Credit: Getty Images

Remembering their co-star. The Blue Bloods cast’s reactions to Treat Williams show that the late actor and Lenny Ross will always be a part of the Reagan family.

Blue Bloods is CBS’ police procedural drama that follows the Reagans, a family of law enforcement officers: New York Police Department Commissioner Frank; New York Police Department Detective Danny; New York Police Department Sergeant Jamie; and Assistant District Attorney Erin. Williams played Lenny Ross, a New York Police Department detective and Frank Reagan’s partner, from Seasons 6 to 13 of Blue Bloods.

“I don’t think they’re used to somebody being Frank’s equal, being comfortable with Frank to call him nicknames and to give him a hug and to kiss him on a cheek,” Williams told TV Insider in 2019 of playing Frank’s former partner. “He’s this mountain of a powerful guy, and then you have a guy who put his life on the line with this guy for 15 years.”

He also told the site about what it was like to star with Tom Selleck, who plays Frank on Blue Bloods. “It’s really wonderful because Tom and I are basically of the same period, the same era, so we’re very comfortable together,” he added. “I think the chemistry is great because you can really tell these guys have been through the wars together back in the day. Both of us having played cops so much, we’re very comfortable with that, too.”

Williams — who is also known for shows like Chicago Fire and Everwood — died in a motorcycle accident on June 12, 2023. He was 71 years old. “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” Williams’ agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, said in a statement to People at the time. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

McPherson continued, “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Blue Bloods cast reactions to Treat Williams’ death

Read on for how the Blue Blood cast’s reactions to Treat Williams death and how they honored him after he died.

Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan)

Tom Selleck, who has played Commission Frank Reagan since Season 1 of Blue Bloods, paid tribute to his late-co-star Treat Williams in a statement to People on June 13, 2023. “It has been said that we are all just passing time and occupy our chair very briefly,” he wrote. “My friend Treat was aptly named and occupied his chair so well. I will miss him but I will not forget him. Well done, my friend.”

In August 2021, Williams tweeted a photo of him and Selleck while filming Blue Bloods. “Thanks Tom Selleck and #Bluebloods always a pleasure. Two old pros,” he captioned the picture.

Thanks Tom Selleck and #Bluebloods always a pleasure. Two old pros pic.twitter.com/8GTI4exBm9 — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) August 20, 2021

Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan)

Bridget Moynahan, who has played Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan since Season 1 of Blue Bloods, described her late co-star Treat Williams as an “actor’s actor” and an “absolute pleasure” in a statement to People on June 13, 2023. “He was a role model off screen as well,” she wrote. “His love and devotion to his family was one for all to admire. We lost a good one, folks. RIP Treat.”

Vanessa Ray (Eddie Janko-Reagan)

Vanessa Ray, who has played Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan since Season 4 of Blue Bloods, honored her late co-star Treat Williams in an Instagram Story on June 13, 2023. “This is heartbreaking. The first time I worked with Treat on @bluebloods_cbs at family dinner, he found out I was in Hair on Broadway,” Ray wrote. “I said I was the ‘Frank Mills’ girl. He started singing. He knew every word. I did not. What an incredibly sharp, kind, beautiful artist. Rest now sweet Berger,” Ray wrote, describing her run in the Broadway production of Hair in 2010. Williams starred in the 1979 movie adaptation of Hair as George Berger.

Blue Bloods is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

