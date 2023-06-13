Credit: Getty Images

As you may have heard, Treat Williams – who played Benny Severide in Chicago Fire – died in a tragic motorcycle accident on Monday, June 12, 2023. Taylor Kinney, who plays Benny’s son Severide on the NBC drama, had sweet words to say about on-screen dad. See Taylor Kinney’s reaction to Treat Williams’ death below.

Williams, who was beloved for his roles in Chicago Fire, Everwood, Hair! and Prince of the City, Hallmark and more, passed away in the afternoon of Monday, June 12, at the age of 71. People first reported that Williams was involved in a motorcycle accident. His death was confirmed by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” McPherson said in a statement. “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s.” He continued: “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, told People that Williams was killed around 5 p.m. on Route 30 near Dorset. He explained that the incident involved a single car and Williams’ motorcycle. “Investigators believe the driver of the car was turning and didn’t see the motorcycle. Gribble says the motorcyclist was the only person hurt and a LifeNet helicopter was summoned to airlift him to a hospital in New York,” People reported on July 12, 2023.

In the months before Williams was killed, he regularly posted scenic photos on his Twitter account from his Vermont home. “Chasing sticks with Woody today. Nothing more is necessary,” he captioned one photo of his dog eating a stick in an open field. Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Gille and Ellie.

Taylor Kinney reacts to Treat Williams’ death

Taylor Kinney, who played Treat William’s on-screen son, Kelly Severide, on Chicago Fire, spoke to People after the news of William’s death. “My thoughts and prayers are with Treat’s family,’ Kinney wrote in an exclusive statement.

“He played my father on Chicago Fire, and was a father figure to everyone on set. I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed,” Kinney continued.

On Chicago Fire, Williams had a recurring role in NBC’s firefighter-centered procedural from 2013 to 2018. He played Benjamin “Benny” Severide,” Lieutenant Kelly Severide’s father and a former firefighter who worked with Wallace Boden and Henry Mills.

Williams made his debut in the Chicago-based drama in Season 1, Episode 13, “Warm and Dead.” Unfortunately, his character died from a massive stroke in Season 7, Episode 6, “All The Proof.” Kelly, his younger half-sister sister, Katie, and others from Firehouse 51 attended Benny’s funeral, as the Chicago Fire Department honored Benny for his services and Severide placed a medal that Katie found on his casket.

When William’s left Chicago Fire in 2018, he shared a photo alongside his costars, including Kinney, Miranda Rae Mao and Kim Delaney. “Finished my #ChicagoFire episodes. Miranda Rae Mayo, Taylor Kinney, Kim Delaney. Great actors all,” he tweeted in March 2018.

Finished my #ChicagoFire episodes. Miranda Rae Mayo, Taylor Kinney, Kim Delaney. Great actors all pic.twitter.com/m52wvuctdO — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) March 1, 2018

Randy Flager, who plays Harold Capp on Chicago Fire, posted a photo of himself and Williams to honor the late actor. “A National Treasure,” Flager captioned the Instagram photo. We expect more Chicago Fire actors will pay their respects to Williams on social media in the coming days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randy Flagler (@randyflagler)

