Credit: ©Bravo TV/Courtesy Everett Coll

Packing her knives and going. Since she announced her sudden exit from the Bravo series, fans have had one question: Why is Padma Lakshmi leaving Top Chef and what is the real reason for her exit after 19 seasons?

Lakshmi joined as a host and judge of Top Chef, Bravo’s food competition series, in Season 2 in 2006, replacing Season 1 host, Katie Lee. She went on to host 19 seasons before her exit from the series in June 2023. In an essay for The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, Lakshmi opened up about how Top Chef changed her relationship with food.

“When filming Top Chef, I consume about 5,000 to 8,000 calories a day. We start with anywhere from 15 to 18 contestants, and I have to take a bite or two from each of their plates to adequately judge each dish,” she wrote. “Every day. It adds up. I typically gain anywhere from 10 to 17 pounds every season. Once I get home, what’s taken me six weeks to gain takes me 12 weeks to take off.”

Since her first episode more than a decade ago, Lakshmi has become a mainstay on Top Chef and the Bravo universe. So why is Padma Lakshmi leaving Top Chef? Read on for what to know about her exit.

Why is Padma Lakshmi leaving Top Chef?

Why is Padma Lakshmi leaving Top Chef? Lakshmi announced she was leaving as the host of Top Chef after 19 seasons in an Instagram post in June 2023. “After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” she wrote. “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food.”

Lakshmi went on to explain that she left Top Chef to focus on her Hulu food show Taste the Nation. “After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly. I feel it’s time to move on and need to make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits. I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support.”

The day of the Top Chef Season 20 finale on June 8, 2023, Lakshmi posted an Instagram video of her in hair and makeup before filming the finale. In her caption, she looked back on her 19 seasons of Top Chef and thanked her followers for the support she’s received since she announced her exit.

“What a ride. Tonight is the finale of season 20, but for yours truly it will also be the final finale of my tenure on Top Chef,” she wrote. “I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me this week and expressed so much love. It’s humbling and I’m honored by every handshake, hug, selfie and compliment I accept on behalf of not just me but my whole crew. I cannot express how sad but also triumphant this moment is for me. Truth be told I’m still processing it all. And it’s surreal.”

She continued, “All your comments and messages online, in articles and on social have buoyed me and lifted me up from some very anxious and melancholy moments, these last few days. It has meant the world to me to hear from each and everyone of you. To all the top chef contestants far and wide: please know I am always rooting for you from my corner of the world. I will still be here for you long after Top Chef is gone, just as I have been after each of your seasons has ended. I may be gone from the show but I’ll always be here to mother you. Time’s up! Hands up, Never put your utensils down.”

Weeks before she announced her exit, Lakshmi hinted at her relationship with Top Chef in an interview with The Daily Beast, where she was asked about the Primetime Emmy Award Top Chef won for Outstanding Reality-Competition in 2010. “I haven’t. Top Chef has won Emmys. I wasn’t a producer when the show won [in 2010]. They made me hold [the award] onstage when the show won and took it away,” she said.

In an interview with People after Lakshmi’s announcement, Top Chef judge Gail Simmons called Lakshmi’s exit “sad.” “She’s my friend and we’ve had so much fun together,” Simmons said. “I still have her phone number, we still hang out. She’s not leaving the world!”

Eric Adjepong, a finalist on Top Chef Season 16, also called Lakshmi a “an incredible fixture not only for the franchise but for food TV, period.” “I wish her nothing but love and success in all the endeavors she does,” he told People. “She has a lot of projects she’s working on, like her show Taste the Nation, and I’m sure she’ll continue to impress us.”

A spokesperson for NBCUniversal also thanked Lakshmi for her time on Top Chef in a statement to Deadline at the time. “Padma Lakshmi leaves behind an incredible legacy on Bravo’s Top Chef,” the spokesperson said. “Her impact on the Emmy, James Beard and Critics’ Choice Award-winning series is undeniable. We are grateful to Padma for being a consummate host, judge and executive producer, and for bringing her ingenuity and exceptional palate to each episode where she ate every bite of food on the series for over 17 years and 19 seasons. She will always be part of the Top Chef and the NBCUniversal family and has a seat at the judges’ table anytime.”

Top Chef is available to stream on Peacock.

Watch Top Chef $0+

For more on primetime shows, check out our photo gallery of primetime stars and their real-life families.