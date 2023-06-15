Credit: Getty Images

Fun in the sun! While the One Chicago shows – Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med – are on summer hiatus, the series’ stars are enjoying their vacations before filming starts back up. Keep reading to view all the One Chicago vacation photos (plus see which actors met up in the Eternal City of Rome).

In previous years, One Chicago resumed filming for the upcoming season in the month of July, but the writer’s strike will likely push that timeline – as well as the fall premiere dates – a few months. (Don’t worry – we’ll keep you updated on the fate of the One Chicago shows as we learn more.)

NBC revealed its 2023-2024 broadcast lineup in May 2023, which includes season renewals for all three One Chicago shows. Chicago Fire was picked up for a 12th season, Chicago P.D. for an 11th season and Chicago Med for a 9th season. The franchise was created by Dick Wolf, Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, and is produced by Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment. Fire, P.D. and Med often do crossovers with one another, so the actors usually appear on one, two or all three Chicago-based shows. And sometimes, there are crossovers in real life – and a few stars have gone on vacation with their One Chicago costars this summer.

One Chicago Stars on Vacation 2023

So, what are the One Chicago actors up to while they’re on break? Scroll down to see their snaps from all of their vacation festivities, from Chicago P.D.’s Tracy Spiridakos and Patrick Flueger to Chicago Med’s Torrey DeVitto.

Tracy Spiridakos (Chicago P.D.)

Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton in Chicago P.D., is currently vacationing in Rome – where she met up with one of her P.D. costars. “You guys! I found a Paddy and a Reem in Rome,” she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside Patrick Flueger (Adam Ruzek) and his girlfriend, Rema Amara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Spiridakos (@spiridakos)

Flueger commented on Spiridakos’ post, writing: “Two fantastic weeks there…..and yet the two best nights? We’re spent with Tracil & Mama!!!!”

Patrick Flueger (Chicago P.D.)

In addition to meeting up with Tracy in Rome, Italy, Flueger and his girlfriend, Arab-American actress Rema Amara, are traveling around Europe. Their first stop was London, where Flueger posed for a picture in the streets of London. “London Calling • British Bulldog In Britain #PaddyAndReemsKingUKongAdventure,” he captioned the Instagram photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick John Flueger (@pjflueger)

Next up, the couple went to Crewkerne, a town in Somerset, England, where they stayed at quaint B&B called The Old Rectory Somerset. “Best BnB of all time?!?! Probably…. @theoldrectorysomerset,” Flueger wrote, adding, “The finest English Breakfast in all the land!! I’ve never been in a place that could only be described as whimsical. This is that place. if u are in the area, do yourself a favor and stay here.”

The couple also posed in front of Stonehenge, and the Chicago P.D. star gushed about his love for history – and Stonehenge itself – in his Instagram caption: “… guys I love me some history. It’s my [beep] favorite thing. I’ve been obsessed with Stonehenge since I was very small….I finally saw it in real life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick John Flueger (@pjflueger)

According to his girlfriend’s Instagram page, the duo is now vacationing on Naxos Island, Greece! She shared a photo of Flueger in the water with none other than Station 19 actor Jay Hayden (Travis Montgomery). Chicago Med actress Jessy Schram (Hannah Asher) commented with a heart-eye emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reem | ريم (@reemamaraa)

Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med)

Chicago Med’s Torrey DeVitto (Natalie Manning) embarked on a trip to Israel with fellow One Chicago star, Chicago P.D.’s Marina Squerciati. DeVitto called it “a strip of a lifetime” – they visited the Old City of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Tsfat, Nazareth and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torrey DeVitto (@torreydevitto)

She also shared a photo floating in The Dead Sea. “FLOATING. BRB,” she captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torrey DeVitto (@torreydevitto)

Marina Squerciati (Chicago P.D.)

Marina Squerciati (Kim Burgess) also shared photos of her trip to Israel with DeVitto. “Crossover in Israel! 🇮🇱 The incredible season finale of #CPD air tonight!” Squerciati captioned this Instagram post of them hugging. She also shared another photo in Tel Aviv hugging DeVitto behind. “Tel Aviv by day and night! Also, it appears I have a Torrey cuddling addiction. I will work to overcome this, Tor,” the Chicago P.D. actress also wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Squerciati (@marinasqu)

After her trip to Israel, Squerciati is now vacationing with her family at the Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington. “It’s time for my family vacation @suncadia! BUT FIRST COFFEE in a forest! ☕️🌲(I love it here.),” she wrote in the scenic photo. She also added the hashtags #outofoffice, #familyvacation, #theyhavealazyriver, #iampumped and more. It looks like the actress took on archery as well. She posted a photo of her daughter enjoying the sport. “Katniss & Mini Katniss. Never hit the target, but we had so much fun!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Squerciati (@marinasqu)

Randy Flager (Chicago Fire)

Chicago Fire actor Randy Flager, who plays Harold Capp in the NBC procedural, is also enjoying his summer break before filming resumes. A few days ago, he posted a video skipping in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, while grabbing his takeout order from Skipper Chowder House, which is located on the Cape Cod waterfront.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randy Flagler (@randyflagler)

Daniel Kyri (Chicago Fire)

Daniel Kyri, who portrays Darren Ritter on Chicago Fire, shared photos from his (stylish) Disney vacation. He posted his Disney outfits along with the caption “Dad ft #disney #fun #summer #fits #theme #lol #danielkyri #dad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by daniel kyri (@danielkyri)

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med are all available to stream on Peacock.

