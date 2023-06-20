Credit: Getty Images

Congratulations to the happy couple! Chicago Med and Hallmark actress Jessy Schram is officially married. Who is Jessy Schram’s husband? Below, learn about her new partner-for-life and see the beautiful shots of their romantic nuptials.

Chicago Med is NBC’s medical drama following the personal and professional lives of doctors and nurses in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series — which premiered in 2015 and is created by Dick Wolf, the same mind behind the Law & Order and FBI franchises — is the third spin-off in NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Jessy Schram, who portrays Dr. Hannah Asher on Chicago Med, joined the NBC procedural in Season 5. Asher is an obstetrician-gynecologist at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center who was in a relationship with Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss). In Season 6, Hannah was struggling with addiction and checked into rehab, which resulted in Schram temporarily leaving the show. But her hiatus was short-lived – Schram returned to Chicago Med in Season 7 when her character started a new, sober chapter.

In addition to One Chicago, Schram has also appeared in TV shows, including Fantasy Island, Once Upon a Time, Nashville, Veronica Mars, Mad Men and more. She is also a regular on Hallmark; she’s starred as the lead in Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas, A Nashville Christmas Carol, Country at Heart, Amazing Winter Romance, Road to Christmas and more.

Now back to Jessy Schram’s gorgeous Chicagoan wedding. Who is Jessy Schram’s husband and where did the duo get married? Check the stunning photos below.

Who is Jessy Schram’s husband?

Who is Jessy Schram’s husband? Jessy Schram is now officially married to her boyfriend Sterling Taylor! According to her husband’s website, Taylor is a “Climber, Photographer, Writer, Motorcycle Dirtbag, and Traveler.” On the site, he frequently posts video clips from his travels and adventures. Schram first met Taylor through a mutual friend in 2017.

The pair recently tied the knot in a 60,000 ft. architectural antique shop in the actress’ hometown of Chicago, Illinois, on June 18, 2023. “We were looking for a venue that felt unique and out of the ordinary,” Schram told People of her big day. “One day we stumbled into an antique shop, that’s also a furniture salvage warehouse, and as we walked around we felt the fun and the energy that it brought. It was quirky and different and still romantic.”

Schram shared that the evening before the nuptials, the couple’s family and friends came together for a Chicago pizza rehearsal dinner and a sunset cruise down the river. “We wanted a sense of adventure and community,” she told the platform of the special moment. For the actual wedding day, she chose a wedding gown by Dana Harel. “It was that dress that your friend throws into the pile that was different from everything you originally thought you wanted,” she described. “I loved how classic it felt while giving that extra bit of excitement. It feels classic yet still day dreamy. When I tried it on, I felt like the most beautiful version of myself. I felt like a bride and there was only this dress.”

Officiated by their friend, actor Oded Fehr, the couple exchanged traditional and personal vows in front of their 113-guest ceremony. People also reported that many of the actress’ current and former co-stars were in attendance. For Schram, she said that her marriage means “taking that extra step as partners and co-pilots.” She continued: “That extra commitment mentally, physically, cosmically to doing and creating life with someone. For us it’s a declaration, not only to ourselves, but with our community, that we choose each other.”

After the wedding, the actress posted the People-exclusive photos to her Instagram page. “Still on cloud 9, taking in every single moment of the joy explosion that was this weekend. I got to marry the man of my dreams while being surrounded by the most loving, supportive and epically fun family and friends. We are beyond grateful. Thank you @people for the beautiful write up, sharing some of the details our day,” she penned in the caption, accompanied by a single white heart emoji. A few of her Chicago Fire coworkers commented, including Marlyne Barrett (who plays Maggie Lockwood on Chicago Med). “Congratulations Love,” she wrote with a red heart emoji.

