Credit: Casey Durkin/NBC

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Soaps.com may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been a One Chicago fan for the past decade, you may want to know how to watch LA Fire & Rescue live online for free to see the new show by the creators of Chicago Fire, P.D. and Med.

LA Fire & Rescue is NBC’s docuseries that follows the professional lives of real-life firefighters and other emergency personnel at the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The series — which is executive produced by Dick Wolf, the same mind behind the Law & Order and FBI franchises — is the first docuseries in the One Chicago franchise and documents the real-life calls of the Los Angeles County Fire Department as they respond to everything from helicopter mountain rescues, lifeguard beach SOs and raging California wildfires.

“We get some raging brush fires, structure fires, mountain rescues, helicopters, camp crews, lifeguards, fireboats,” cast member Captain Dan Olivas told TV Line in June 2023. “We have more resources probably than most departments have in the country. One day, I could be in the city, and the next, I could be on a raging wildland fire. A lot of departments don’t have that. That’s what makes us different.”

David Eigenberg, who plays Senior Firefighter Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire, also told TV Line about how LA Fire & Rescue raises the ante in the One Chicago universe. “We have a bunch of wonderful people on Chicago Fire… and being here for the day with these first responders and firefighters [from the LACoFD], they are wonderful people,” Eigenberg said. “[Viewers are] going to get to spend time with a family of people, and we have a family in Chicago of our fellow actors and some of the real firefighters.”

He continued, “We can’t show certain stuff, and these guys are going to. And you’re going to see some stuff that is going to show the best in humanity and all these men and women.”

So where can One Chicago fans stream LA Fire & Rescue? Read on for how to watch LA Fire & Rescue live online for free to not miss a moment of the real-life drama.

When does LA Fire & Rescue air?

New episodes of LA Fire & Rescue air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

How to watch LA Fire & Rescue live online

LA Fire & Rescue airs on NBC, which is available to stream on services like Sling Blue, Fubo and Hulu+ With Live TV. Sling Blue costs $20 for your first month and costs $45 per month after that. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial and starts $74.99 per month. Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and comes with free subscriptions to Hulu, ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. Along with NBC, Sling Blue, Fubo and Hulu+ With Live TV also include primetime networks like ABC and FOX.

LA Fire & Rescue is also available to stream on Peacock on Thursdays, the day after it airs on NBC. Peacock offers two plans: an ad-supported Premium plan for $4.99 per month and an ad-free Premium Plus plan for $9.99 per month. Along with LA Fire & Rescue, Peacock includes all episodes of One Chicago’s three other shows — Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med — as well as other primetime like the Law & Order franchise, Yellowstone, The Blacklist and Magnum P.I.

Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Peacock.

Visit PeacockTV.com Click “Pick a Plan” Select your plan Enter your payment method and information Start watching Peacock!

How to watch LA Fire & Rescue live online for free

Read on for how to watch the LA Fire & Rescue live online for free.

Watch LA Fire & Rescue 2023 with Fubo’s free trial

Fubo offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers for all three of its main plans: the Pro plan (which offers 174 channels) for $74.99 per month; the Elite plan (which offers 244 channels) for $84.99 per month; and the Premiere plan (which offers 253 channels) for $94.99 per month. Each plan also includes 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once. After the free trial ends, the subscription will automatically revert to the plans’ original prices, so be sure to cancel your account before then if you don’t want to be charged.

Included in Fubo’s channel lineup are primetime networks like CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX, as well as cable networks like Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Dramas, Paramount Network and OWN.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Fubo’s free trial.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial“ Create your account Select your plan Enter your information and payment method Start watching Fubo!

Who’s in the LA Fire & Rescue cast?

The LA Fire & Rescue cast includes more than a dozen firefighters and other emergency personnel at the Los Angeles County Fire Department. See below for part of the LA Fire & Rescue cast.

Station 16 (Watts)

Dan Olivas

Paco Lomeli

Tony Huynh

Station 8 (West Hollywood)

Roy Ortiz

Mike Carlon

Dave Castellanos

Station 37 (Palmdale)

Stan Maloof

Eric Tumbarelloare

Stan

Eric

Station 41 (Compton)

Scott Wood

Alex Castorena

Station 101 (Claremont)

Siene Freeman

Station 125 (Calabasas)

Sheila Kelliher

Anthony Alvarez

Station 172 (Inglewood)

Michael Anderson

Aarin Wingfield

Dushone Roman

Chris David

Kevin Grayson

Air Operations

Johnny Gray III

David Bauman

Mike Sagely

Lifeguards

John Zimpelman

Kyle Powers

Ali Hopkins

Matt Rhones

In an interview with TV Line in June 2023, Captain Dan Olivas explained why he thinks One Chicago fans will be surprised by LA Fire & Rescue. “They’re going to see that it’s not all about fires and EMS runs. They’re going to see that we support our community that we work in,” Olivas said. “We go out to the schools, we’ll do station tours. We have to clean our station… This is a place we live in. We’re here 24 hours a day, a third of our lives. We maintain our apparatus. We do a lot that the public doesn’t know we do.”

As for his favorite firefigher shows, Olivas told TV Line that he’s a fan of Chicago Fire and CBS’ Fire Country. “There’s guys out there that watch Chicago Fire. I’m one of them. It’s exciting. I like what they do. It’s a very good show. I like the chief,” he said.

LA Fire & Rescue airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Check out our gallery below for other shows like Chicago Fire.