitto)

Will Estes (2020-2021)

DeVitto was also linked with Blue Bloods actor Will Estes in 2020. In an interview with Us Weekly, the Chicago Med star raved about their relationship. “It’s amazing,” she said at the time. “We like to keep pretty private about our plans and what we do and stuff. So I don’t want to speak too much on it, but yeah, it’s pretty incredible.” The pair started dating in October 2020 but it’s unknown when they called it quits. Both DeVitto and Estes deleted Instagram photos of one another signaling the end of their relationship sometime in 2021.

Jesse Lee Soffer (2018-2019)

The Chicago Med actress had a brief relationship with her One Chicago costar Jesse Lee Soffer. It was first reported that the Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med stars were romantically linked in August 2018, when a friend of the couple confirmed their relationship to US Weekly. The insider said that Soffer and DeVitto “complement each other beautifully.”

DeVitto confirmed the relationship when she shared a photo of the pair vacationing in Scotland. Similarly, Soffer posted a flashback Friday picture of the two also in Scotland on August 24, 2018, with the caption “Scotland #Fbf.” Soffer told Us Weekly in September 2018 that his relationship with DeVitto was going well. “It’s great. It’s awesome,” the actor said. Later that month, DeVitto shared similar feelings in another interview with the platform. “It’s great, we felt like we were out in the open. It’s really great,” the actress gushed at the time. “Everything’s going so well. I’m really happy, [the] happiest I’ve ever been.”

Us Weekly reported in May 2019 that Soffer and DeVitto broke up after just eight months together. A source close to the former couple told the site that the pair are still friends but are both single. After the breakup, the magazine also reported that Soffer and DeVitto deleted their Instagram photos of one another.

Artem Chigvintsev (2016-2017)

Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev was also romantically tied to Torrey DeVitto from 2016 to 2017. The pair went public with their relationship in May 2016, when they were spotted getting affectionate at the Hope & Grace Luncheon for Mental Health Month in L.A. However, one year later, DeVitto and Chigvintsev broke things off.

A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that the reason for their breakup was “nothing dramatic.” “Torrey broke up with him about a month or two ago, and Artem is pretty bummed about it. Torrey was over the relationship and the distance was a lot for them to handle,” the insider told ET. “She has been in Chicago filming Chicago Med while Artem is in Los Angeles for Dancing. Distance was a main factor.”

Rick Glassman (2015-2016)

DeVitto also dated Undateable actor Rick Glassman for a short period of time from 2015 and 2016. Rumors of their relationship started when they were spotted together at the HBO Luxury Lound at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. An insider told Us Weekly in 2016 that DeVitto and Glassman ended their relationship due to distance. “Her being in Chicago and him in L.A. put a strain on their relationship, so they amicably split,” the source told Us. “They were both really into each other and it was hard for both of them.”

Paul Wesley (2011-2013)

DeVitto, who was starring in Pretty Little Liars at the time, was married to fellow actor Paul Wesley from 2011 to 2013. The couple met on the set of the Killer Movie in 2007 and then dated for four years before finally getting married in 2011. At one point when they were married, they both starred in The Vampire Diaries together. DeVitto was cast as Dr. Meredith Fell, who acted opposite her husband, who played Stefan Salvadore, for a few scenes.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in January 2012, the actress spoke about what it’s like acting with her husband. “I think he’s such an excellent actor, and I don’t just think I’m being biased. I think with this arc, he’s just able to do so much more and show what he’s capable of. It’s just been so fun to watch him in that light, completely opposite of what he’s been doing the last couple of seasons,” she said.

DeVitto and Wesley were married for two years before they filed for divorce in 2013. A source told The Daily Mail in July 2013 that ‘there was no mean spiritedness behind either of their motives for ending it.”

Chicago Med is available to stream on Peacock.

Watch Chicago Med $0+

For more on Chicago Med relationships, check out our gallery below of Chicago Med’s real-life partners.