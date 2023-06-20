Credit: ©Starz! Movie Channel/Courtesy

If you’ve watched the first episode of the new season, you may be wondering: What does “vir meus” mean in Outlander and why was it so important? Well, the term was the secret to Claire saving herself.

Outlander is Starz’s historical drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel series of the same name. The series, which premiered in 2014, follows Claire Randall, a former Second World War military nurse in Scotland, who finds herself transported back in time to 1743, where she meets Jamie Fraser, a handsome Highland warrior.

Since its premiere, Outlander has become one of Starz’ most popular series with more than half a million viewers tuning into Season 6. In an interview with PopSugar in June 2023, Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe, who play Claire and Jamie respectively, opened up about their on-screen relationship. “It’s like being in a relationship, I guess, isn’t it? And a 10-year one at that,” Heughan said. “I think over the years, we’ve learned a lot about each other, but also the characters. And living with these characters for 10 years has been such a joy; to age with them, to have their experiences. It is so fun, and I think this season, we’re excited for the fans to see it. We’ve been on this incredible journey. We’ve been talking about the word ‘independence,’ and [independence] is finally here.”

Balfe continued, “It’s been an amazing run, but it’ll be over 10 years, so I think new challenges or different things that we get to do going forward is very exciting. But it’s going to be really, really hard. I think this show has given us so much. Playing these characters has been just such a gift. Working together has been such an incredible gift, all of our cast and crew. I think it’s going to be a really, really hard thing. . . . I’ll probably sit in my room and stare at a wall for a little while, just be like, ‘I don’t know what to do with myself.'”

But back to Outlander Season 7, which sees Jamie and Claire in danger yet again after the cliffhanger ending in Season 6. Fortunately for fans, Claire has an idea for Jamie to save her and it has to do with the term “vir meus.” So what does vir meus mean in Outlander exactly? Read on for what we know.

What does vir meus mean in Outlander?

What does vir meus mean in Outlander? In Outlander Season 7, Episode 1, “A Life Well Lost,” Claire, who was arrested for the death of Malva Christie in Season 6, is taken from a prison in Wilmington to a ship to tend to the Governor’s pregnant wife, where she insists she needs supplies from the mainland. Claire sent a note to Tom Christie and listed “vir meus” as one of the items she needed. Tom — who made a promise to Jamie to keep Claire safe — tracked down Jamie and told him where Claire was based on the message she had sent to him.

But what does vir meus mean in Outlander? Vir meus translates to “my husband” in Latin, which means that Claire included the term on her list as she knew only Jamie could save her. After Jamie finds Claire, the Governor is still reluctant to let her go considering the charges against her. The Governor, however, did agree to a deal with Jamie: If Jamie gathered 200 men to fight for the crown, he would let Claire go free.

In an interview with Deadline in June 2023, Balfe and Heughan opened up about how Outlander Season 7 raises the stakes for Claire and Jamie’s relationship. “I think Jamie and Claire have always tried to circumnavigate war and tried to change it, certainly in Culloden and Prestonpans they tried to change the course of history,” Heughan said. “And we realized that you can’t, no matter what happens, it seems to always find its course. So this time, they’re just trying to be on the right side but it feels bigger.”

He continued, “This feels like a really unavoidable sort of force of nature that’s happening, and Jamie switches sides now. Unfortunately for him, they kind of both get roped back into it and they do the best that they can to protect those that they love and those they have responsibility for. But yeah, it feels like they’re really staring down the barrel of a gun. This time, they don’t really know how it’s gonna turn out for them.”

Balfe and Heughan also discussed how Tom — who confessed his love for Claire at the end of the Outlander Season 7 premiere — will affect Claire and Jamie’s relationship. “Tom Christie is one of those really complex characters where… I think even Claire, had him pegged as one thing, and he turns out to be very surprising,” Balfe said. “I think what’s really beautiful is we get to learn a bit more about his backstory and the hurt and the pain that he has experienced, which led him to live it a certain way and act in a certain way. The tragedy of Malva’s life and then when we discover who really was responsible and how dark that whole start storyline was. The conclusion of that is a really strong part. But it’s also nice to put that to rest because it was a really tragic, storyline.”

She continued of Tom’s feelings for Claire, “I think if Tom Christie had his way, he would love love, Claire. It’s nice for once that Claire’s getting some love from somewhere else. You know, everybody’s in love with Jamie. So Claire gets a little love from a strange, Bible-bashing, pious man. But hey, you gotta take what you can get. Right?”

Why is Outlander ending?

Why is Outlander ending? Starz announced in January 2023 that Outlander was sending after Season 8 in 2024. “For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion,” Kathryn Busby, president original programming at Starz, said in a statement at the time. “But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next.”

Though Outlander is ending, Starz also announced a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will follow the love story between Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. Matthew B. Roberts, Outlander‘s showrunner, will also showrun the new series. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain,” Roberts said in a statement. “The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with season eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten.”

He continued, “With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

In an interview with Deadline in January 2023, Balfe and Heughan opened up about the show’s ending. “We’ve one season left to film, which we haven’t started yet. We don’t know exactly what that’s going to be,” Balfe said. “It’s going to be really hard to say goodbye to these characters. I think what we feel good about is that this has been such a strong season and it gives us a real great launchpad to finish this story on high and say goodbye to these characters in a really sort of positive and considerate way.”

Balfe and Heughan also told Deadline about where they hope Sam and Claire end up. “I hope they retire on a beach somewhere with a cocktail bar, yeah!” Balfe said. Heughan added, “I think everyone’s got their own way of how they’d love to end the story. I think Caitríona said it so nicely that we get the opportunity to do it satisfactorily and to really tell their story, right? But I don’t know how we’re going to end it but I guess we’re all gonna pitch for what we want. Whatever happens, I think it will be great storytelling.”

Outlander airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. on Starz.

