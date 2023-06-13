Credit: Getty Images

Since his shocking death, One Chicago fans have had a lot of questions over how Treat Williams died and the Chicago Fire star’s cause of death.

Williams, whose full name is Richard Treat Williams, was born on December 1, 1951, in Stamford, Connecticut. His first major role was as Danny Zuko in the Broadway production of Grease from 1972 to 1980. Williams also starred in movies like 1979’s Hair, 1984’s Flashpoint and 1997’s The Devil’s Own. He also starred in TV shows like The WB’s Everwood, in which he played Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown for four seasons from 2002 to 2006 and was nominated for a Screen Actors guilt Award.

To One Chicago fans, Williams is perhaps best known as Benny Severide, the father of series regular Lieutenant Kelly Severide, in Chicago Fire. Benny died from a stroke in Season 7 in 2018, five years before Williams’ own sudden death. So how did Treat Williams die and what is the Chicago Fire star’s cause of death? Read on for what we know about the Vermont police’s investigation into how Treat Williams died.

How did Treat Williams die?

How did Treat Williams die? Williams died in a motorcycle accident on June 12, 2023. He was 71 years old. Williams’ agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, confirmed his death to People. “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” McPherson said. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.” McPherson continued, “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Williams is survived by his two children, son Gill Williams and daughter Eilinor Williams, as well as his wife, Pamela Van Sant, whom he married in 1988.

Since the news of Williams’ death, many of his former co-stars honored him in their own tributes. In a statement to People, Taylor Kinney — who played Williams’ son Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire — called his on-screen dad a “father figure to everyone.” “My thoughts and prayers are with Treat’s family,” Kinney said. “He played my father on Chicago Fire, and was a father figure to everyone on set. I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed.”

Matt Bomer, who played Williams’ son Neal Caffrey on White Collar, also honored Williams after his death with an Instagram post. “This is a tough one, and I don’t like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was — both as an actor and a person,” Bomer wrote. “I was so honored that he agreed to play my father on White Collar, and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy. He taught me in the most beautiful way- through patient example. He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me – even years after we worked together. Treat- you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace my friend.”

Kim Cattrall, who starred with Williams in the 1999 movie 36 Hours to Die, tweeted, “I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat. My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend.” John Travolta, who starred with Williams in Broadway’s Grease, shared an Instagram Story honoring his late co-star. “Treat Williams and I got our start together in NYC appearing in 2 Broadway shows. ‘Grease’ and ‘Over There,'” he captioned a black-and-white photo of them on Broadway together. “I’m so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John.”

What was Treat Williams’ cause of death?

What was Treat Williams’ cause of death? Williams’ cause of death was injuries sustained from his motorcycle accident. Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, confirmed to People that Williams died around 5 p.m. on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vermont, on June 12. Gribble also told People that the accident involved Williams’ motorcycle and a single Honda SUV, and that investigators believed the driver of the SUV was turning and didn’t see Williams on his motorcycle.

The Vermont State Police told TMZ that the driver of the SUV was cruising down Route 30 when it turned left into a parking lot and collided with Treat, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle and was critically injured. Gribble confirmed that Williams was the only person hurt in the accident and was airlifted by helicopter to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York. The Manchester Fire Department responded and set up a landing zone for the helicopter. The East Dorset Fire Department and Rupert Fire Department also responded to the accident.

The Vermont State Police also confirmed that Williams’ death is under early investigation and that team members returned to the location of the collision on June 12, 2023, to process the scene. The Vermont State Police also told TMZ that the driver of the SUV was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was released. He has not been charged or cited.

Less than 24 hours before his death, Williams posted an Instagram video of him cutting hay on his property in Manchester, Vermont. “5 hours ago you were sharing your beautiful home with us & now we have lost you. Sending love to your loved ones. Godspeed,” user @nparks47 commented on the post. Director Pete Segal commented, “I am devastated by this news… Truly devastated. What a sweet man. My heart goes out to his family.”

Chicago Fire is available to stream on Peacock.

Watch Chicago Fire $0+

For more on One Chicago, check out our photo gallery below on the most shocking Chicago Fire deaths.