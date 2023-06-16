Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

It’s been nearly a quarter of a century since fans collectively stood up to cheer as Susan Lucci took to the stage to accept the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama. That 1999 moment — complete with handsome Shemar Moore declaring, “The streak is over!” — is forever etched in our memories. Now, at long last, the woman who brought All My Children‘s divalicious Erica to life is returning to the Daytime Emmys stage, this time to claim a long-overdue Lifetime Achievement Award.

There’s just one little problem: Nobody knows exactly when it will happen, thanks to the currently unfolding writers’ strike.

Both Lucci and talk show host Maury Povich will receive the honor during the ceremony, which originally was set to take place on June 16 in Los Angeles. As of now, however, the postponed ceremony has yet to be rescheduled.

That has not, however, prevented the winners from basking in the glow of what’s to come. “I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy,” said Lucci. “I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and be embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way. This honor is not just a reflection of my journey but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television.”

Lucci is, of course, most known for 40-year run on the much-missed soap. But it’s safe to say that even those outside of daytime came to know the actress thanks to her Emmy losses, which over time became the kind of running joke that she wisely leaned into. (In the video above, she discusses how those losses wound up being turned into an infamous advertising campaign… with her full blessing.)

Revisit Lucci’s glory days at All My Children via the below photo gallery that revisits her — and a whole lot more of our faves’ — days in Pine Valley.

Video: YouTube/Archive of American Television