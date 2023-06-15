Why Did Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer and Med’s Torrey DeVitto Break Up? She Called Their Relationship ‘The Happiest I’ve Ever Been’
Ah, another real-life One Chicago romance. Jesse Lee Soffer has dated not one – but two of his One Chicago costars (both of which ended in heartbreak). So, why did Jesse Lee Soffer and Torrey DeVitto break up? Here’s everything we know.
Chicago P.D. is the first spinoff of Chicago Fire in the One Chicago universe. The series focuses on the personal and professional lives of patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives at the Intelligence Unit of Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District. Chicago P.D. Before Soffer exited the show, he played Senior Detective Jay Halstead, a former Army Ranger who works as a detective in the Intelligence Unit. Soffer told Variety in 2023 that he left Chicago P.D. because he wanted to do “more” as an actor. “I’ve thought so hard about how to answer this question — and there’s no good answer. Except I was ready for more,” Soffer replied.
Meanwhile, Chicago Med is NBC’s medical drama following the personal and professional lives of doctors and nurses in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series — which premiered in 2015 and is created by Dick Wolf — is the third spin-off in NBC’s One Chicago franchise. Torrey DeVitto played Dr. Natalie Manning, an emergency department pediatrician, from Seasons 1 to 7 of Chicago Med. Natalie returned for a surprise appearance in the Chicago Med Season 8 finale, “Does One Door Close and Another One Open?”.
Jay’s brother, Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfussan) was an attending physician at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, on Chicago Med. As a result, Soffer frequently appeared in the medical drama, where DeVitto portrayed Dr. Manning. It was first reported that the Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med stars were romantically linked in August 2018, when a friend of the couple confirmed their relationship to US Weekly. The insider said that Soffer and DeVitto “complement each other beautifully.”
DeVitto confirmed the relationship when she shared a photo of the pair vacationing in Scotland. Similarly, Soffer posted a flashback Friday picture of the two also in Scotland on August 24, 2018, with the caption “Scotland #Fbf.” The actress commented “no skipping rock emoji? #skilled,” which seemed to be an inside joke between the two. (Both Instagram posts were deleted after their breakup.)
Soffer told Us Weekly in September 2018 that his relationship with DeVitto was going well. “It’s great. It’s awesome,” the actor said. Later that month, DeVitto shared similar feelings in another interview with the platform. “It’s great, we felt like we were out in the open. It’s really great,” the actress gushed at the time. “Everything’s going so well. I’m really happy, [the] happiest I’ve ever been.”
So, why did the couple part ways less than a year later despite their whirlwind romance? We have the answer below.
Why did Jesse Lee Soffer and Torrey DeVitto break up?
Why did Jesse Lee Soffer and Torrey Devitto break up? Us Weekly reported in May 2019 that Soffer and DeVitto broke up after just eight months together. A source close to the former couple told the site that the pair are still friends but are both single. After the breakup, the magazine also reported that Soffer and DeVitto deleted their Instagram photos of one another.
This wasn’t the first time Soffer dated a One Chicago actress. Soffer and his Chicago P.D. costar, Sophia Bush, broke up in June 2015 after almost a year of dating, according to Us Weekly. They first met on the set of Chicago P.D. and started dating shortly after the first season came out in 2014. “They’ve [Sophia and Jesse] been secretly dating for over three months, but only their close friends knew,” a source told E! News at the time. The pair split in June 2015 and apparently “grew apart” during the filming of Season 4, One Chicago Center reported. They were spotted holding hands together a few months later that September, according to Us Weekly. Bush and Soffer haven’t been spotted together in public since.
Meanwhile, DeVitto was formerly married to her Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley from April 2011 to December 2013. She also briefly dated Dancing With the Stars pro-dancer Arten Chigvintsev. The Chicago Med actress was last linked to Blue Bloods actor Will Estes, whom she dated from September 2018 to May 2019.
Stream Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med on Peacock.
Watch Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med $0+
For more on Chicago P.D. relationships, check out our gallery below of Chicago P.D.’s real-life partners.