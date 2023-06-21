Credit: Courtesy of NBC

Although actors portray the firefighters in Chicago Fire, that’s not the case in Dick Wolf’s new docuseries, LA Fire & Rescue. The action-packed show follows the real-life heroes of the Los Angeles Country Fire Department who fight blazes, go on dangerous rescue missions and much more. Who is the LA Fire & Rescue cast? Read on to learn more.

LA Fire & Rescue follows the passionate firefighters and paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department as they risk their lives to fight unpredictable dangers on the front lines. The NBC and Dick Wolf-produced series “will provide unprecedented access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department,” according to NBC Insider. The department is responsible for protecting the lives and property of four million residents across 59 cities in Los Angeles County. LA Fire & Rescue premieres on Wednesday, July 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

LA Fire & Rescue’s Capt. Dan Olivas, who led Station 16 for 18 years, spoke with TV Line ahead of the show’s premiere. “That’s a lot to cover… We get some raging brush fires, structure fires, mountain rescues, helicopters, camp crews, lifeguards, fireboats. We have more resources probably than most departments have in the country. One day, I could be in the city, and the next, I could be on a raging wildland fire. A lot of departments don’t have that. That’s what makes us different.”

Olivas also added that viewers will be surprised just how much his team does beyond rescue calls. “They’re going to see that it’s not all about fires and EMS runs. They’re going to see that we support our community that we work in,” he explained. “We go out to the schools, we’ll do station tours. We have to clean our station… This is a place we live in. We’re here 24 hours a day, a third of our lives. We maintain our apparatus. We do a lot that the public doesn’t know we do.”

Who is the LA Fire & Rescue cast?

Station 16 (Watts)

Who is the LA Fire & Rescue cast from Station 16?

Dan Olivas

The leader of Station 19 is tenured Captain Dan Olivas. He’s not only a father figure to his squad, but his son, Jeff Olivas (a firefighter and paramedic) is also part of the team.

Paco Lomeli

Tony Huynh

Grade school friends Tony Huynh, an engineer, and Paco Lomeli, a firefighter/paramedic, are also part of Station 19 squad. NBC Insider credits the two friends for routinely going above and beyond “the call of duty for their community.” You’ll also meet Erik Gunn, a firefighter with Station 19. A South L.A. native, Gunn knows the community he serves “like the back of his hand.”

Station 8 (West Hollywood)

Who is the LA Fire & Rescue cast from Station 8?

Captain Roy Ortiz

Located on the Sunset Strip in LA, one of the captains of Station 8 is Mike Carlon. He was born into a firefighter family and leads with “service and brotherhood” at the forefront. In May 2019, Ortiz shared that his son, Eric, recently graduated from Crafton Hills Fire Academy. “I am so very proud of him!!” the captain wrote.

Mike Carlon

Another captain who leads Station 8 in West Hollywood is Mike Carlon, who like Ortiz, was also born into a firefighter family. We’ll also see the squad rally together to support fellow firefighter and cancer survivor, Dave Castellanos.

Station 37 (Palmdale)

Who are the LA Fire & Rescue cast from Station 37?

Station 37 is considered one of the most “beloved” and “historic” firehouses in Los Angeles. Leaders of the crew include captains Stan Maloof and Eric Tumbarelloare. According to NBC Insider, both captains “are trying to strike a balance with their family lives and responsibilities at the firehouse.” The crew also includes Stan, a son of a LACoFD fire captain who left his career in finance and “has a lot to prove to his co-workers,” and Eric, who made peace with his “turbulent past” and is now happy with his blended firefighter family.

Station 41 (Compton)

Who is the LA Fire & Rescue cast from Station 41?

Station 41 is led by Captain Scott Wood, who is well-received by the public and helps operate one of the busiest fire stations. He also serves as an inspiration to fellow firefighters, including Erin Scuoler and Alex Castorena, a firefighter and paramedic.

Station 101 (Claremont)

Who are the LA Fire & Rescue cast from Station 101?

