Credit: Courtesy of the Everett Collection (4), ABC, John Paschal/JPI

The year still has months to go, and already, it has taken a heavy toll. Every other day, it’s seemed as if we’ve awakened to learn that yet another of our soap favorites has played their last scene.

In January, while we were still reeling from the loss of General Hospital MVP Sonya Eddy (Epiphany) — her Port Charles family’s memories here — we were informed of the passing of Michael Levin, the firecracker who kept Ryan’s Hope reporter Jack Fenelli on the verge of exploding for the entirety of the show’s run. (Read what a former co-star has to say about him here.)

That same month marked the death of Ben Masters, who was so wonderfully wicked as Passions villain Julian Crane that we were tempted to come over to the dark side. (Read onetime leading lady Lindsay Hartley’s recollections of the scene stealer here.)

Next thing we knew, we were writing an obituary for Lisa Loring, who was not only naughty Cricket Montgomery on As the World Turns, she was TV’s original Wednesday Addams, too. The passing of Emmy winner Elizabeth Hubbard was announced in April — and, sadly, the As the World Turns legend’s last days were made even harder by the heartbreaking struggle that her family endured. (Read her son’s account here.)

May took from us General Hospital icon Jacklyn Zeman, who’d scrubbed in as Nurse Bobbie Spencer since the 1970s. (Here, Anthony Geary, Kin Shriner, Laura Wright and more share their memories.) And the curtain fell on Young & Restless vet Brett Hadley, aka Paul William’s detective dad Carl, in June.

At this point, we’re not sure we want to read any more headlines, thanks. And these are but a few of the soap stars that 2023 has claimed. Pay tribute to all those that we have lost in 2023 in the below photo gallery — the rare one that we hope we do not ever have to update again.

Video: YouTube/Laken44, YouTube/Passions Clips & Episodes