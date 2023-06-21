‘Miracle’: Jeopardy Contestant Reveals He Missed Titanic Submarine Tour
A miracle indeed. A Jeopardy contestant missed a Titanic submarine tour weeks before another tour went missing at the bottom of the ocean.
In an episode of Jeopardy‘s Masters Tournament in May 2023, contestant Sam Buttrey, a professor at the Naval Postgraduate School in California, revealed that he was offered an opportunity to go on a Titanic submarine tour but declined because his son’s wedding was on the same day as the excursion.
“I have a friend who operates a company that will take you to the wreck of the Titanic. You go out on a boat and then you go down in a submersible craft and tour the wreckage,” Buttrey said. “It sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but through a miracle of bad timing, my son, John, and my daughter-in-law, Caitlin, were getting married that weekend. I was really happy to go there. It was a beautiful wedding. And not a shred of regret in my life.”
A clip of the episode was reposted by TikTok user @lousyshirtshop and has since gone viral with many users commenting on how lucky Buttrey was to miss the tour. “Thank God he was spared,” commented user @maltesemeta. User @travelswithllama wrote, “‘What is dodged a bullet there’ for $500.” User @thirteen131316 commented, “I bet he REALLY doesn’t regret it now, lol.”
Buttrey’s Jeopardy episode came weeks before the U.S. Coast Guard of Boston announced that a submarine carrying passengers to the underwater site of the sunken Titanic ship had gone missing. The tour was a part of OceanGate Expeditions, a company that hosts a “Titanic Expedition” to the site. According to OceanGate Expedition’s website, tours to the Titanic started in the summer of 2023 with 18 dives planned before the current submarine went missing.
According to the First Coast Guard District’s official Twitter account, the submarine — named the Polar Prince — submerged on Sunday morning, June 18, 2023, but “lost contact… approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes into the vessel’s dive.” The Coast Guard also reported that the submarine was lost in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic.
Lieutenant Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the submarine was missing to CBS News on June 19, 2023, and stated that teams were “currently undergoing a search and rescue operation.” At a press conference on June 19, Rear Admiral John Mauger reported that there were five passengers on board, including an operator and four mission specialists.
Among those on board were Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, who were “on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean” when the submarine went missing, their family said in statement to the BBC. British businessman Hamish Harding is also said to be on board, as well as French diver Paul-Henry Nargelot. An OceanGate spokesperson also confirmed that the company’s CEO, Stockton Rush, was also among the five passengers on board.
“Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families,” said OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement in June 2023, adding that it was “deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.”
In an internal email sent to the Department of Homeland Security and leadership obtained by Rolling Stone on June 20, 2023, the DHS revealed that crews could hear banging sounded in 30-minute intervals while searching where the submarine disappeared on June 18. “RCC Halifax launched a P8, Poseidon, which has underwater detection capabilities from the air,” the DHS email read. “The P8 deployed sonobuoys, which reported a contact in a position close to the distress position. The P8 heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes. Four hours later additional sonar was deployed, and banging was still heard.”
CNN, which also obtained a copy of the email, confirmed that “acoustic feedback” was heard on the search for the submarine. “Additional acoustic feedback was heard and will assist in vectoring surface assets and also indicating continued hope of survivors,” the email read.