Siene Freeman

The LACoFD is proud to celebrate Women’s History Month. Today, we introduce you to Fire Fighter Siene Freeman, a wife and mother of two. After learning her sister was battling cancer in 2014, she decided to switch careers and pursue her life-long dream of becoming a firefighter. pic.twitter.com/2UlGFs0TPy — LACoFD (@LACOFD) March 7, 2019

The heart of Station 101 is none other than Siene Freeman, a wife and mother of two young kids. The firefighter and paramedic never gave up on her dream of being one. According to a Twitter post by the LACoFD, “After learning her sister was battling cancer in 2014, she decided to switch careers and pursue her life-long dream of becoming a firefighter.” NBC Insider says that Freeman is always helping those around her, and she’s “trying to find a work-life balance to be both the best mom and firefighter she can be.”

Station 125 (Calabasas)

Who is the LA Fire & Rescue cast from Station 125?

Sheila Kelliher

Located over the hills near Malibu, Station 125 is in one of the most luxurious parts of the city. The captain is Sheila Kelliher, who is the 15th female ever hired by the LACoFD. “Sheila Kelliher is a trailblazer with a passion for teaching new recruits to be their best in the field. A mother to twin boys, she constantly balances being a parent and leader to her squad,” NBC writes. When her promotion to Captain was shared on the LACoFD website, she said: “As the first woman to hold this office, I think representation is important,” Kelliher said at the time. “It is important that young girls see themselves as strong leaders in their communities.”

Another firefighter is Anthony Alvarez, who was both a military and NASA firefighter before joining the LACoFD.

Station 172 (Inglewood)

Who is the LA Fire & Rescue cast from Station 172?

Michael Anderson

As one of the most diverse stations, the firefighters from Station 172 pride themselves on being role models to their community. Michael Anderson is a firefighter and paramedic who aspired to be a firefighter at a young age. NBC says that his passion to be a firefighter kept him off the streets and led him to join the field (where he’s also known for being a tech nerd on the team). “Had to go see it in person! Crazy to think that on 6/21 we will be part of a @wolfentertainment @44_blue show on @nbc #LAFireAndRescue #SunsetStrip,” Anderson wrote on Instagram earlier in June.

Aarin Wingfield

Another firefighter is Aarin Wingfield, a firefighter, paramedic and USAR. Before joining LACoFD, he served in Iraq as a general mechanic for a field artillery unit. NBC says that Wingfield is “driven by a motivation to push past his fears and fight for something bigger than himself.” Wingfield is also very active on his Instagram page, where he shares videos and photos from the firehouse.

Dushone Roman

Also featured in LA Fire & Rescue is Dushone Roman, a firefighter and paramedic who strives to do everything in his power for his community. Roman also has twins at home and he teaches at the local community college in his free time.

Additionally, leaders of the pack are Captains Chris David and Kevin Grayson, veterans who joined the LAcoFD after serving in the Marines and Army, respectively.

Air Operations

Who is the LA Fire & Rescue cast from air operations?

Johnny Gray III

Co-leading the “Angels in the Sky” high-flying crew is Captain Johnny Gray III, who is a pioneer in the field. He left his professional basketball career to become the youngest person ever assigned to Air Operations. He’s also the president of the Stentorians, a foundation that provides support to Black firefighters. NBC also says that Johnny considers being his dad the “best job.”

Dave Bauman

Captain Dave Bauman is also passionate about his job. He’s been a firefighter for 28 years, a paramedic for 24 years and air operation certified for 10 years. He followed in his father’s footsteps and set out to be “the best in the game.” Now, he performs a variety of advanced firefighter operations via helicopter throughout Los Angeles County.

You’ll also meet pilot Mike Sagely, a 22-year military veteran. Sagely coordinates daily operational planning, training and supervision of duty aircraft and crew members.

Lifeguards

Who is the LA Fire & Rescue cast from the lifeguard division?

As the largest professional lifeguard service, the LA Country Fire Department Lifeguard Division is home to a close-knit group of lifeguards. It features Captains John Zimpelman and Kyle Powers, who both turned their passion for water sports into a chance to help the public. Also on the team is Ali Hopkins, who started as a junior lifeguard at eight years old. She followed in her brother’s and her uncle’s footsteps when she joined LACoFD. She is also working toward a promotion in her lifeguard career and may want to pursue a career in fashion. Finally, Matt Rhones, the Baywatch boat captain, is a respected member of the division who has saved many lives. In 2017, he received the Los Angeles County Lifeguard Medal of Valor for a boat rescue.

LA Fire & Rescue airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC

