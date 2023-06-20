Grey’s Anatomy’s Kevin McKidd Shares Photo With Look-Alike Son: ‘Gosh He Is Your Double!’

Credit: Getty Images

Family man. Kevin McKidd’s Grey’s Anatomy character Owen Hunt is a father on the show — and so is the actor in real-life. Who are Kevin McKidd’s children? Keep reading to learn about his four children and how old they are now.

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s longest-running medical drama, focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents and attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. McKidd currently plays Dr. Owen Hunt, the Head of Trauma and former Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloan. He’s acted in the long-running medical series, created by Shonda Rhimes, since 2008. Plus, he’s taken on the role of director for a few episodes. As for how long he’ll stay on Grey’s, the actor didn’t give a definitive answer. “I don’t know. I mean, I still love playing the part. I think [Owen is] a challenging and quite polarizing character, which I like. He isn’t perfect and he makes mistakes and he can be strong-willed, but he also has a big heart,” he said in an interview with The Wrap in March 2023.

He continued: “You know, he’s [Owen] a paradox. I love the cast. I love the work environment here. And I’m really, really proud of the show and what it stands for at this point, and the quality that we’ve kept up, so I have no intentions of going anywhere. And I love to direct as you can see, so long may that continue.

McKidd has been betrothed two times. He was with his ex-wife, Jane Parker, for 18 years from 1999 to 2017. The pair officially separated in October 2015, with Parker filing for divorce on June 24, 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to ET Online. “Kevin and Jane have jointly decided to end their marriage,” a rep told ET at the time. “They look forward to continuing to co-parent their children, who have been their top priority, and will to continue to enjoy a close and caring relationship.”

The actor’s second marriage was to Arielle Goldrath McKidd; the pair wed in 2018 but divorced five years later in 2022. Similar to his first wife, Goldrath filed the divorce papers and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their separation, People reported in December 2022. “I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship,” McKidd wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, according to People. “We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us.”

McKidd continued in the deleted post: “Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She’s one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I’ve ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other. We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It’s not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing, shared history, beautiful children and family.”

In May 2023, McKidd was spotted kissing Station 19 actress Danielle Savre in northern Italy. People and The Daily Mail shared multiple photos of the steamy interaction, which included Savre and McKidd kissing on a dock after taking a dip in Lake Como. The pair has yet to confirm whether they are officially together, but their recent public outing in Italy packed a lot of PDA – so we wouldn’t be surprised if the two are dating.

Who are Kevin McKidd’s children?

Joseph McKidd

Birthday: June 19, 2000 (Age 23)

From his first marriage, McKidd and Parker had their first son, Joseph McKidd, on June 19, 2000. The actor, who looks just like his 23-year-old son, posted an Instagram tribute for his birthday. He wrote in the caption: “Joseph! Happy happy birthday son, we are ALL so proud of you and how far you have come! The first Ivy League graduate of the Mckidd clan ;)) continue to thrive, explore and take risks and have adventure. Love you dad x.” The comments were flooded by fans who commented on the father and son’s resemblance. “Gosh he is your double!” one Instagram user wrote. Another added: “Literally, joseph has ur face. Like 100% he looks a like u sm.”

Iona McKidd

Birthday: March 7, 2002 (Age 21)

McKidd and Parker had their second child, daughter Iona McKidd, in March 2002. According to his daughter’s Instagram page, she is currently in college. For his daughter’s birthday, he shared Instagram photos of Iona over the years. “Shoutout to the one, the only, Iona McKidd! 21 today !! I feel so blessed and lucky to have known you since literally day ONE…Your amazing spirit, talents , humor, lust for life and wisdom shine through you, my lovely daughter. Continue to thrive, take no prisoners, be you with zero apology ,have no regrets and be kind! Im in your corner, always . HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dad xxxxx,” he wrote in the post.

After his divorce to Joseph and Iona’s mom, divorce documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight stated that “Parker will have physical custody of the kids 60 percent of the time and McKidd will have them 40 percent of the time. The former couple will also each get 10 days of summer vacation with the children, as well as three weeks of vacation without them.”

Additionally, McKidd agreed to pay $22,440 per month in child support and is responsible for the children’s private school tuition and summer camp. The agreement also outlined that he will deposit eight percent of his income, over $3 million a year, into a college fund for the kids and continue to pay $65,096 per month of spousal support, ET reported at the time.

Aiden McKidd

Birthday: April 28, 2018

Kevin and his second wife, Arielle Goldrath, had their son, Aiden McKidd, in April 2018. The actor has shared numerous photos of his son, including this adorable Instagram shot where Aiden is walking in his boots. “Aiden, you are one in a billion, keep climbing, growing and learning! Now you are 5! Happy birthday my boy ❤️ dad x,” he wrote.

Nava McKidd

Birthday: July 2018

The actor’s youngest child with Arielle is Nava Mckidd, who is now five years old. After McKidd’s divorce, Goldrath requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children, including Aiden and Nava.

In an interview with The Jennifer Hudson Show in October 2022, the Grey’s Anatomy star talked about what it’s like raising “two kids in college and two kids in diapers.” “I have a 22-year-old, a 20-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 3-year-old,” he told Hudson at the time. “The first time I was more worried about paying the gas bill, making ends meet. Definitely I’m enjoying it a lot more.” He continued: “I think you realize when you’re older that those young years when they’re really wee, they go so fast… Those years go so fast, so I really appreciate it this time.”

Grey’s Anatomy is available to stream on Hulu.