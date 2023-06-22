Dancing With the Stars Couple Welcome Baby After ‘Years of Constant Struggle and Heartache’ — See Their First Photo
This Dancing With the Stars couple are parents (again!). Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd recently welcomed their second son into the world. Who are Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s children? Keep reading to learn about the couple’s newborn and Peta’s struggle with IVF.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy is a Ukrainian-American ballroom dancer who is one of the professional dancers on Dancing With the Stars. He first appeared on the dancing competition in Season 2. In the 17 seasons he competed on the show, he’s made it to the final round five times, with two runner-ups and two third-place finishes. In May 2014, Chmerkovskiy won his first Dancing with the Stars title with Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davi. Maksim is also the younger brother of Valentin (Val) Chmerkovskiy, who is also a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars. Both brothers married professional dancers on the show (Val is married to DWTS dancer Jenna Johnson and they have one child together, a son Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy).
Chmerkovskiy’s wife, Peta Murgatroyd, is a professional Latin dancer who has also appeared on DWTS as a professional competitor. In 2011, she joined the show for Season 12 as a member of the dance troupe, then later became a regular member of the professional cast in Season 13. She won her first DWTS title in Season 14 with football player Donald Driver. She was crowned champion for a second time in Season 22 with deaf model and actor Nyle DiMarco.
Although they both were on DWTS, the couple actually met in July 2009 when they were working on Broadway’s Burn the Floor. The duo started dating in 2012, three years after they first met and a year Peta joined the show. After a brief split in 2013, Maksim and Peta were spotted again in January 2015 and sources told Us Weekly that the couple “were fully back together.” They announced their engagement in December 2015. The couple welcomed their first child in January 2017, then said “I Do” six months later at City Hall in New York City in July 2017. After the elopement, they had a lavish ceremony at New York’s Oheka Castle. “It was everything we ever dreamt of,” Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly of their vows. “And the party of the year!” Murgatroyd added.
Who are Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s children?
Who are Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s children? Keep reading to learn about their two children, including their newborn the couple recently welcomed into the world.
Rio John Chmerkovskiy
Birthday: June 18, 2023 (Age X)
View this post on Instagram
On Father’s Day, the couple welcomed their second son, Rio John Chmerkovskiy, on June 18, 2023. “Happy Father’s Day to me! #MeInPeta,” Maksim wrote in an Instagram post showing him cradling his newborn son. He also recently shared a photo of him, Shai and his newborn son cuddled together. “New favorite pic of all time! Father of two…,” he penned in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
The baby’s mother, Peta, also shared a photo revealing the name of the newborn. “Rio John Chmerkovskiy Born ~ 6.18.2023 8.6 oz and thriving! We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete Life is good XO,” Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram.
In May, Chmerkovskiy opened up to People about the couple’s pregnancy with Rio, including the difficulties they had with in-vitro fertilization. “We had moments of desperation through it all, so the fact that she is in the state that she’s in — it’s sort of like we blinked and here we are,” he said. “It’s very surreal because it’s very, very fresh in my memory, the long nights and the trauma of our losses and all that stuff. So, you know, we are just blessed to be here having an incredible second time around.”
Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy
Birthday: January 4, 2017 (Age 6)
The DWTS couple welcomed their firstborn, son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, on January 4, 2017. Shai, who has an Instagram account run by his parents, shared a photo after graduating from kindergarten. He also shared a video “practicing” his moonwalk on the ceiling (with his dad holding him up, of course).
In the same interview with People, Chmerkovskiy said that was special for him to see Shai react to Peta’s pregnancy. “He knew the story kept being that mommy has an egg, and then the egg broke. So finally at this point, to tell him this egg didn’t break, it’s a very big moment for him and for us, seeing that baby come. Now there’s kicking, the stomach is moving. Watching my 6-year-old taking in that moment is also very special.”
View this post on Instagram
Additionally, Murgatroyd told People in July 2022 that Shai was “just obsessed with me getting pregnant. “He is asking me every single day when the baby’s going to be there,” she said at the time. “I said, ‘Give it a couple of weeks.’ Counting down the days. He’s going to be the best big brother, I know it,” she added. The pro-dancer revealed that she suffered from miscarriages in her tough journey with IVF.
The mother-of-two also shared that Shai would often ask about having a sibling, which “was a lot some days,” she stated. “Very emotional because I didn’t know what to tell him anymore. I told him the first two times, but I kept it vague. I didn’t make it into this whole, ‘Oh my God, we’re having a baby,’ thing. I just said, ‘Be careful with Mummy’s belly. She has a baby in there.’”
In August 2022, Peta revealed that her IVF transer did not work. In an Instagram post, she reflected on the experience losing a child. “One of the happiest days of my life, and then 10 days later one of the saddest moments I’ll never forget. Standing on the side of the road in West Hollywood, hoping for the best….thinking this was MY time, my turn for ‘happiness’. Life is funny though. When you think you got it figured out, it slaps you in the face and makes you start over. I keep learning that ‘Gods plans will always be more beautiful than all your disappointments”… I have to keep believing that.’
Dancing With the Stars is available to stream on Disney Plus.
For more on primetime shows, check out our photo gallery on the best nighttime soaps ranked.