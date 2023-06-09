Credit: Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay is going lighter for summer! While Law & Order: SVU is on break, Hargitay elevated her brunette locks with blonde highlights and bangs for the warmer weather. See the photos of Olivia Benson’s stylish new hairdo below.

On Thursday, June 9, Hargitay shared photos on Instagram of her new honey-colored highlights and face-framing curtain bangs. In the photos, she posed with celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan, who operates Chris McMillan the Salon, a luxury hair salon in Beverly Hills, California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

“He did it again! @mrchrismcmillan ,” Hargitay wrote in the Instagram caption. She also had some fun tags to go along with her post, including “#HappyHargiBangs,“ “#Charlie’sAngelsVibes” and “#HairFun.”

She also posted two photos with McMillian earlier in the week when she got her ’70s-style haircut. “Woke up in a bit of a funky mood and then this one came over and had me laughing in five minutes. And then gave me the #coolesthaircut ever!” she wrote in one of the posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)



Meanwhile, McMillian shared his own set of photos on Instagram of Hargitay’s new haircut. His fun caption referenced her popular SVU character. “perps don’t commit crimes in cul de sacs Olivia Benson SVU Thursday nights on NBC #mustseetv #ididherwedding #shelovesme #eddievanhalen,” he wrote.

In addition to getting her hair done this week, the 59-year-old actress received an honorary doctorate from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. According to the college’s website, Hargitay was honored because she has “dedicated her time, talent, and resources to helping survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse. She was awakened to the weight that survivors carry through her role as Detective Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

The college also referenced Hargitay’s charity, the Joyful Heart Foundation, “which seeks to transform how our society responds to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse,” the website says. “Joyful Heart not only helps survivors heal but also fights to improve their access to justice.” The SVU star thanked the college for awarding her the honorary doctorate. “The day left me humbled, moved to tears—and inspired to live up this beautiful new title: Doctor of Humane Letters. Here’s to a better, more compassionate, more humane world,” she wrote on Instagram.

Since 1999, Hargitay has portrayed Captain Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (also known as Law & Order: SVU or just SVU). The NBC crime drama, produced by Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment, was the first spin-off in the Law & Order franchise. The long-running series follows a group of specially trained detectives in the New York City Police Department that investigate sexually related crimes. Hargitay is currently the longest-running female actor on the highly rated spin-off.

She is currently married to Peter Hermann, a fellow actor who is best known for his roles in Younger, Law & Order: SVU and Blue Bloods. (He also was in the soap opera Guiding Light, where he played Dr. Michael Burke, who infamously was responsible for the cloning of Reva Shayne.) Hargitay met her future husband on the set of Law & Order: SVU in Season 3 when Hermann guest-starred as defense attorney Trevor Langan. They dated for two years before tying the knot in Santa Barbara, California, in 2004.

Two years later, Mariska and Peter welcomed their first child, son August Miklos Hermann, on June 28, 2006. They adopted their next two children, daughter Amaya Josephine Hermann and son Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann, in 2011. Most recently, the entire family were photographed attending the 2023 Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala on May 22, 2023, in New York City.

Law & Order: SVU is available to stream on Peacock.

For more on Mariska Hargitay, check out our gallery below of photos of the Law & Order: SVU star then and now.