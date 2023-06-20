With the most dramatic love triangle to hit the high seas, Bravo fans have one question on their minds: Are Colin and Daisy still together from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Read on for where they are now after their love triangle with Gary.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is Bravo’s reality series following the personal and professional lives of stews, deckhands, chefs and other crew members who work and reside aboard a sailing yacht during charter season. The series — which premiered in 2020 — is the third spin-off in Bravo’s Below Deck franchise, which also included Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure.

In Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, Chief Engineer Colin Macrae and First Officer Gary King — who each joined in Season 2 — are involved in a love triangle after years as close friends. Daisy and Colin, who had a girlfriend during the earlier seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, started dating in Season 4. However, when Gary reveals that he and Daisy slept together off season, Colin, who was under the impression that Gary and Daisy were just close friends, starts to question their relationship.

“We’ve always had chemistry. We just love each other’s company. It was just something that happened very naturally, something that neither of us were really expecting. However, at the same time, our getting together was probably inevitable if we were both single at the right place at the right time,” Colin told Decider in April 2023.

Colin also responded to Gary’s accusation that Daisy was “spitefully hooking up” with Colin to “get back” at Gary. “That accusation was pretty shocking to hear,” Colin said. “I had already asked for Gary’s blessing on my exploring a relationship with Daisy, and he gave me the impression that he was totally fine with it. Yeah. I had no idea that conversation was going on behind my back.”

Colin also opened up about how his relationship with Daisy affected both his friendship with her and Gary. “I thought it was all just fun and games and he was happy for me. He was actually super excited about it to my face. Unfortunately, it did end up putting a strain on our friendships. That’s almost bound to happen when you get romantic with your friends,” he said.

The drama leads to the question: Are Daisy and Colin still together from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Read on for what to know about where Daisy and Colin are now.

Are Daisy and Colin still together from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Are Daisy and Colin still together from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? The answer is no. Daisy confirmed in an interview with People magazine in June 2023 that she and Collin are not still together after their love triangle with Gary on Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 4. “I don’t want to give too much away, but a lot has happened in the last few weeks and at the moment I don’t expect to hear from him,” she said. “It’s difficult to not be able to kind of comment on it because I don’t want to spoil anything for the viewers or anything like that. But yeah, a lot has happened in the last year.”

Daisy also seemed to confirm that her history with Gary was one of the reasons for her breakup with Colin. “Unfortunately it wasn’t smooth sailing, no pun intended. I think in an ideal world we would’ve liked each other, we would’ve gotten to know each other and kind of progressed into that,” she said. “But I did have a history with Gary, and that’s not anyone’s fault. Colin was taken [at the time I slept with Gary], and Gary and I get along and, yeah, I guess we have feelings for each other to some level. So that just added so much complicated stuff.”

Daisy continued, “I was also leery of Colin. He does have a lot of girlfriends, so I didn’t want to be just another girlfriend,” she says. “And for me, I felt he needed to take time to be on his own and figure life out on his own before we got into something serious. So there was a lot going on while we were trying to navigate our feelings for each other.”

She also called her on-camera love triangle with Gary and Colin on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 her “worst nightmare.” “This playing out so publicly is definitely my worst nightmare. It’s not the most fun experience and definitely not the way I thought things were going to go, but here we are,” she said. “I feel like I’ve been through the worst of it. I’ve dealt with a lot over the last few weeks, and now I’m just putting it behind me and just hoping everyone enjoys the season and that will make it all worthwhile.”

As for her relationship with Colin, Daisy — who had been friends with Colin for three years before they started dating — told People that the two’s friendship “kind of switched” the moment they first kissed. “It all started to get really, really heavy, really quickly,” she said. While Daisy maintained that “Colin and I were definitely a lot more serious,” than her fling with Gary, she admitted to People that her history with Gary did add “another dynamic to mine and Colin’s relationship.” She continued, “We weren’t getting on — and Gary was still there. It was complicated.”

However, the relationship wasn’t all bad. “We got to learn a lot about each other,” Daisy told People. “I think he was more surprised by me than I was by him. I think he was surprised at how affectionate I am because I put on a scary facade — everyone thinks I’m this ice queen when I’m working, but I actually do have a soft side, and I am intimate and I am affectionate.” She continued, “I definitely had my wall up. It takes a lot for me to break that down.”

As of writing this, Daisy and Colin do not follow each other on Instagram. Daisy and Gary, however, do still follow each other. Gary and Colin also follow each other.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

