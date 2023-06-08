Now a Wednesday Producer, Jenna Ortega Delights in the Season 2 Shake-Up That Shuts Down Romance
If you, like us, were seriously shipping Wednesday’s title character and besotted Tyler, you can go ahead and stop: Series lead Jenna Ortega says that Season 2 of the Netflix smash will be utterly devoid of affairs of the heart for Gomez and Morticia’s daughter.
Yep, “we’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great,” the 20-year-old reveals during a sit-down with Elle Fanning for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. So not only will there be no chance of another lip-lock for Wednesday and Tyler — who turned out to be not just monstrously cute but an actual monster — Xavier will have ample opportunity to get over his crush on his stone-faced Nevermore Academy classmate. ’Cause that ain’t happening, either!
Ortega, you may recall, has never been a fan of love stories for Wednesday. During a March visit to Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, she said that in Season 1, “everything that Wednesday does, everything I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense.” A lot of viewers dug it, but anyway…
This famously led to moments when Ortega herself admitted that she “became almost unprofessional” in the way that she rewrote lines without conferring with the show’s writers. “They’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ I’d have to go and explain why I couldn’t go do certain things.”
So if love stories are off the table, what does that leave the goth dramedy to play? “We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more,” Ortega tells Variety. As of Season 2, she is a producer on the series as well as its lead. Her thinking on the matter is this: “Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.”
In addition, co-creator Miles Millar told our sister site TVLine at the end of Season 1 that he wanted to dig deeper into Wednesday’s relationships with her nearest and weirdest, especially her mother. “The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is essential to the show,” he said, “and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”
Count down primetime and streaming’s all-time best soaps in the below photo gallery. No. 1 might surprise you.
Video: YouTube/Elias