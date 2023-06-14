Credit: Getty Images

After the heartbreaking news of Treat Williams’ passing, his former Chicago Fire costars are paying tribute to the veteran actor. See the Chicago Fire cast’s reaction to Treat Williams’ death below.

Williams, known for his roles in Chicago Fire, Everwood, Hair!, Prince of the City, Blue Bloods and more, died in a tragic motorcycle accident on Monday, June 12, 2023, People first reported. His death was confirmed by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson. “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” McPherson said in a statement.

McPherson continued: “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s.” He continued: “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.” Williams is survived by his two children, son Gill Williams and daughter Eilinor Williams, as well as his wife, Pamela Van Sant, whom he married in 1988. He was 71 years old.

On Chicago Fire, Williams had a recurring role in NBC’s firefighter-centered procedural from 2013 to 2018. He played Benjamin “Benny” Severide,” Lieutenant Kelly Severide’s father and a former firefighter who worked with Wallace Boden and Henry Mills. We first saw Benny’s character in the Chicago-based drama in Season 1, Episode 13, “Warm and Dead.”

In a 2016 interview with My Devotional Thoughts, Williams spoke about his recurring role in Chicago Fire. “I was so instantly welcomed by the cast members and not as a guest. I felt so comfortable with those actors. No bad apples. No egos. Everybody was just delightful. I loved the material. I loved the character,” Williams said at the time. “So if they called and I was available and allowed, I would jump. In fact, Taylor {Kinney} is now taking flying lessons. But just a super group of guys. I just felt so comfortable with them.”

Unfortunately, the Chicago Fire writers killed off Benny in Season 7, Episode 6, “All The Proof,” when he had a massive stroke. Severide, his younger half-sister sister, Katie, and others from Firehouse 51 attended Benny’s funeral, as the Chicago Fire Department honored Benny for his services and Severide placed a medal that Katie found on his casket.

When Williams’ left Chicago Fire in 2018, he shared a photo on Twitter alongside his costars, including Kinney, Miranda Rae Mao and Kim Delaney. “Finished my #ChicagoFire episodes. Miranda Rae Mayo, Taylor Kinney, Kim Delaney. Great actors all,” he tweeted in March 2018.

Chicago Fire Cast Reacts to Treat Williams’ Death

Taylor Kinney, who played Treat Williams’ on-screen son, Kelly Severide, on Chicago Fire, gave a statement to People after the news of Williams’ death. “My thoughts and prayers are with Treat’s family,’ Kinney said.

“He played my father on Chicago Fire, and was a father figure to everyone on set,” the actor continued. “I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed.”

Kim Delaney, who joined in Season 6 of Chicago Fire as Severide’s mom and Benny’s ex-wife, shared a selfie with Williams on Instagram. “Sooo sad amazing, kind man always. Condolences to all his family. #treatwiliams”

Randy Flager, who plays Harold Capp on Chicago Fire, also shared a photo of himself and Williams to honor the late actor. “A National Treasure,” Flager captioned the Instagram photo.

NBC Entertainment and One Chicago expressed their sympathies on social media after the actor’s death was announced. “It’s been an honor to watch the great Treat Williams. Our condolences to Treat Williams’ family and friends. He will be missed,” the network wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

One Chicago fans flooded the comments to pay their respects to Williams. “My deepest condolences to his family. Loved watching him play Benny Severide,” one Instagram user wrote. Another added: “Will definitely miss him! Loved him in the role of Benny Severide!!!”

