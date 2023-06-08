Credit: ABC via Getty Images

If you’re missing him as the co-host of Season 39, you may be wondering where Ken Jennings is on Jeopardy and when he’s coming back.

Jennings is a former Jeopardy contestant who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the game show. In 2004, Jennings won 74 consecutive Jeopardy games before he was defeated by contestant Nancy Zerg on his 75th appearance. His total earnings on Jeopardy were $4,552,700, which include $2,520,700 from his 74 wins; $2,000 for his second-place prize on his 75th appearance; $500,000 for his second-place on Jeopardy! Ultimate Tournament of Champions in 2005; $300,000 for his second-place prize on Jeopardy!’s IBM Challenge in 2011; $100,000 for his second-place prize in Jeopardy! Battle of the Decades in 2014; $100,00 for his second-place prize in Jeopardy! All-Star Games in 2019; and $1 million for his first-place prize in Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time in 2020.

Jennings joined as a guest host on Jeopardy in January 2021 after the game show’s former host, Alex Trebek, died from pancreatic cancer in November 2020. Trebek — who was 80 years old when he died — hosted Jeopardy from 1984 to 2020. In July 2022, Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik, who is best known for starring on CBS’ Big Bang Theory, were announced as the permanent co-hosts of Jeopardy following the resignation of producer Mike Richards, who was hired as Trebek’s replacement in August 2021 but resigned a week later after sexual harassment and wrongful termination allegations from past and current employees.

Jennings has hosted Jeopardy as a permanent co-host since Season 39 premiered in September 2022. But with his missing appearance for the past several weeks, fans may be wondering: Where is Ken Jennings on Jeopardy and when does he come back?

Where is Ken Jennings on Jeopardy?

Where is Ken Jennings on Jeopardy? In July 2022, executive producer Michael Davies announced Jennings and Miayim Bialik as the permanent hosts for Jeopardy Season 39. Jennings hosted the first half of the season, which filmed from July to December 2022, while Bialik hosted the second half of the season, which filmed from January to May 2023.

“We have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed,” Davies said in a statement to Deadline in July 2022.

Deadline reported that the schedule was created so Bialik could film Jeopardy while also filming her FOX series Call Me Kat, which was canceled after three seasons in May 2023. For Jeopardy Season 39, Jennings hosted the game show’s inaugural Second Chance competition, as well as Tournament of Champions, while Bialik hosted the game show’s National College Championship. She also is the solo host of Celebrity Jeopardy, which aired its first season from September 2022 to February 2023.

According to The Atlantic, Jeopardy is filmed around three months in advance. Though Jennings filmed the Season 39 premiere in July 2022, the first episode of the season didn’t air until September 2022. This means that, while Jennings finished filming his half of Jeopardy Season 39 in December 2022, his episodes aired well into 2023 until he was replaced by Bialik for the second half of the season.

This timeline was confirmed by Jeopardy contestant Kathryn Kienholz, who told The Wiconsin Leader-Register in a past interview that she won $22,000 on the game show but had to wait 120 days — or around four months — past the air date to claim her honey to make sure she didn’t violate her non-disclosure agreement that would spoil her episodes.

When is Ken Jennings coming back to Jeopardy?

When is Ken Jennings coming back to Jeopardy? ABC hasn’t announced when Jennings will return to Jeopardy, however, Twitter account @IsKenHosting reported that Jennings will return to Jeopardy on July 3, 2023, and will host the game show until its Season 39 finale in late July 2023.

“As other outlets have reported, Ken Jennings will return to host the daily episodes of Jeopardy! later this season. Our sources indicate that these episodes will air from July 3 to the Season 39 finale,” the account tweeted in May 2023.

Though Mayim Bialik was scheduled to film the whole second half of Jeopardy Season 39, Deadline reported in May 2023 that she refused to host the final week of filming Jeopardy Season 39 in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America Strike. Deadline also reported that Jennings took over as host for the final week of filming Season 39 after Bialik left.

Jeopardy, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television, is a Writers Guild of America Show and features contributions from WGA writers for its questions and other show segments. Deadline reported, however, that the questions for Jeopardy Season 39 were written in advance of the season and the writers strike, which is why the game show could continue to film amid the strike.

In an interview with Variety in May 2023, Jeopardy writers Michele Loud, Jim Rhine and Billy Wisse explained why they were striking and the importance of writers on the game show. “Our words are on the screen every night,” Loud said. “There is no Jeopardy without writers. Without us it’s just an empty blue screen.” Wisse told Variety that the strike was part of a bigger fight to be “fairly compensated for the labor you give.”

Rhine also criticized Jeopardy for turning writing into a “gig economy.” “They’re asking some people to work day-to-day,” Rhine said. Wisse added, “They never tried to make it a gig economy before. There was always some sense that writers were partners in it.”

Jeopardy airs Mondays to Fridays at 7 p.m. on ABC.

