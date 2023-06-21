Credit: Courtesy of Paramount

If you’ve been keeping up with the Kevin Costner Yellowstone drama, there is a lot to unpack. The reports started in February 2023 and have been nonstop ever since. To make it easier for you to digest, we’ve compiled Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone drama timeline from the very beginning to now.

On Yellowstone, Costner stars as John Dutton III, the six-generation patriarch on Paramount’s hit Western series. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the show follows the Dutton family as they protect the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in scenic Montana. Costner assumed the role when the show debuted back in 2018. Since its inception, the cowboy drama has performed exceptionally well on TV and streaming platforms. It was named the most-watched show on TV for 2022 and the most-watched cable premiere since The Walking Dead in 2017, according to Deadline.

After the success of Yellowstone, Paramount+ ordered two prequels by Sheridan, 1883 and 1923, as well as the upcoming series Lawman: Bass Reeves and 6666, based on the legendary 6666 ranch in Texas that Sheridan purchased in January 2023. The prequel 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, was renewed for a second season (but production has been delayed because of the ongoing writer’s strike).

Now back to Kevin Costner’s drama with Yellowstone. Read on for our detailed timeline, including everything we know about the actor’s involvement in the Paramount hit moving forward.

June 21, 2023: Sheridan breaks silence on Kevin Costner drama

Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator, opened up about the allegations against Costner in a lengthy interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023. “My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct. He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did,” Sheridan explained.

As for the alleged shooting schedule issues with Costner, Sheridan stated that “I didn’t do anything to begin with!” adding that he doesn’t dictate the schedule. “I don’t determine when things start filming.” The Hollywood Reporter also reported that there are currently ongoing conversations to try to convince Costner to film a few scenes to wrap up his character, but the scripts are not yet completed.

“My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered… His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful … and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone,” Sheridan added. “But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie [Horizon] seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one.”

May 5, 2023: Paramount officially announces that Yellowstone is ending after Season 5

On May 5, 2023, Paramount officially announced the end of Yellowstone. Our sister publication, Variety, reported on May 5, 2023, that Yellowstone will be ending after Season 5 and there will not be a sixth season of the successful Paramount series. As promised, the final episodes of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, will be released in November 2023. Originally, the final six episodes were supposed to air sometime during the summer of 2023, but the show has not started filming yet.

Additionally, the network gave more details about the Matthew McConaughey-led Yellowstone sequel series, which will debut on Paramount Network and Paramount+ in December. “Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” said Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement.

May 1, 2023: Costner’s wife files to divorce the Yellowstone actor

Kevin Costner’s wife, fashion designer Christine Baumgartner, filed to divorce the Yellowstone star on Monday, May 1, in Santa Barbara, California, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The couple didn’t provide a specific reason for their breakup, but Costner’s representative did give a statement to People Magazine with a vague explanation. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the statement read. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

A few days after the divorce papers were filed, People reported on May 8, 2023, that Costner’s busy work schedule was “hard” on his wife. A family source told the magazine that Costner “knew” his wife Christine was unhappy and the divorce came as an “unpleasant surprise.” “Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home,” the source told People. “During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her.” The insider also added that his wife did not want Costner to throw himself into another project.

Meanwhile, a separate entertainment source told People that “at times, his career has taken precedence over his home life.” “Kevin hasn’t been home very much for quite some time due to filming, the popularity of Yellowstone, and the time necessary for his other projects. He has been in demand,” the insider added.

April 1, 2023: Costner, Sheridan and more cast skip PaleyFest

On April 1, 2023, Costner, Sheridan and other Yellowstone cast members were noticeably absent from PaleyFest after it was previously confirmed that they would be attending. According to Variety, about 30 minutes before the red carpet was supposed to begin, the press was given a tip sheet that only had four Yellowstone cast members on it: Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty and Dawn Olivieri. Meanwhile, the original list of those who were supposed to be there included Sheridan, executive producer David Glasser, Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham and Jacki Weaver.

Variety was told that the cast could not attend “due to scheduling conflicts.” Meanwhile, the Yellowstone cast that did attend confirmed that the second half of Season 5 has not yet started filming and they have not been given a start date.

March 28, 2023: Paramount exec says Yellowstone spin-off is happening “regardless of whether Costner returns”

Chris McCarthy, the president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, gave an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March 2023, where he confirmed the McConaughey-led spin-off. He also shared that the extension series will “move forward regardless of whether Costner returns to the original.” McCarthy also added that Yellowstone “wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin and we hope that that stays for a long time to come.”

February 6, 2023: Insiders allege that Yellowstone is ending and production is delayed because of Costner

Deadline first reported in February 2012 that Paramount Network was choosing to end Yellowstone to create a new show without Costner due to filming and scheduling issues with the lead actor. Sources told the magazine that Costner, who originally limited himself to 65 days of filming on Yellowstone for previous seasons, only wanted to film for 50 days for the first part of season 5, which aired from November 2022 to January 2023.

Costner’s lawyer, Marty Singer, responded to Deadline‘s report in February 2023, calling claims Costner only wanted to film Yellowstone for one week an “absolute lie.” “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” Singer told The Puck. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.” He continued, “As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

Our sister site also reported that the network was eyeing Matthew McConaughey to take over the Yellowstone extension series.

June 21, 2022: Costner details intense filming schedule for Horizon

Costner revealed additional details of his upcoming project, the four-part Western “epic” Horizon, which he will also star and direct. Costner told Variety in June 2022 that Horizon has a demanding schedule of 220 days, and it could take eight months to shoot. The first part started shooting in the fall of 2022, while filming for the subsequent three films resumed in the spring of 2023 “with the trio of titles shooting at the same time.” Thus, Costner was in for a very busy year.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount+.

