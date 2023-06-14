Credit: Getty Images

An American Idol judge is defending their own. After contestants accused Katy Perry of bullying and mom-shaming, a fellow judge stepped in to deny the claims. See how Luke Bryan defended Katy Perry after her American Idol backlash, below.

American Idol is ABC’s popular singing competition that was rebooted on March 28, 2018, after running for 15 seasons on FOX. The show, created by Simon Fuller, follows unknown artists from across the country who are critiqued by a panel of professional judges and compete for a recording contract and $250,000. The winner of the show is determined by American viewers who can vote for their favorite artists. The current judges on Season 21 are Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest returned as host.

Perry joined American Idol in Season 16 as the first judge after the show was revived in 2018. When asked by Buzzfeed what the hardest part about being a judge on American Idol is, the 38-year-old “Firework” singer responded: “Probably being a woman and having a strong opinion,” she continued. “I also think that what’s really challenging is only one person wins this contest. I would say that the top 20 are all superstars and I would never want to sing after them because they can sing better than all of us.”

In March 2023, American Idol contestant Sara Beth Liebe said she was embarrassed by a comment Perry made during her audition. At the beginning of her audition, Liebe revealed that she was a mother of three at the age of 25. When Perry heard that, she stood up and pretended to faint backward on the table. “If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out,” Liebe said, to which Perry quipped: “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much.”

In a now-deleted TikTok video, the mother-of-three addressed Perry’s comment following the incident. “There was a joke that was made that’s gotten some attention, and I’ve gotten a lot of people reaching out to me asking how I’m feeling,” she said, according to Fox News. “At the start of my audition before I sang, I mentioned that I have three children and was a young mother, and Katy Perry made a joke that wasn’t super kind.”

She continued: “It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful and that’s that. But I did want to take this opportunity to just say that I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom shaming is super lame and I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom, and it’s hard enough to be a woman.”

Boo to Katy Perry for mom shaming Sara Beth. Insinuating that she has been “laying on the table too much” to have 3 kids by age 25. A young mother following a dream while raising her children should be raised up not put down. #AmericanIdol — Carol Majewski (@ceefreeski) March 6, 2023

“Boo to Katy Perry for mom shaming Sara Beth. Insinuating that she has been “laying on the table too much” to have 3 kids by age 25. A young mother following a dream while raising her children should be raised up not put down. #AmericanIdol,” one Twitter user wrote.

In April 2023, Perry was booed by the audience after she criticized a contestant’s glittery outfit. After Nutsa Buzaladze performed “Paris (Ooh La La)” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, Perry told the contestant to tone down her sparkly ensemble. “Nutsa, every time you take the stage it’s like you glitter bomb the stage,” Perry said, according to Page Six. “Listen, one thing that I would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that is going to be hard.” After the audience booed, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan both stood up at the audience’s reaction.

“Yes! Yes! Katy got booed!” Bryan exclaimed. “First time in six seasons,” Perry stated as the audience calmed down. “What I’m saying is that I’d like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts, too. I’d love to see that and America might too.”

Luke Bryan Defends Katy Perry After American Idol Backlash

In June 2023, Luke Bryan defended Perry in an interview with Fox News at the Country Music Association (CMA) Fest in Nashville. When asked if Perry has been criticized too harshly by fans, the country singer responded: “Katy Perry’s been dealing with stuff like that her whole career,” Bryan told the news site. “We all get it.… I mean we’re judging kids that people at home fall in love with.… We’re not gonna bat 1,000 as judges.”

“I think we get set up,” the American Idol judge continued. “As judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff,” he said, addressing the negative comments Perry has received on social media. “My thing is, I think when me and Lionel [Richie] and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we’re doing the best we can.”

“Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun making a TV show. You can’t be so safe in the moment that you’re so homogenized, you can’t ever go for a joke. Or go for a fun moment,” Bryan explained. “Sometimes, you just gotta say stuff,” he added. “It may be my year, next year. It makes me appreciate her even more, just how big of a scale she’s had to deal with that her whole career,” Bryan concluded.

On May 26, American Idol Top 8 contestant Oliver Steele denied the claims that Perry is a bully. “Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people. I remember being nervous at my audition, nervous during Hollywood week, hell even nervous throughout various points in the competition,” he recalled. “Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you’re in, but to be able to tell what’s holding you back. I love all the judges, but Katy always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with.”

Read Steele’s full Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver (@oliversteelemusic)

Check out our gallery below to learn which America’s Got Talent judge is the highest-paid on the show.