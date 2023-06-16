Credit: Getty Images

Jamie and Claire’s love story is one for the ages. But in real-life, who is Sam Heughan’s girlfriend? Keep reading for everything we know about the Scottish heartthrob’s relationship history – plus see what the actor’s said about love, dating and more.

Outlander is Starz original TV series inspired by the books by Diana Gabaldon. The successful show premiered in 2014 and is currently in its seventh season. In January 2023, Outlander was renewed for a 10-episode eighth and final season, our sister site Deadline reported.. The historical drama stars Caitríona Balfe, who plays Claire Randall, a former Second World War military nurse in Scotland who, in 1945, finds herself transported back in time to 1743. She falls in love and meets a Highland warrior named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). The series inspired the upcoming prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will focus on Fraser’s parents Brian and Ellen Fraser.

In Outlander, Sam Heughan has played Jamie Fraser, the Scottish solider and leader of the Fraser clan, since the very first season. He has won a People’s Choice Award and Saturn Award for his portrayal as Jamie, as well as a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination. Before leading the drama, Heughan was relatively unknown in the acting world. “Before the show I was a jobbing actor and now, here I am in Century City mall. But it’s been incredible. It’s [Outlander] given us so many opportunities. I’ve been able to do a couple of movies this summer,” the actor told Parade in June 2019. Since Outlander, the Scottish actor has appeared in films like The Spy Who Dumped Me, The Empty Train and Bloodshoot. “

In Jamie Heughan’s 2022 memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, he detailed his first encounter with his costar, Caitríona Balfe, at a casting panel. He also spoke about their audition when they acted out the famous Jamie and Claire fight scene from Season 1 Episode 9, “The Reckoning.” “Despite their enduring love, the two characters can be quite antagonistic in their relationship,” Heughan writes in the excerpt, shared by Variety in October 2022. “In the heat of that moment, born from love and frustration, we literally began tearing at each other until the director called time on us. It was intense, physically and emotionally. It left us breathless. She was wrapped in my arms, and I think we both know that Jamie and Claire had just come into existence together.”

When asked by Parade in June 2019 if he believes in the once-in-a-lifetime love that Jamie and Claire have on the show, Heughan said yes. “I think there is, and I think we all aspire to it. I think that’s maybe why Diana Gabaldon’s books have done so well and why we have a great family of people that buy into that. I think it’s something that we all aspire to and aim for so, yeah, I would like to think it’s real and I’d like to think that one day I could have that myself,” he explained.

Who is Sam Heughan’s girlfriend?

Who is Sam Heughan’s girlfriend? The actor is not currently dating anyone at the moment. In a recent interview with People in May 2023, the Outlander star revealed that he’s “still looking” for the one.

“I’ve done all of the gift-giving and turning up when least expected, but, so far, I’m still looking,” he told the magazine. The actor has millions of loyal admirers; he’s received marriage proposals, been ambushed at dinner and received intimate autograph requests, including on a few body parts. Although Heughan is still on the hunt for his forever partner, he’s dated a few women in the past. Check out his previous dating history below.

Monika Clarke (2022)

In August 2022, the actor was seen with Australian model Monika Clarke. E! News shared photos of the pair grabbing lunch at Café Select in New York City on March 7, 2023. It looks like the romance was short lived, because after their outing, the Outlander actor told Drew Barrymore on her talk show that his work schedule made dating difficult. “The job is so all-encompassing and we spend so much time on the set and at work so … but yeah, I’m open to something,” Heughan said in March 2022, after Barrymore asked if he was single. Neither Heughan nor Clarke have ever addressed the PDA-packed kissing photos.

Amy Shiels (2018)

In July 2018, Us Weekly broke the news that Heughan and Irish actress Amy Shiels (Twin Peaks) were more than friends. A source close to the couple confirmed the romance. According to the site, fans speculated that Heughan and Shields dated in 2014 and 2016, but the rumors were not confirmed.

Shiels publicly supported her former boyfriend when she attended the July 2017 L.A. premiere of his new film, The Spy Who Dumped Me. Two days later, the couple were seen hanging out at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Earlier that month, the Irish actress even tweeted that Heughan would be an “obvious choice” for the next James Bond, furthering speculation of their relationship.

MacKenzie Mauzy (2016 – 2018)

From 2016 to 2018, Sam reportedly dated actress MacKenzie Mauzy. Marie Claire reported on the new romance when the duo were spotted together at the 2017 Oscar party. Our readers might recognize MacKenzie from her time on the soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, from 2006 to 2008. She also appeared on TV shows like CSI and Law & Order: SVU. Their relationship ended in the spring of 2018. As reported on by our site, Mauzy later married Premier Lacrosse League player Scott Ratliff in Big Sur, California, in October 2022.

Prior to their nuptials, in August, Mauzy posted a photo with Ratliff after they “made it through the wilderness” following one of their adventures in Little Switzerland, North Carolina, to which her former castmate Ashley Jones (Bridget) sent her some love in the form of a series of heart emojis.

Cody Kennedy (2014)

Not much is known about Heughan’s fling with actress, writer and model Cody Kennedy, but they allegedly dated for a short period of time in 2014. According to Marie Claire, Kennedy once posted on social media that “Scottish men were better than American men,” which could be referring to the Outlander star.

Outlander is available to stream on Starz.