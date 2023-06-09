Credit: Getty Images

During the Season 11 finale of Chicago Fire, when Matt Casey got down on one knee and asked Sylvie Brett to marry him, our jaws dropped. For those who don’t want to wait to find out whether #Brettsey is engaged, we might have just gotten a hint. Do Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett get engaged in Chicago Fire? Here’s what we know.

Chicago Fire is NBC’s first responder-centered drama series that spotlights the professional and personal lives of firefighters, rescue personnel and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department’s fictional Firehouse 51. Produced by Dick Wolf, the show recently wrapped up its 11th season and will return in the fall with a new season, along with its two spin-offs, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

Kara Kilmer plays Sylvie Brett, the Ambulance 61 paramedic who transferred to Firehouse 51 in Season 3. In later seasons, her character developed a relationship with Captain Matthew Casey – played by Jesse Spencer – who starred as a series regular from Season 1 to Season 10. Spencer left the show in Season 10, but the actor has reprised his beloved role on numerous occasions since then. His most recent guest appearance was in the Season 11 finale (which had us all in the feels).

The couple started dating officially in Season 9, but their relationship went downhill when Casey moved to Oregon to be with Andy Darden (Corey Sorenson)’s two sons. The couple decided to try long distance during that time, but in the end, it was too difficult for Brett to keep up with. Brett broke up with Casey over the phone in Season 11, Episode 1, “Hold On Tight.” Brett eventually started dating again, and she kindled a relationship with Dylan, a bar owner. But if you’ve been following Brett’s storyline at the end of Season 11, things have gotten a bit complicated.

In Season 11, Episode 21, Brett decided to adopt a baby from a teen mom. In the previous episode, when she had to deliver the baby prematurely, she learned that the birth mother didn’t want to keep the baby. The mother gave the baby up for adopting using Firehouse 51’s anonymous door. Brett declared to Chief Boden that she wants to adopt the child because she sees herself in the baby – she was also abandoned as a child. In the Season 11 finale, Dylan breaks up with Brett because of the baby; he said that that they are both in different places in their lives. And who is there to mend her broken heart? None other than Matt Casey – who is in town visiting and he has a surprise gesture in store. He shows up to her apartment and tells her that he got her something a half ago and wants to give it to her before he returns to Portland. Casey gets down on one knee and proposes to Brett with a twinkling diamond ring.

“Sylvie Brett, we were meant to be. Will you make me and three kids the luckiest family in the world? Will you marry me?” he asks his former love. Brett is filled with emotion, but the episode ends on a cliffhanger without the audience finding out whether she said yes or no.

Do Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett get engaged in Chicago Fire? Actress Kara Killmer, who plays Brett in the series, posted a behind-the-scenes clip of her and Jesse Spencer rehearsing the proposal scene.

Although the scene cuts before Brett gets to say yes or no, a comment from one of the crew members may have hinted at her answer. In the Instagram video, Killmer is rehearsing the scene. Brett walks to the door and opens it to find Casey. He gets down on one knee and asks her to marry him. Before Killmer can respond, there is a pause and a crew member jokingly yells, “Say no!” Fans are speculating that if Brett’s answer was really no, why would the crew member say that?

To add to the emotion, the actress also revealed that she asked Jesse not to show her the ring until they started filming so she could be surprised. “Rehearsal of “the scene” from the Season 11 finale, filmed by our illustrious director, Reza Tabrizi, framed by our lovely D.P., @civilwill. I asked Jesse not to show me the ring until we were actually filming so I could be surprised. Obviously there were some fun reactions from the peanut gallery,” Killmer wrote in the caption.

If Brett accepts his proposal, there is a chance she’ll leave Chicago and move to Oregon with her adopted baby and Casey. Killmer’s exit would join a long list of cast members who have decided to depart the series, including Jesse Spencer, Monica Raymund, Yuri Sardarov and more. In May 2023, we learned that Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide, will not be returning to Season 11 after he took a temporary break from Chicago Fire to “deal with a personal matter.”

Or Brett saying yes may mean Casey will return to Chicago – and we might see Jesse Spencer come back in a larger way in Season 12. Spencer has not ruled out coming back to Chicago Fire on a full-time basis. In an interview with Deadline in April 2022, when asked if Spencer could be coming back full time, he responded: “I cannot… answer that question,” Spencer told our sister site. “The potential to come back would be awesome. I’m always open to that but you know, the ball isn’t really in my court. I always told [series co-creator] Derek Haas that if there were episodes that he thought would be appropriate for me to come back, then I’m totally open to that because I want to see the old gang and I love working there. But in terms of me coming back full-time or something, I have no idea.”

Chicago Fire is available to stream on Peacock.

