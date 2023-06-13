Credit: Getty Images for The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

Following a tragic accident, actor Treat Williams — much loved for his roles on everything from Everwood to Chicago Fire — passed away on the afternoon of Monday, June 12, at the age of 71. The news was confirmed to People magazine by the actor’s longtime friend and agent, Barry McPherson.

According to McPherson, Williams, who was riding his motorcycle, “was making a left or a right [when] a car cut him off.”

Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, confirmed for People that a LifeNet helicopter was summoned to the scene of the accident to airlift one victim of the accident to the hospital. He did not, however, confirm Williams as being the victim.

Long considered one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, Williams was known not only for his charismatic performances but also the true love of acting he brought to every role. “He was an actor’s actor,” McPherson said. “Filmmakers loved him.”

Perhaps one of his best qualities was the actor’s ability to take an ego-free look at his own performances. For example, in looking back at the flick The Phantom, Williams reportedly said, “You can see my teeth marks all over the screen. I chewed it up! But I had a blast!”

Following a successful film career which saw him earning Golden Globe nominations for his roles in Hair! and Prince of the City, he in 2002 took on the lead role of Dr. Andy Brown on the CW series Everwood. It would be almost impossible to list all of his credits, given that he has worked practically non-stop in every medium imaginable.

For some, the performance they’ll remember is that of belligerent Stanley Kowalski (opposite Ann-Margaret as Blanche DuBois) in the 1984 television adaptation of the Tennessee Williams classic A Streetcar Named Desire. But younger audiences will likely remember him as Benny Severide, the late father of Chicago Fire‘s Kelly. Still others will long cherish his many appearances in Hallmark movies, as well as that network’s series Chesapeake Shores.

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Gille and Ellie.

