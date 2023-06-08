Credit: Getty Images

Although Sheldon and Missy don’t usually get along, they have their sweet moments where they put their feelings aside to help eachother out. On Young Sheldon, we see a lot of Sheldon and Missy – the fraternal twins who couldn’t be less alike. Is Young Sheldon a twin in real life? We have the answer below.

A spin-off of CBS’ successful sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon is the coming-of-age prequel that follows a young Sheldon Cooper as he grows up with his family in East Texas. Big Bang lead star Jim Parsons had the idea for the prequel series, which he passed to producers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro. Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Young Sheldon premiered its first season in September 2017. In March 2021, the network renewed the series through a seventh season. Parsons also narrates Young Sheldon and serves as an executive producer.

Iain Armitage stars in the leading role as young Sheldon, a nine-year-old child genius who is skilled in advanced mathematics and science, but struggles living in Texas where everything is about church and football. The series follows Sheldon and his family, including his father George Cooper (Lance Barber), a high school football coach who doesn’t know what to do with his son, and his mother Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry), who is extremely protective of him. Sheldon also has to navigate his relationship with his twin sister, Missy Cooper (Reagan Revord) who is the exact opposite of her gifted brother, and his bad-boy big brother Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan), who wants nothing to do with him.

Armitage told Business Standard in July 2018 that he didn’t see himself being an actor at first. “I kind of stumbled on acting. I didn’t think, ‘I want to be an actor when I grow up’. I do theatre reviews and I always thought I was just a great audience member. I loved coming to shows. I don’t watch too much TV, which is ironic. An agency asked if we’d like them to represent me, and we said, ‘Yes.’ My wonderful agents are pretty incredible,” Armitage, who was 9 years old at the time, said.

The young actor, who was also in Big Little Lies, also told site how he gets into the mindset of Sheldon, which is very particular. “Putting on the clothes of Sheldon and reciting my lines, going to hair and make-up and doing Sheldon’s voice, all that helps me to get into character. Once I am on stage, it comes more naturally.” He added that he does “love science” but admitted that he’s “definitely not as smart as him [Sheldon].”

Meanwhile, his the actress who plays his on-screen sister, Reagan Revord, opened up about what it’s like growing up on the show. “There’s this stereotype with child actors that they’re growing up and they don’t have a childhood,” Revord told Entertainment Tonight in May 2022. “And that’s not true. This show has changed me for the better. It’s taught me so many things. This show will always be a part of my life and everyone here will be connected. Because of the show, I have a family here.”

So, is Young Sheldon a twin in real life? Keep reading to find out if the brother sister duo is related.

Is young Sheldon a twin in real life?

Is young Sheldon a twin in real life? No, Sheldon and Missy are not twins in real life. Iain Armitage is 15 years old, while Reagan Revord is 14 years old. Unlike their characters on the show, both Armitage and Revord are the only children in their respective families.

Although they aren’t blood, Revord described her relationship with Armitage as being like that of a real brother and sister. “It’s so much fun because we have such a brother-sister relationship,” Revord said in an interview with NowThis Kids in April 2021. “We’ll be in the middle of a scene, and all of a sudden, we just both glance at each other at the exact same moment and just burst out laughing for no reason whatsoever… We just have a good relationship.”

Armitage said similar words of his Young Sheldon costar. “Now we really are just like siblings,” Iain told CBS Watch. The actor said that in the show’s downtime, “We like to monkey around, jumping and climbing on things,” he added. In September 2022, the now-teen actor posted a photo of him and Revord in the present day alongside one from few years back. In both pictures, they are wearing the iconic plaid pajamas seen on Young Sheldon. “Growing up!!” Armitage wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iain Armitage (@iain)

Young Sheldon is available to stream on Max and Paramount+.

Check out our gallery below on your favorite primetime stars and their real-life children.