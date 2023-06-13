Ryan Seacrest Reportedly in Talks to Replace Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
The news is out: Pat Sajak is retiring as the host of Wheel of Fortune after four decades. Rumors are now swirling about who will take over for the legendary host. Who is replacing Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune? Here’s everything we know.
Wheel of Fortune is ABC’s popular game show that’s been on the air continuously since January 1975. In the hangman-based competition created by Merv Griffin, contestants can spin the giant carnival wheel and call a consonant, buy a vowel for $250 or solve the puzzle. Each contestant is worth the cash value of what the wheel lands on. They can continue spinning the wheel until they miss a letter, spin a bankrupt or lose a turn. The game show is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, who have led the nighttime version since its debut in 1983. Sajak also co-hosts Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, a spin-off of the game series that’s just for celebrity contestants. Instead of receiving the prize money for themselves, the stars try to win for the charity of their choice.
On June 12, 2023, Sajak announced that Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune will officially be his last. “Well, the time has come,” Sajak said in a statement to Bloomberg News. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”
Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)
— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023
If you’ve been following Sajak’s recent interviews, the 76-year-old host has hinted on numerous occasions that he could be retiring soon. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2022, Sajak said he was nearing the end of his time on the staple game show. “We’re not going to do this for another 40 years. The end is near,” he told the platform. “It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We’re happy and proud.”
So, who is replacing Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune in Season 41? Here’s what reporters are saying – plus see the person who fans really want to take over the hosting gig in 2024.
Who is replacing Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune?
Who is replacing Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune has not yet named a replacement for Sajak, but Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw tweeted that Ryan Seacrest has been “talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune” to take over the hosting gig. “Some sources say he’s the frontrunner. Others say he is just one of many interested,” Shaw also said.
Seacrest’s vast hosting portfolio makes him a clear runner-up to succeed Sajak. The TV personality hosted American Idol since 2002 (and stayed with the show when it moved from Fox to ABC). He’s also the host of his KIIS-FM radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special. In April 2014, Seacrest stepped down as co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan after six years on the show.
Meanwhile, some fans are pleading on social media that Vanna White fully take over the program once Sajak retires. “With the news of Pat Sajak retiring, I’d like to formally begin the campaign of getting Vanna White to take over Wheel of Fortune,” wrote Esquire journalist Justin Kirkland.
With the news of Pat Sajak retiring, I’d like to formally begin the campaign of getting Vanna White to take over Wheel of Fortune. https://t.co/Sebb2pIhFj
— Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) June 12, 2023
In December 2019, when Sajak had to get emergency surgery, White was asked last minute to take over his hosting duties for three weeks. When asked by Esquire if she ever thought about hosting before, she responded: “No. No. It’s just out of my realm. I never even thought of that. It just kind of happened, and I didn’t have enough time to think about it.”
White also said at the time that she was not looking to take over Pat’s position. “I like my puzzle board, I want to stay at my puzzle board. And there’s no competition either. It’s Pat’s job, and I’m filling in for him. I’m not looking to take his position.”
VANNA WHITE FOR WHEEL OF FORTUNE HOST 2024
— Amanda (AJ) Stewart WEAR (@AmandaJWEAR) June 13, 2023
Despite White’s hosting reservations four years ago, fans are convinced that she’ll make the perfect replacement for her Wheel of Fortune counterpart. “With Pat Sajak retiring, the ONLY smart thing is to make VANNA WHITE the new host of WHEEL OF FORTUNE! She’s already proven herself as a substitute host, everybody loves her and she can provide smooth, unbroken continuity,” one user posted on Twitter.
Another person suggested that White should host and celebrities should come in to flip the letters. “Announce Vanna White as host with a list of rotating celebrities to come in and flip the letters,” they tweeted.
On Tuesday’s (June 13) episode of The View, Jeopardy! host and game show icon Ken Jennings said that he thought Whoopi Goldberg would make a good replacement host. After Alyssa Farah-Griffin asked Ken to weigh in on who he thought would be the best replacement for Pat, Ken stated that Pat was one of the best. “Pat’s a legend. Over 40 years, and the price of a vowel has not gone up one penny. Nobody controls inflation like Pat Sajak,” he said, according to HollywoodLife.
Jennings also spoke about how Jeopardy! took a long time to find a replacement host for Alex Trebek’s death in November 2020. “Jeopardy had its own succession crisis. Hopefully, Wheel’s got an envelope somewhere that says what to do when Pat packs it in,” he said. Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik became co-hosts of the show in January 2021. When Jow Behar said that Whoopi was interested in the gig, Ken joined in on the fun. “Now we’ve figured it out!” he exclaimed.
While we expect Wheel of Fortune to announce a replacement for Sajak in the coming months — whether it’s Seacrest, White, Goldberg or a different person named as his successor — we can all agree that we can’t picture the game show with Sajak leading it.
