Since viewers said goodbye to the Pearson family in 2022, fans have been campaigning for a This Is Us reunion movie to bring back together the Pearsons one last time. Could a This Is Us reunion happen? Well, the cast sure wants it to.

This Is Us was NBC’s drama series following the Pearson family — father Jack, mother Rebecca and siblings Randall, Kate and Kevin — throughout different times in their lives, from the Pearson children’s birth to Rebecca in her old age. The series — which was created by Dan Fogelman, the same writer of movies like Cars, Tangled and Crazy, Stupid, Love — ran for six seasons from 2016 to 2022.

At a Television Critics Association press event in February 2022, Fogelman explained why he ended This Is Us after six seasons despite the series record-high ratings. “It’s hard ending something you love, so I don’t know that everybody feels right now it’s the right place to end it,” he said at the time. “Because I think if we could all snap our fingers and just magically have more of this, we probably would.”

He continued, “It’s not because we don’t have any more story to tell. It’s because we exactly planned it to go this way. And so we’re on a five‑year path, and to suddenly pivot and add more because we don’t want it to end, it wouldn’t be quite responsible to the show and what we have planned, and it would start becoming something else,” he said.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, Fogelman revealed that he planned the series finale for of This Is Us back when he was still filming Season 1. “My hope would be that there’s a positive and optimistic message for the show, in trying to put something positive into the world at a difficult time that would hopefully make people feel something,” he said. “And, hopefully, the thing they feel isn’t just sadness or ugliness, but it’s also kind of beautiful and quiet. That’s my hope for the end of it. Whether we get there or not won’t be for us to judge. But that’s the goal.”

While This Is Us may have ended after Season 6, that doesn’t mean there isn’t more story to tell. Read on for what the cast has said about a This Is Us reunion movie or spin-off and if the Pearsons could come back.

Will there be a This Is Us reunion?

Will there be a This Is Us reunion? The answer is no — at least, not yet. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2023, Chrissy Metz, who played Kate Pearson, revealed that she would be “down” for a reunion movie. “I would [be down],” she said. “I’m like, where would it be set?” She continued, “I mean, anything’s possible. I think everybody wants to see it. Every single time I see someone they’re like, ‘We wish the show was still on.’ I’m like, ‘Me too.’ You know, job security. But I do love the show and everybody involved.

As for when a This Is Us reunion movie could come out, Metz told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t see the series returning anytime soon. “I think, like, in 10 years and we’re all, like, 50-ish, I think that will be cute, a little reunion,” she said. She continued, Talk to [creator] Dan Fogelman. ‘Dan, let us know!’ No, I’m just saying. That’ll be cute.”

Metz’s interview came a week after she posted an Instagram photo with her This Is Us co-stars, Mandy Moore, who played Rebecca Pearson, and Susan Kelechi Watson, who played Beth Pearson. “Sing it with me…reunited and it feels so good! Love you Ladies! @mandymooremm @susankelechiwatson @nbcthisisus #thisisus #stillus,” Metz captioned the post.

While a This Is Us reunion hasn’t been confirmed, the series’ creator Dan Fogelman is reuniting with cast member Sterling K. Brown, who played Randall Pearson, for an upcoming Hulu series, The Hollywood Reporter reported in April 2023. The series, which has yet to be titled, is about a security guard to a former president. Brown will both star in and executive produce the series.

Metz also told Entertainment Tonight in May 2022 that she sees a lot of “potential” for a This Is Us reunion or spin-off. “Who doesn’t love a spin-off?” she said. “And I think that there’s a lot of potential for all of it. So, who knows? In maybe a year or two, somebody misses somebody and somebody writes something. But yes, [there’s] a lot of potential, I feel.”

Moore also confirmed that she would be up for a reunion. “Look, I say never say ‘never,’” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “I’m sure there’s a way for us all to get together again. And maybe it’s just a reunion where we talk about the show and the impact. But this is a family that I have made for life, and the great thing about art is that it exists forever.” Justin Hartley, who played Kevin Pearson, also told The Los Angeles Times at the timethat he’s hopeful for a This Is Us reunion. “I hope that we do a reunion thing,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be filmed. It doesn’t have to be for anybody but us — I’ll host it.”

Jon Huertas, who played Miguel Rivas, told E! News at the time that he could see a This Is Us reboot changing genres. “You never know,” he said. “They’ve done some crazy things with old shows and reboots. I mean, with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, it’s a drama now!” Chris Sullivan, who played Toby Damon, also told E! News at the time that he’d be down for a reunion but not for another decade.

As for Brown, the Emmy winner told The Hollywood Reporter that he’d only consider a This Is Us reunion if creator Dan Fogelman is involved. “The first part of that answer is that if Fogelman is involved, I have to consider it,” he said. “If Fogelman is not involved, I don’t have to consider it. You know where your bread is buttered. You know whose soul infuses everything that you have done.”

When asked if he would be interested in a spin-off following Randall’s political career, Brown told The Hollywood Reporter that he would consider but is interested in playing other characters. “But a few years down the road, if Dan [Fogelman] is around and Sue [Kelechi Watson] is like, “Yo, man, whatchu doin’?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know, whatchu doin’?’ And if we want to do our own little version of Michelle and Barack, I would have to at least consider it,” he said.

Metz also told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that she would be open to filming a spin-off about a different family related to the Pearsons. “It might be a cool spinoff to have a family that was somehow affiliated with the family—the Pearsons—but not necessarily directly related,” she said. “And maybe we could sort of come in and out. As they came in and out of our story, we could come in and out of their story. That would be kind of cool to have another family.”

Fogelman, however, told Variety in 2022 that he didn’t see the possibility for a spin-off. “Once you’ve seen the completion of Season 6, the stories of these characters are told,” he said. “So there is no real spinoff because you kind of know everything. Is there another play for the show? I guess you’d never say never, but I don’t see it. It’s personal to me, and I don’t see myself picking this thing back up.”

Fogelman also revealed at a Television Critics Association event in 2022 that he’d be open to a This Is Us movie “down the road.” “I’m very aware that a midlife crisis is right around the corner for me and that whatever I do next I’m going to hate in comparison to this show and these actors,” he said. “So I say no to nothing… If we can figure out a movie down the road, I’d love to get back together with these guys and do it.”

Hartley also expressed his interest in a This Is Us movie in an interview with Access Hollywood in 2022. “I would do a trilogy movie, I really would. I would do a movie every year with these guys,” he said.

