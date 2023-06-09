Credit: John Paschal/JPI, ABC (2), Jill Johnson/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI

Sure, “reunited, and it feels so good” is a bit of a cliché after a kajillion breakups and makeups, but that never stops some of our favorite soap couples from gravitating back to each other after a chunk of time apart! Check out why a repeat for these four pairs from Young & Restless, Bold & Beautiful, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives is all but inevitable this summer!

General Hospital’s Sonny and Carly

The engagement ring hasn’t even started to swell Nina’s finger, and the writing is already on the wall for another round of the Sonny and Carly show. We’ve seen them do this dance before. Once it comes out that Nina’s the one who dropped the dime on Carly and Drew’s SEC shenanigans, it’s just going to drive the Teflon don right back into his ex’s arms. He’s already been spending a lot of time in her kitchen! Connect the massive dots leading them back to one another with this photo gallery that revisits “CarSon’s” greatest “hits.”

Days of Our Lives’ Xander and Sarah

Oh baby! Pregnancy brought these two together once, and it’ll do it again, after everyone realizes that Xander, not Rex, is the biodad of Sarah’s little Horton. Sure, the doc wants to keep her distance from her unscrupulous ex, but has that ever worked before? And while Xander might be perfecting his Scottish charms on new roomie Chloe, you know he’d drop it as fast as he sheds his clothes if Sarah so much as blinked in his general direction. Doubt it? Scroll through three, maybe four photos in this gallery of the “Xarah” love story, and you’ll become a true believer.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Brooke and Ridge

Has the “Bridge” ever truly burned down completely? Not even Taylor’s efforts to torch it by pushing Brooke back at her old flame Deacon can shake that foundation. Though Tay has her heart set on her own reunion with the feckless Forrester, the lush setting of Italy — which coincidentally has a ton of romantic bridges — is bound to rekindle Brooke and Ridge’s embers. After all, like Brooke always says, he’s her “destiny.” As if that wasn’t enough, there’s… um… this giant hint. There’s also our photo album that recalls the many, many, many times they’ve called it quits only start over again. You can review that gallery — exhibit A? — here.

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon and Nick

Crisis always unites the Newmans, and literally cat-killing psychopath Cameron Kirsten definitely counts as a crisis. We’ve already seen Nick take over Sharon’s protection like he’s her bodyguard and not her ex-husband — leaving the care and feeding of expectant girlfriend Sally to babydaddy Adam. And while Sharon can fend for herself, having Nick’s support can only draw “Shick” closer. The last time Cameron wreaked havoc, they jumped out of a plane. This time, they could very well take a leap into each other’s arms — especially if push comes to way more than shove.

