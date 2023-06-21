Credit: Casey Durkin/NBC

As one of this season’s Golden Buzzer contestants, it’s understandable why viewers want to know more about Murmuration from America’s Got Talent Season 18 and where they are now after their show-stopping audition.

America’s Got Talent is NBC’s reality TV talent show competition show competition created by Simon Cowell, who is a judge on the series and is also the creator of the international Got Talent franchise, which includes Britain’s Got Talent, Canada’s Got Talent and more than 60 other televised talent shows across the world. Along with Cowell, the four judges on America’s Got Talent Season 18 also include TV personality Howie Mandel, model Heidi Klum and actress Sofia Vergara. The season is hosted by actor Terry Crews.

Golden Buzzers — a one-use button judges are allowed to use per season to send an act automatically into the live shows, regardless of the other judges’ opinions — were introduced in Season 9. Murmuration was the Golden Buzzer act for Mandel. But who are Murmuration and how many members does the group have? Read on for what we know about Murmuration from America’s Got Talent and what they have to say about similarities to Season 17 winner, The Mayyas.

Who are Murmuration from America’s Got Talent?

Who are Murmuration from America’s Got Talent? Murmuration is a dance group who auditioned on Episode 4 of America’s Got Talent Season 18 and earned judge Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer. The group, which is known for its coordinated hand-based choreography, is from France and includes 64 members.

“I am so excited about the irony and talent of my Golden Buzzer,” Mandel, who has been open about his OCD and germaphobia, told People in June 2023. “For a guy who spends 90 percent of his life wanting to avoid everyone’s hands, I never would have dreamed I would be so moved by so many strange hands.”

In their intro package for America’s got Talent Season 18, Jibril Maillot, Murmuration’s stand-in leader, explained that the group’s creator, leader and choreographer Sadeck Berrabah became sick prior to the audition and was unable to travel, so he asked Maillot, his best friend, to take his place. “Wow, you guys were so amazingly in sync even though you couldn’t see anything,” judge Heidi Klum said after Murmuration’s performance. “It was so elegant, with so much grace. I thought it was fantastic.”

Judge Sofia Vergara noted that the performance reminded her of Season 17 America’s Got Talent winner, The Mayyas, whom she gave her Golden Buzzer to. “That kind of synchronization is amazing to me, it’s spectacular … [it] reminds me of my Golden Buzzer last year, The Mayyas — but you guys have your own style, and I thought it was magnificent,” she said.

Mandel, for his part, called the group one of the most “original” acts he’s seen on America’s Got Talent. “I was mesmerized, I find what you do hypnotic. I think it’s very original, I find it almost more magnificent when you get a large group of people and the movements are smaller but perfect … it blew me away!” he said before pressing his Golden Buzzer button. “Even sitting here, you wanna do something, you just want to do something.”

Maillot told People that he didn’t expect to earn one of America’s Got Talent‘s coveted Golden Buzzers. “I think you could see that I was completely shocked,” he said. “Time stood still on stage, [it was] one of the most beautiful moments of my life by far.” He continued, “It’s really weird but suddenly, in my head, time really stopped. I was in shock, I couldn’t think, I couldn’t speak or even move. We obviously had the Golden Buzzer in mind, but the No. 1 objective was to make Sadeck and our loved ones proud.”

Berrabah also told People that he was surprised to see Murmuration receive a Golden Buzzer. “I was so happy for all those who worked on this project, to know that I managed to convey my message and my emotions through this murmuration concept. And that it was received with a Golden Buzzer, it’s magic,” he said.

Though it hard to not have Berrabah with the group, Maillot told People that he used the added pressure in Murmuration’s performance. “I had this weight on my shoulders, I wanted the 64 dancers on stage to have fun and enjoy the present moment above all, but on the other side, we worked a lot to represent his project, and to make him proud, so … the motivation was much greater,” he said.

Berrabah and Maillot also teased their upcoming performances on America’s Got Talent. “I’m most excited to introduce our project to the United States, and also to be able to compete against the greatest talent in the world,” Maillot said. Berrabah added, “I’m most excited to see the Murmuration concept grow and take its place on [one of] the most beautiful American stages.”

Berrabah also denied that Murmuration was inspired by The Mayyas. “I was not inspired by the Mayyas,” he said. “The Mayyas started in 2019, while I have been developing this concept since 2015.” He continued, “It’s a concept of precision work discipline, it’s hours and days and weeks to achieve a perfect result. It’s a concept that brings people together [and] I want to share it with as many people as possible and of course, touch the hearts of Americans.”

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Check out our gallery on the America’s Got Talent judges‘ salaries — including who makes the most — below.