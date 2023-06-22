Credit: Getty Images

Remember when The Voice teased a double coach chair for Season 25? Well, we finally know what it means. Who are The Voice Season 25 coaches? See who is joining the celebrity panel in the spring of 2024.

In NBC’s reality TV singing competition, four celebrity coaches form teams of contestants through blind auditions — where the judges can hear the singers but not see them — and compete against each other until there’s one winner. Part of The Voice franchise, the show premiered in April 2011 and aims to find unsighted singing talent; winners receive $100,000 and a record deal with University Music Group. The coaching panel for Season 24, which premieres in the fall of 2023, includes Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and John Legend.

It was announced that Blake Shelton (the last original coach on the show) was leaving The Voice in 2023 after 23 seasons. Shelton told Access Hollywood in January 2023 that he is exiting the singing competition to make more time for family, specifically as a stepdad to Stefani’s children. “I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore. Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?’” he said in the interview.

Additionally, Kelly Clarkson exited the singing show after Variety reported that her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, was moving from the Universal lot in Los Angeles (where The Voice also films) to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. News of Clarkson leaving The Voice also came after Rolling Stone published a report on May 12, 2023, in which 11 anonymous current and former employees claimed they were “overworked” and “underpaid” while working at The Kelly Clarkson Show. The employees also alleged that the show had a “toxic environment” that was “traumatizing to their mental health.” Though the staffers called Clarkson “fantastic” to work with, they claimed that the producers on the talk show made their lives “hell.”

But back to Season 25. Who will be sitting in the coaching chairs in 2024? We finally have the confirmed lineup below. Plus, learn which singing pair will sit in the double chairs!

Who are The Voice Season 25 coaches?

Dan + Shay

Surprise! Country duo Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) will be the first-ever coaching duo in Season 25, our sister site TVLine reported on June 22, 2023. The singing pair are not new to the singing competition; they previously served as battle advisors to Shelton during Season 20 in 2023. Dan + Shay shared the exciting news on their Instagram account on June 22, 2023. “SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE WILL BE JOINING @nbcthevoice IN 2024 AS THE FIRST COACHING DUO!” they wrote along with two emojis with cowboy hats.

The Voice’s official Twitter page teased on June 21, 2023, that there will be a “double chair” for the incoming 2024 coaches, but fans in the comments were confused about what it meant. “Very interesting,” one person wrote. Another correctly guessed: “DAN AND SHAY??”

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire was also confirmed to join The Voice Season 25 lineup. She will make her coaching debut this fall in Season 24 and will be succeeding Blake Shelton, who left after Season 23. McEntire served as a Mega Mentor in Season 23 but will be officially move over to the coaching side for Seasons 24 and 25. “There’s a new Coach in town,” Reba wrote on Twitter after the announcement. “See you all this Fall!” In 2011, ahead of the show’s first season, Reba turned down an offer to coach the singing competition. Ironically, Shelton later stepped in to fill the missing slot and stayed on for 12 years.

John Legend

John Legend is another coach confirmed to join Season 25 of The Voice. He’ll be on the upcoming 24th installment and will stay on for the 2024 spring season too. The EGOT-winning performer first appeared on The Voice as a battle advisor for Team Adam in Season 10. He later joined the show as a coach in 2019 for Season 16. He took a break from Season 23 to focus on his family and his latest album, he told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “My family’s growing, I have a new album out, I’m gonna do a little bit of touring, and so it’s probably better that I take a break,” Legend explained at the time.

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper will join Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire and John Legend as one of The Voice Season 25 coaches. He is taking a break for Season 24 and will return in full force in 2024. Chance made his debut on The Voice in the 23rd season of the reality TV show alongside Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Although he won’t return for the 24th season, the rapper told ET in May 2023 that he’s going to have a busy summer. “This summer’s going to be super fun,” he explained. “I’m a judge at this year’s Tribeca Film Fest, so I’m excited to go check out some of the new films, short films and docs up there. And then yeah this year is the 10-year anniversary of Acid Rap, which I decided to celebrate by doing a couple of shows in Chicago and New York and L.A. this summer, so I’m really excited to play those songs again.”

